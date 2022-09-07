Read full article on original website
When Jeremy Lee received the very first copy of his new cookbook from his publishers, he immediately threw it in a drawer, then cycled from his home in east London to get on with his day at Soho’s Quo Vadis, where he is chef-patron. The book, Cooking: Simply And Well, For One or Many, was the result of many years of work, on and off, and he wasn’t quite ready to face its reality.
From chicken wings to French toast, chefs share the best quick, no-fuss dishes to cook in the popular kitchen appliance and how to make them.
There are a few secrets that coffee professionals won't tell you in public: one is that you are imagining it-- your favorite barista is not flirting with you. The other is that not all big-brand coffee tastes objectively bad. Yes, of course, coffee quality is a spectrum and there's no...
Since the mid-20th century, meatballs have been a cocktail party staple. They're flavorful, satisfying, easy to eat-what's not to like? A big perk of the meatball is the fact that it can take on any number of flavors, depending on your seasoning choices. Italian-inspired meatballs, IKEA-style "Swedish" meatballs, and Tex-Mex meatballs all count among the many possibilities, but one type of meatball has a particularly-strong level of nostalgic appeal and crowd pleasing potential: BBQ meatballs. Here, we describe the best types of ground protein for these treats, the best ways to infuse them with classic barbecue flavors, and a step-by-step guide for making your very own batch.
Ribs are a popular sight on summer BBQ menus, whether you're at a restaurant or firing up the grill in your own backyard. But there's a wide spectrum of meat cuts that fall within the "ribs" category, so it's important to figure out which style of ribs best suits your preferences (and those of your friends/family/cookout guests). To help accomplish that goal, we're here to provide you with a full breakdown of short ribs (a particularly beloved rib variety): what they are, where they come from, and how to cook them to perfection.
When it comes to cooking ribs al fresco, many chefs and barbecue experts will insist that a smoker (and the low-and-slow cooking process associated with this tool) is necessary for tender meat and engaging smoky flavors. But if you don't have a smoker at the ready, we're happy to report that flavorful, juicy ribs can be prepared on a standard outdoor grill. "The benefit of the grill is that it's of course more accessible, and it makes for a faster cooking method because of the higher temperature," explains executive chef Cenobio Canalizo of Morgan's Barbecue in Brooklyn, New York.
An easy, cheesy, saucy 30-minute meal that always hits the spot. For me and enchiladas, it was love at first bite. That’s no exaggeration — mole, Suiza, ranchero, basic cheese… If it’s an enchilada, I’m all in. I’m even all in on enchilada casserole, which is not at all traditional but requires no rolling and yet still gives you the same saucy experience. (More or less, anyway.) This Chicken Enchilada Casserole is one to turn to when you’re craving enchiladas but don’t want to put a lot of work into getting them. It’s easy and cheesy and crowd-pleasing thanks to its approachable flavors and simple prep and it’s sure to make it into your regular dinner rotation.
When butchers, chefs, and avid at-home grillers talk about a "rack of ribs", they're referring to a slab of meat from the rib area of an animal that contains numerous individual rib bones. "Racks" can be extracted from cows, pigs, or lambs, and each type of rack includes a different number of ribs. Here, we're breaking down the amount of ribs that you can expect from beef rib racks, pork rib racks, and lamb rib racks, along with a few helpful tips to help you buy the best possible rack for your grilling and smoking adventures.
When I think of Italian-American food, large portions come to mind. Chain restaurants like Olive Garden, Carraba's, and Maggiano's Little Italy have trained me to expect a gigantic serving of pasta swimming in a sea of sauce and finished with a mountain of ooey, gooey cheese. And while I know it's not authentic, I'm not exactly complaining because I happen to love saucy, cheesy dishes.
I love cooking and baking. Nothing is more satisfying than having a day when I can make a loaf of. from scratch to serve with my family’s dinner. But, let’s face it. We can’t always take the time necessary to bake the way we want to in the kitchen.
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. Yes, it’s true! These condensed milk cookies are made with only 3 ingredients – butter, flour, and sweetened condensed milk. Although they’re tasty on their own, they’re even better with a layer of jam or Nutella sandwiched between them.
Nothing Bundt Cakes started as two women who loved to bake for their friends and family, but they have become a national sensation. They're truly a lifesaver for anyone who stresses about baking! It's easy for a bundt cake to become dense and dry as it bakes, but Nothing Bundt Cake red velvet cake turns out moist and delicious, every time. This cake is a true Southern gem, with a rich, velvety cocoa batter that's studded with semi-sweet chocolate chips.
Some great recipes are all about cooking from scratch. This is not one of those recipes. This is about pairing chicken with five shortcut ingredients and your slow cooker and ending up with a delicious meal that took basically no effort from you. Maybe Slow Cooker Angel Chicken is named that way because it’s sent from heaven… or maybe because it’s plated over angel hair pasta. We’ll never know.
With flavorful ingredients and only 45 minutes, you can have this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet that is bursting with flavor on your table in no time!. Skillet meals are one of my favorite types of meals to make. I love making meals all in one pan. This Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet is full of lemon flavor that is contrasted by different seasonings and vegetables. It is a great dinner meal that you can make any night of the week. With easy ingredients, you will find yourself putting this recipe at the top of your menu! If you are looking for something that has a burst of flavor in each and every bite, you have to try this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet recipe!
3 tablespoons grated Pecorino Romano, plus more for garnish. 2 tablespoons goat butter (feel free to swap it out for good unsalted butter) Bring a medium pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain, reserving ¼ cup|60 ml of the pasta water.
Yes, we all knew that Labor Day marked the unofficial end of summer for many of us, but don’t be too bummed about fall approaching and nighttime happening sooner. That’s because you can still enjoy those fall evenings with a solid set of string lights from Addlon, whether it’s spending time sipping a warm drink with that special someone, or using them as mood lighting for your next backyard event. And for a limited time, you can save up to 54% on Addlon’s various string lights, which also includes a set of solar string lights that charge during the day and...
When it comes to quick meals, it's hard to beat a delicious hot dog. The right bun, frank, and condiments can make for a perfect snack. Pair it with a bag of potato chips or some potato salad, and you've got an excellent meal. And breadsticks? Who doesn't love those?...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Peach crumble is the crown jewel of summer sweets. Whether you’re looking for a centerpiece for a slow summer breakfast, a decadent afternoon snack, or something to finish off a backyard BBQ, a peach crumble is the perfect treat to serve any time of day. Juicy, in-season peaches make the best bed for the simple ginger- and vanilla-flavored crumble topping. But, of course, frozen is fine if summer has already sped by.
The perfect, creamy comfort meal. Of all the comfort foods out there pasta has to be the most reliable of them all. Any night of the week, whether it’s a busy weeknight or a big dinner with guests over- pasta is one of my go-to dinners. If you’re willing...
