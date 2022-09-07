ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

Comments / 0

Related
vineyardgazette.com

Elisabeth Bellissimo Weds Joshua Bates

Elisabeth Bellissimo and Joshua Bates were married on Sept. 10 at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort in Edgartown, officiated by Cantor Alicia Stillman of Brookline. Elisabeth and Josh met at a Boston University college house in Allston where they were both undergrads — Josh was returning from a heartbreaking Patriots loss but was quickly brightened by the company of Elisabeth, who was visiting for a study abroad reunion.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Dianna Carney

You're Invited to Stargaze at Cape Cod's First "Dark Sky Festival"

(Photo by Kendall Hoopes) (EASTHAM, MA) "Bring your family and join us for our first full-day event dedicated to bringing recognition and celebration to the night sky on the Cape." states the Cape Cod National Seashore, inviting you to their first Dark Sky Festival. The event is being held for one day only on Saturday, September 24th, in partnership with the Cape Cod Astronomical Society.
EASTHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
West Tisbury, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
North Brookfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Martha's Vineyard Times

Bray-ve souls: Donkeys go on the lam

When Sarah Doyle arrived home at her house on Quansoo Road in Chilmark on Wednesday, she noticed her pony Peanut was a bit frantic running back and forth inside the paddock. Doyle quickly realized that the family’s two donkeys — Tony and Anne (more about the names later) — were missing.
CHILMARK, MA
idesignarch.com

Ultimate Cape Cod Dream Home with Ocean and Harbor Views

This newly built architectural masterpiece in Orleans, Massachusetts is the crown jewel of Nauset Heights. Designed by Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders, the house offers a classic Cape Cod casual elegance. Meticulous craftsmanship of the detailed architectural elements, including layered mill work, extensive moldings and artistically carved built-ins, are all...
ORLEANS, MA
FUN 107

Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor

FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Nitzsche
Person
Mike Bloomfield
Person
John Belushi
Martha's Vineyard Times

Some neighbors object to outdoor dining proposal

The West Tisbury zoning board of appeals decided to continue Lambert Cove Inn’s public hearing to Oct.13 after listening to testimony about the inn on Thursday, Sept. 8. Jon Saunders, who owns Lambert’s Cove Inn with his wife Stephanie, is applying for a special permit to allow outdoor dining in the inn’s English garden, located at 90 Manaquayak Road. Dining will be limited from 5 pm to 9 pm with a maximum occupancy of 25 to 30 guests at any single time. Additionally, there will be no amplified music. Saunders said that the inn’s long-term goal is to limit the number of “outdoor wedding disturbances” and to “build a top-notch, fine dining experience.” All weddings happening this year were contracted by the previous owner.
WEST TISBURY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Music Industry#Famous Music#Art#Cooking#Vineyard
CBS Boston

Cape Cod boaters, swimmers warned of heavy surf from Hurricane Earl

CHATHAM - Hurricane Earl will be far off the coast of New England, but Cape Cod swimmers and boaters could still feel its effects this weekend.The town of Chatham said Friday that east-facing beaches and inlets are expected to see "heavy surf conditions" through Monday."While Hurricane Earl is expected to pass a considerable distance from the Cape, the storm will produce large swells, surf and rip currents," the town said.The WBZ-TV weather team says "wave action will be a bit rougher than normal" along the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands. Swells of 5 to 7 feet are expected on Saturday. 
CHATHAM, MA
FUN 107

Bear Sightings in Massachusetts Becoming More Common

Here in eastern Massachusetts, we have our fair share of wild animal sightings including deer, wild turkey -- and now bears. Yes, we've had bear sightings in the area lately. Recently a neighborhood in Easton was put on alert when someone spotted a bear behind a school. They took to a neighborhood app to let others know.
EASTON, MA
WCVB

Woman shares frightening experience driving down Route 24

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman driving along Route 24 said a bullet shattered the back window of her vehicle where her son typically sits. "It would have been a lot different if my son had been sitting in the car," Ashley Edson said. Thankfully, Edson was alone in...
BROCKTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Berkeley Beacon

Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years

It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
PLYMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Leo, the compassion puppy for the South Kingston Police Department

SOUTH KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — South Kingston Police Department Chief Matthew Moynihan swore in their new compassion puppy Thursday afternoon. Leo, the 10-week-old Bernedoodle puppy, will serve as a support dog for first responders, as well as for the community. Cove Angels, a breeder in Taunton, MA, donated Leo...
KINGSTON, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Acushnet news and events

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Acushnet’s Apple-Peach Festival will resume on its usual weekend after Labor Day: September 10 & 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on the grounds of the Long Plain Museum, 1203 Main St., Acushnet. Free admission. Shuttle bus from Acushnet Middle School....
ACUSHNET, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy