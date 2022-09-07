The West Tisbury zoning board of appeals decided to continue Lambert Cove Inn’s public hearing to Oct.13 after listening to testimony about the inn on Thursday, Sept. 8. Jon Saunders, who owns Lambert’s Cove Inn with his wife Stephanie, is applying for a special permit to allow outdoor dining in the inn’s English garden, located at 90 Manaquayak Road. Dining will be limited from 5 pm to 9 pm with a maximum occupancy of 25 to 30 guests at any single time. Additionally, there will be no amplified music. Saunders said that the inn’s long-term goal is to limit the number of “outdoor wedding disturbances” and to “build a top-notch, fine dining experience.” All weddings happening this year were contracted by the previous owner.

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO