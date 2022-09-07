Read full article on original website
‘Warm and funny’: Providence man describes working with King Charles III
Before he became King Charles III, the former Prince of Wales launched the Sustainable Markets Initiative, with a goal to create a global partnership between government and the private sector, focused on a sustainable future.
vineyardgazette.com
Elisabeth Bellissimo Weds Joshua Bates
Elisabeth Bellissimo and Joshua Bates were married on Sept. 10 at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort in Edgartown, officiated by Cantor Alicia Stillman of Brookline. Elisabeth and Josh met at a Boston University college house in Allston where they were both undergrads — Josh was returning from a heartbreaking Patriots loss but was quickly brightened by the company of Elisabeth, who was visiting for a study abroad reunion.
Death of LFO Lead Singer Rich Cronin Still Hurts on the SouthCoast
LFO's song owned the Fun 107 airwaves over the summer of 1999. I was doing the morning show with Christine Fox at the time, and if you didn't own an article of clothing from Abercrombie & Fitch, you weren't doing it right. I remember when I first heard the song...
You're Invited to Stargaze at Cape Cod's First "Dark Sky Festival"
(Photo by Kendall Hoopes) (EASTHAM, MA) "Bring your family and join us for our first full-day event dedicated to bringing recognition and celebration to the night sky on the Cape." states the Cape Cod National Seashore, inviting you to their first Dark Sky Festival. The event is being held for one day only on Saturday, September 24th, in partnership with the Cape Cod Astronomical Society.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Bray-ve souls: Donkeys go on the lam
When Sarah Doyle arrived home at her house on Quansoo Road in Chilmark on Wednesday, she noticed her pony Peanut was a bit frantic running back and forth inside the paddock. Doyle quickly realized that the family’s two donkeys — Tony and Anne (more about the names later) — were missing.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cape Cod woman used birth dates and favorite numbers to win $100,000 grand prize
For Beverly Fuller of Cape Cod, winning her not-so-insignificant $100,000 lottery prize late last month wasn’t an exact science. Fuller, who lives in Sandwich, used a combination of birth dates and favorite numbers to score the $100,000 grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “All or Nothing” game Wednesday, Aug. 31.
idesignarch.com
Ultimate Cape Cod Dream Home with Ocean and Harbor Views
This newly built architectural masterpiece in Orleans, Massachusetts is the crown jewel of Nauset Heights. Designed by Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders, the house offers a classic Cape Cod casual elegance. Meticulous craftsmanship of the detailed architectural elements, including layered mill work, extensive moldings and artistically carved built-ins, are all...
Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor
FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
Arrivederci, Pasta House: Fairhaven’s Beloved Italian Restaurant Is Rebranding
There have been a lot of rumors floating around about one of the SouthCoast's most popular restaurants. We received news this week that one of those rumors is actually true. Mario Ribeiro, the owner of The Pasta House in Fairhaven, reached out to Fun 107 to tell us he has some big news.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Some neighbors object to outdoor dining proposal
The West Tisbury zoning board of appeals decided to continue Lambert Cove Inn’s public hearing to Oct.13 after listening to testimony about the inn on Thursday, Sept. 8. Jon Saunders, who owns Lambert’s Cove Inn with his wife Stephanie, is applying for a special permit to allow outdoor dining in the inn’s English garden, located at 90 Manaquayak Road. Dining will be limited from 5 pm to 9 pm with a maximum occupancy of 25 to 30 guests at any single time. Additionally, there will be no amplified music. Saunders said that the inn’s long-term goal is to limit the number of “outdoor wedding disturbances” and to “build a top-notch, fine dining experience.” All weddings happening this year were contracted by the previous owner.
Mattapoisett Family to Host Special Fundraising Event for Beloved Boatyard
After the devastating fire at Mattapoisett Boat Yard on Aug. 19, fundraising efforts continue in hopes of restoring the boat yard to its original glory. On Oct. 20, friends and family are encouraged to attend a special event at the Mattapoisett Bay Club from 5 to 8 p.m. to raise money for the Kaiser family and their rebuilding project.
ABC6.com
Southern New Englanders share concerns following Eliza Fletcher’s death
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Runners in Rhode Island are on edge following the tragic death of Memphis teacher, Eliza Fletcher. Police said Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while out for a run last week. “It’s just so crushing to think that that could have an impact on the running...
Cape Cod boaters, swimmers warned of heavy surf from Hurricane Earl
CHATHAM - Hurricane Earl will be far off the coast of New England, but Cape Cod swimmers and boaters could still feel its effects this weekend.The town of Chatham said Friday that east-facing beaches and inlets are expected to see "heavy surf conditions" through Monday."While Hurricane Earl is expected to pass a considerable distance from the Cape, the storm will produce large swells, surf and rip currents," the town said.The WBZ-TV weather team says "wave action will be a bit rougher than normal" along the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands. Swells of 5 to 7 feet are expected on Saturday.
Bear Sightings in Massachusetts Becoming More Common
Here in eastern Massachusetts, we have our fair share of wild animal sightings including deer, wild turkey -- and now bears. Yes, we've had bear sightings in the area lately. Recently a neighborhood in Easton was put on alert when someone spotted a bear behind a school. They took to a neighborhood app to let others know.
fallriverreporter.com
Paving begins at Swansea Mall property as ECRs with Walmart allows “Shoppes at Swansea” to begin marketing efforts
With negotiations finalized with Walmart, plans are taking shape at the former Swansea Mall property. According to one of the owners of the property, Dick Anagnost, the group has finalized negotiations with Walmart and the ECRs have been recorded allowing “Shoppes at Swansea” to begin their marketing efforts.
WCVB
Woman shares frightening experience driving down Route 24
BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman driving along Route 24 said a bullet shattered the back window of her vehicle where her son typically sits. "It would have been a lot different if my son had been sitting in the car," Ashley Edson said. Thankfully, Edson was alone in...
Berkeley Beacon
Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years
It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
Turnto10.com
German band Rammstein, known for pyro, performs at Gillette Stadium for first time
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — The German 'industrial rock band" Rammstein is putting on its first ever Gillette Stadium performance Friday evening. It's the stage production and pyrotechnics that have literally brought the band to the international stage. The press release for Rammstein's Friday night show calls the performance, "the...
ABC6.com
Leo, the compassion puppy for the South Kingston Police Department
SOUTH KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — South Kingston Police Department Chief Matthew Moynihan swore in their new compassion puppy Thursday afternoon. Leo, the 10-week-old Bernedoodle puppy, will serve as a support dog for first responders, as well as for the community. Cove Angels, a breeder in Taunton, MA, donated Leo...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Acushnet news and events
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Acushnet’s Apple-Peach Festival will resume on its usual weekend after Labor Day: September 10 & 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on the grounds of the Long Plain Museum, 1203 Main St., Acushnet. Free admission. Shuttle bus from Acushnet Middle School....
