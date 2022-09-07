Read full article on original website
What the New York Giants' Blueprint to Slow Down Derrick Henry Might Look Like
Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is no stranger to facing elite running backs like Derrick Henry. So to slow "The King" down, Martindale just might dip into his past game plans against another tough NFL running back he used to see on a regular basis.
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 3
College football placed a call to Upset City in Week 2, with seven teams in the top 25 rankings going down, including three in the top 10. And two of those at home, as Notre Dame took an L to Marshall and Texas A&M lost at Kyle Field to Appalachian State, both unranked Sun Belt teams. That ...
