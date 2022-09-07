Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Shaun Prough, 36 – Theft:...
Man Charged With Murder in Laramie County Homicide
A Greeley, Colorado man arrested in connection with a Laramie County homicide investigation has been charged with first-degree murder. Rodrigo Romero, 31, made his initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon. Romero is accused of shooting and killing a 37-year-old man at a home in the 300 block...
county17.com
Wyoming trooper waives preliminary hearing, moving on to district court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Gabriel Testerman waived his right to a preliminary hearing, which was set for today, Sept. 7. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim, during which West set Testerman’s bond at $100,000.
capcity.news
UPDATE: Cheyenne police requesting assistance on missing child last seen at Alta Vista Elementary
UPDATE (10:02 p.m. Friday): Foster has been found safe, per a Cheyenne Police Department update on Facebook. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Facebook post Friday afternoon that it was seeking information on a missing child in the community. Khloee Foster, 12, was reported as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capcity.news
Cheyenne man arrested and charged after allegedly attacking juvenile with a knife
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing this week. On Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m., Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report of an assault with a knife on the 200 block of East 9th Street. Officers...
Cheyenne Gas Station Employee Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Man
A 26-year-old Cheyenne man was behind bars at last report for allegedly stabbing a man at a local gas station on Monday evening. That's according to a news release from the Cheyenne Police Department. According to the release, police were called to the Sinclair-Big D gas station at 100 North...
capcity.news
Wyoming trooper stops driver going 43 mph over speed limit, reminds public to drive safely as winter approaches
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to drive safely after a trooper stopped one driver going 43 mph over the speed limit Friday. The trooper was patrolling U.S. 85 south of Cheyenne when a vehicle passed by at 108 mph in a 65 mph zone.
Wyoming Inmate Serving Life Sentence for Murder Dies in Prison
A Wyoming inmate serving a life sentence for murder has died, the Department of Corrections announced Wednesday. Agency spokesman Paul Martin says 75-year-old Donald L. Souter died Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. Souter was convicted of first-degree murder in Washakie County and sentenced to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Shot and Killed in Laramie County, Suspect at Large
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in Laramie County Sunday afternoon. Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Jeff Lambing says deputies were called to an assault with a gun in the 300 block of County Road 161 shortly before 2 p.m. and arrived to find a 37-year-old man had been shot.
thecheyennepost.com
Items Left on Heated Stove Leaves Property Owner Facing a $25K Bill
A single-family home in the 300 block of Dell Range Boulevard suffered $25,000 in damages, after an incident occurred on September 7, where items inadvertently placed on the stove heated and burned through the structure’s wooden frame. Making a quick response to the dispatch call placed at 4:34 p.m.,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Fatal vehicle crash involving juveniles on East Lincolnway
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Sunday, September 4 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident with injuries, resulting in one fatality. The crash occurred at McDonald’s located at 2535 East Lincolnway. When officers arrived on scene, they found the driver, a 16-year-old male from Cheyenne, was deceased. Three other juvenile passengers also sustained serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment. Due to the severity of the crash, the Cheyenne Police Department’s Major Crash Unit responded to take over the investigation. Preliminary details show a Ford Taurus, driven by the male, was traveling east on Lincolnway at a high rate of speed and attempted to cross lanes. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and entered the McDonald’s parking lot, striking a curb and rolling the vehicle. The crash ended as the Taurus landed on a handicap parking pillar. The driver was ejected during the incident. Police are still working to determine the factors that led up to the crash. This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Runaway Teen
According to a department Facebook post, Keyon Love was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26, wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Love is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Love's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525. Using...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Juvenile Dies In Cheyenne Crash, Three Seriously Injured
Cheyenne Police say a Sunday night crash on East Lincolnway has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Cheyenne boy. Three other juveniles were seriously injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. That's according to a CPD news release. While police are still trying to find out what led up...
Wildfire in Larimer County prompts mandatory evacuations; 0% contained
A wildfire in Larimer County has prompted mandatory evacuations, according to a tweet Thursday from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Fire crews are battling the County Road 21 Fire in the southwest intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21, just north of Fort Collins. Evacuations have been placed...
svinews.com
East HS student killed, three hurt in car crash
CHEYENNE (WNE) — One student from Cheyenne’s East High School was killed and three other teenagers from East were seriously hurt in a single vehicle accident Sunday night, according to local authorities. The incident reportedly occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on East Lincolnway, just in front of the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Weekend Events (9/9/22–9/11/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — These are the events happening in Cheyenne this weekend. Come check out Cheyenne’s vast array of talent at Cheyenne’s Got Talent tonight, Sept. 9. This event will be taking place at Lions Park on Carey and 8th Avenue from 7 to 9 p.m. Kick...
capcity.news
House fire Wednesday on Dell Range caused by item left on stove, authorities say
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue said in a news release Friday morning that a Wednesday house fire on Dell Range Boulevard was caused by items inadvertently placed on a heated stove, causing approximately $25,000 in damages. Authorities said that a dispatch call was made at 4:34 p.m. and...
Mandatory evacuations ordered for County Road 21 Fire
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuations for people living near the County Road 21 Fire burning southwest of the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21. The fire is about 600 acres with zero containment. A helicopter and air tanker have been making multiple drops along the fire line.Residents living in that area should evacuate the area immediately, as well as people living from Arapaho Valley Road south to County Road 56, east to County Road 21, and west to Highway 287. Copter4 flew over the fire on Thursday evening which showed several firefighting crews and vehicles on scene. Several firefighting agencies are battling the blaze. Copter4 captured video of a helicopter that was making water drops over the fire. According to Larimer County, crews will remain in the area actively working the fire. An overnight shelter is being established by the Red Cross at the Leeper Center 3800 Wilson St Wellington.
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (9/9/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 14, Cheyenne (Central) 10. Gillette (Campbell County) 31, Rock Springs 28. Cheyenne (East)...
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/9/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — What a difference a week makes! Our beloved Pokes won the special teams and defensive parts of the game and beat Tulsa in overtime. Judy and I went and enjoyed a perfect game day in Laramie. My Nebraska Cornhuskers also won a tough one against North Dakota. As I write this, I’m sitting at my kitchen table watching Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills play Thursday night football and he is playing brilliantly! All is well.
Comments / 0