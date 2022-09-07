ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Shaun Prough, 36 – Theft:...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Man Charged With Murder in Laramie County Homicide

A Greeley, Colorado man arrested in connection with a Laramie County homicide investigation has been charged with first-degree murder. Rodrigo Romero, 31, made his initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon. Romero is accused of shooting and killing a 37-year-old man at a home in the 300 block...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Wyoming trooper waives preliminary hearing, moving on to district court

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Gabriel Testerman waived his right to a preliminary hearing, which was set for today, Sept. 7. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim, during which West set Testerman’s bond at $100,000.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie County, WY
Crime & Safety
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
County
Laramie County, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Inmate Serving Life Sentence for Murder Dies in Prison

A Wyoming inmate serving a life sentence for murder has died, the Department of Corrections announced Wednesday. Agency spokesman Paul Martin says 75-year-old Donald L. Souter died Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. Souter was convicted of first-degree murder in Washakie County and sentenced to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel R Cazares
thecheyennepost.com

Items Left on Heated Stove Leaves Property Owner Facing a $25K Bill

A single-family home in the 300 block of Dell Range Boulevard suffered $25,000 in damages, after an incident occurred on September 7, where items inadvertently placed on the stove heated and burned through the structure’s wooden frame. Making a quick response to the dispatch call placed at 4:34 p.m.,...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Fatal vehicle crash involving juveniles on East Lincolnway

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Sunday, September 4 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident with injuries, resulting in one fatality. The crash occurred at McDonald’s located at 2535 East Lincolnway. When officers arrived on scene, they found the driver, a 16-year-old male from Cheyenne, was deceased. Three other juvenile passengers also sustained serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment. Due to the severity of the crash, the Cheyenne Police Department’s Major Crash Unit responded to take over the investigation. Preliminary details show a Ford Taurus, driven by the male, was traveling east on Lincolnway at a high rate of speed and attempted to cross lanes. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and entered the McDonald’s parking lot, striking a curb and rolling the vehicle. The crash ended as the Taurus landed on a handicap parking pillar. The driver was ejected during the incident. Police are still working to determine the factors that led up to the crash. This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Runaway Teen

According to a department Facebook post, Keyon Love was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26, wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Love is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Love's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525. Using...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
K2 Radio

One Juvenile Dies In Cheyenne Crash, Three Seriously Injured

Cheyenne Police say a Sunday night crash on East Lincolnway has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Cheyenne boy. Three other juveniles were seriously injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. That's according to a CPD news release. While police are still trying to find out what led up...
CHEYENNE, WY
svinews.com

East HS student killed, three hurt in car crash

CHEYENNE (WNE) — One student from Cheyenne’s East High School was killed and three other teenagers from East were seriously hurt in a single vehicle accident Sunday night, according to local authorities. The incident reportedly occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on East Lincolnway, just in front of the...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Weekend Events (9/9/22–9/11/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — These are the events happening in Cheyenne this weekend. Come check out Cheyenne’s vast array of talent at Cheyenne’s Got Talent tonight, Sept. 9. This event will be taking place at Lions Park on Carey and 8th Avenue from 7 to 9 p.m. Kick...
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Denver

Mandatory evacuations ordered for County Road 21 Fire

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuations for people living near the County Road 21 Fire burning southwest of the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21. The fire is about 600 acres with zero containment. A helicopter and air tanker have been making multiple drops along the fire line.Residents living in that area should evacuate the area immediately, as well as people living from Arapaho Valley Road south to County Road 56, east to County Road 21, and west to Highway 287.   Copter4 flew over the fire on Thursday evening which showed several firefighting crews and vehicles on scene. Several firefighting agencies are battling the blaze. Copter4 captured video of a helicopter that was making water drops over the fire. According to Larimer County, crews will remain in the area actively working the fire.  An overnight shelter is being established by the Red Cross at the Leeper Center 3800 Wilson St Wellington.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
capcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (9/9/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 14, Cheyenne (Central) 10. Gillette (Campbell County) 31, Rock Springs 28. Cheyenne (East)...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/9/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — What a difference a week makes! Our beloved Pokes won the special teams and defensive parts of the game and beat Tulsa in overtime. Judy and I went and enjoyed a perfect game day in Laramie. My Nebraska Cornhuskers also won a tough one against North Dakota. As I write this, I’m sitting at my kitchen table watching Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills play Thursday night football and he is playing brilliantly! All is well.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy