Mobile County, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Blount football players show support for embattled coach

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some Blount High School football players are speaking out, showing support for their head coach who’s on administrative leave. In a nearly two-minute long video posted to social media, a number of players and students spoke up for coach Josh Harris. Three specifically thanked the coach for teaching them “life lessons” buying equipment, and helping them to become men, not just football players.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Victim, shooter identified in Popeyes shooting

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter and victim in the Thursday night shooting at a Popeyes in Semmes. Ceria Jenkins, 30, was shot two times in the leg at around 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Popeyes in Semmes at 7861 Moffett Rd. MCSO said the shooter […]
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Pelican Point

UPDATE: A News Release was sent by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office: On 9/9/2022 around 9:30 P.M., Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1, in Fairhope, for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people shot. One subject, who had been shot in the head, was transported by […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WHNT News 19

Officials: 2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in Alabama linked to smash and grab spree in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have been arrested for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. Deputies said […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

8 crashes, 10 traffic fatalities in Alabama during 4-day Labor Day Weekend

ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said troopers investigated 10 different “traffic-related fatalities” during the 2022 four-day Labor Day Weekend, according to a release from ALEA. From 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 to midnight Monday, Sept. 5, there were eight total deadly crashes in eight...
FOLEY, AL
WEAR

Baldwin County Sheriff recounts the aftermath of 9/11

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Nearly 3,000 people died during 9/11 between the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the plane-crash landing in Pennsylvania. Baldwin County Sheriff, Huey “Hoss” Mack, experienced the aftermath of 9/11 first hand. Less than 72 hours after the attack, he was called to New...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Arrest made in connection with the death of a Mobile teenager

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s office made an arrest this morning in connection to a death of a Mobile teenager. They arrested a 17-year-old boy whose identity cannot be disclosed due to an Alabama law about juvenile offenders. 15-year-old Adrianna Taylor was found dead in a home in Semmes last Wednesday. The […]
MOBILE, AL
Mississippi Press

Pascagoula man turns himself in; charged with Moss Point murder

MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- David Brennen Mitchell of Pascagoula turned himself in to Moss Point police, who charged the 36-year-old with the murder of Kevin Hardiman. According to Moss Point police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4100 block of Molden Street shortly after 11 p.m. Arriving at the scene, they found the 37-year-old Hardiman, who was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
MOSS POINT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Troopers identify motorcyclist killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist killed Friday in a multi-vehicle collision in Baldwin County. Patrick D. Knox, 48, of Foley, was fatally injured when the 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2018 Ford F550 driven by a 20-year-old Foley man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Thursday. Knox was ejected from the motorcycle and then struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by a 29-year-old Lillian woman.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

MCSO: Boyfriend arrested after fentanyl death of Mobile teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 15-year-old girl in Semmes is believed to have died after taking a drug laced with fentanyl, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Adrianna Danielle Taylor was found deceased in a home Wednesday, Aug. 31, the MCSO said. Through the investigation, the Sheriff's Office determined that the boyfriend of the 15-year-old gave her the pills knowing they were laced with fentanyl.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Jackson Police looking for robbery suspects

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Jackson Police said two male suspects, one armed with a gun, robbed a grocery store in the Gainestown community on Sept. 1. Police said two men went into the Busy Ant 4 store at 7:30 p.m. Police said the gunman “got a large amount of cash from the register.” The men […]
JACKSON, AL
utv44.com

Speed bumps installed on problematic Prichard street after NBC 15 News Reality Check

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Two months ago we showed you dramatic video of a car crashing into a Prichard home and pointed out how it was far from the first time a speeding car has wreaked havoc on Hinson Avenue. It was the third time a vehicle hit the home, and other homes have been hit also. In 2011, a SUV hit and killed an 82-year-old woman gardening in her front yard. Several neighbors installed poles in their yards to help block cars from driving into their homes. NBC 15 News took their safety concerns to every city council member and the mayor's office, and now leaders are taking action. This week, the city installed speed bumps, and people who live there say they're already working.
PRICHARD, AL

