PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Two months ago we showed you dramatic video of a car crashing into a Prichard home and pointed out how it was far from the first time a speeding car has wreaked havoc on Hinson Avenue. It was the third time a vehicle hit the home, and other homes have been hit also. In 2011, a SUV hit and killed an 82-year-old woman gardening in her front yard. Several neighbors installed poles in their yards to help block cars from driving into their homes. NBC 15 News took their safety concerns to every city council member and the mayor's office, and now leaders are taking action. This week, the city installed speed bumps, and people who live there say they're already working.

PRICHARD, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO