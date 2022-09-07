Read full article on original website
High school football coach on leave for allegedly spanking a player
An Alabama high school football coach was placed on administrative leave last week after video surfaced of a coach spanking a player, according to numerous reports.
Blount football players show support for embattled coach
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some Blount High School football players are speaking out, showing support for their head coach who’s on administrative leave. In a nearly two-minute long video posted to social media, a number of players and students spoke up for coach Josh Harris. Three specifically thanked the coach for teaching them “life lessons” buying equipment, and helping them to become men, not just football players.
Alabama: Woman shoots ex-girlfriend 2 times in leg at Popeyes, shooter in custody
UPDATE (6:04 p.m.): Mobile County Sheriff Office Captain Paul Burch said a female shot her ex-girlfriend twice in the leg. WKRG is working to gather more information. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A female was shot at the Popeyes in Semmes Thursday night, according to MCSO Captain Paul Burch. The victim suffered “non-life-threatening injuries,” and […]
Victim, shooter identified in Popeyes shooting
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter and victim in the Thursday night shooting at a Popeyes in Semmes. Ceria Jenkins, 30, was shot two times in the leg at around 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Popeyes in Semmes at 7861 Moffett Rd. MCSO said the shooter […]
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Pelican Point
UPDATE: A News Release was sent by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office: On 9/9/2022 around 9:30 P.M., Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1, in Fairhope, for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people shot. One subject, who had been shot in the head, was transported by […]
Officials: 2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in Alabama linked to smash and grab spree in Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have been arrested for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. Deputies said […]
SUV flees Mobile Police, crashes with child inside
A chase in Mobile with a child inside the vehicle happened Friday afternoon on Dauphin Street.
8 crashes, 10 traffic fatalities in Alabama during 4-day Labor Day Weekend
ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said troopers investigated 10 different “traffic-related fatalities” during the 2022 four-day Labor Day Weekend, according to a release from ALEA. From 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 to midnight Monday, Sept. 5, there were eight total deadly crashes in eight...
Baldwin County Sheriff recounts the aftermath of 9/11
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Nearly 3,000 people died during 9/11 between the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the plane-crash landing in Pennsylvania. Baldwin County Sheriff, Huey “Hoss” Mack, experienced the aftermath of 9/11 first hand. Less than 72 hours after the attack, he was called to New...
Arrest made in connection with the death of a Mobile teenager
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s office made an arrest this morning in connection to a death of a Mobile teenager. They arrested a 17-year-old boy whose identity cannot be disclosed due to an Alabama law about juvenile offenders. 15-year-old Adrianna Taylor was found dead in a home in Semmes last Wednesday. The […]
Pascagoula man turns himself in; charged with Moss Point murder
MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- David Brennen Mitchell of Pascagoula turned himself in to Moss Point police, who charged the 36-year-old with the murder of Kevin Hardiman. According to Moss Point police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4100 block of Molden Street shortly after 11 p.m. Arriving at the scene, they found the 37-year-old Hardiman, who was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
Troopers identify motorcyclist killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist killed Friday in a multi-vehicle collision in Baldwin County. Patrick D. Knox, 48, of Foley, was fatally injured when the 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2018 Ford F550 driven by a 20-year-old Foley man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Thursday. Knox was ejected from the motorcycle and then struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by a 29-year-old Lillian woman.
MCSO: Boyfriend arrested after fentanyl death of Mobile teen
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 15-year-old girl in Semmes is believed to have died after taking a drug laced with fentanyl, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Adrianna Danielle Taylor was found deceased in a home Wednesday, Aug. 31, the MCSO said. Through the investigation, the Sheriff's Office determined that the boyfriend of the 15-year-old gave her the pills knowing they were laced with fentanyl.
Foley man dead following multi-vehicle crash: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is dead following a Sept. 2 multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 98 four miles east of Elberta in Baldwin County, according to an update from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to the release, 48-year-old Patrick D. Knox of Foley died when his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed into […]
'He's just 5': Pensacola family wants answers into boy's disappearance at school
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola mother is desperate for answers after her 5-year-old son went missing for nearly two hours after school last Friday. 5-year-old Jayquan Rigdell gets picked up after school by his grandmother every single day. But last week, family says his teacher didn't know where he was, and that he simply "wandered off."
Mobile Police investigating crash near Emogene and Pinehill, one injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials are investigating a crash that took place Monday evening at Emogene Street and Pinehill Drive. MPD is looking for a car with front-end damage that was last seen headed towards Government Boulevard. The person driving that vehicle hit another car head-on. WKRG News 5 spoke with the […]
Alabama girl, 15, dies from fentanyl, arrest made: ‘Just can’t believe this’
A 15-year-old girl was found dead in south Alabama last week, likely due to a fentanyl exposure, and now officials have made an arrest in her death. Adrianna Taylor, a student at Mary G. Montgomery High School, was found unresponsive in a Semmes home last Wednesday. Officials with the Mobile...
Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly shot girlfriend and her parents, then fled
A Mississippi man is behind bars after he reportedly fled after he shot his girlfriend and her parents. Deon Woods, 32, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault. The shootings reportedly happened after...
Jackson Police looking for robbery suspects
JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Jackson Police said two male suspects, one armed with a gun, robbed a grocery store in the Gainestown community on Sept. 1. Police said two men went into the Busy Ant 4 store at 7:30 p.m. Police said the gunman “got a large amount of cash from the register.” The men […]
Speed bumps installed on problematic Prichard street after NBC 15 News Reality Check
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Two months ago we showed you dramatic video of a car crashing into a Prichard home and pointed out how it was far from the first time a speeding car has wreaked havoc on Hinson Avenue. It was the third time a vehicle hit the home, and other homes have been hit also. In 2011, a SUV hit and killed an 82-year-old woman gardening in her front yard. Several neighbors installed poles in their yards to help block cars from driving into their homes. NBC 15 News took their safety concerns to every city council member and the mayor's office, and now leaders are taking action. This week, the city installed speed bumps, and people who live there say they're already working.
