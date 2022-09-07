Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Springfield woman spends free time cleaning headstones at local cemeteries
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The headstones at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Springfield are slowly getting refreshed, thanks to one local woman. At first glance, you might think Annette Lattion is the groundskeeper. But she doesn't work for the cemetery, nor does she have a family member buried there. But on her...
nbc16.com
Governor Kate Brown invokes Emergency Conflagration Act in response to Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Friday afternoon in response to the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire is burning 33,100 acres east of the community of Oakridge and spreading throughout in Lane And Deschutes Counties. According to the governor, this declaration allows the Office...
klcc.org
Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event
With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
Vitae Springs Road Fire: Level 3 ‘Go now’ evacuations ordered as crews fight Salem brush fire
Authorities have called evacuation orders as crews fight several fire starts along Vitae Springs Road in Salem Friday evening.
kykn.com
LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (10:35 PM)
LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS ORDERED SOUTH OF SALEM (UPDATE 2 – 10:35 PM) Posted on FlashAlert: September 9th, 2022 10:40 PM. Emergency responders will be remaining on scene overnight. Previously announced Level 3 evacuations remain in effect. As a precaution, Level 2: Be Set evacuations are being issued to the following areas in Marion and Polk Counties:
nbc16.com
EWEB is gearing up fire preparations
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — EWEB has protective settings for high-risk fire zones. EWEB Is gearing up fire preparations for customers and the community. Power company officials say they have "protective settings" in operation mode for high-risk areas on the map:. You can see the zones are a small portion...
kezi.com
Fire evacuees asked to check-in at temporary evacuation point
LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are asking Cedar Creek Fire evacuees to check in at a temporary evacuation point or provide a contact online. The information collected will help Lane County better understand the needs of evacuees and provide information about resources that may be available to help. The form is...
eugeneweekly.com
Cedar Creek Fire Sept. 10 Morning Update
The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 51,814 acres as of the morning of Sept. 10 and is 15 miles outside Oakridge, according to the U.S Forest Service daily update. Level 3 — go now — evacuation orders were issued for Oakridge and surrounding areas on Friday evening.
Cedar Creek Fire nearly doubles in size to 31,500 acres in Central Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A wildfire burning roughly 60 miles east of Eugene nearly doubled in size to 31,500 acres overnight due to strong winds, prompting evacuations in the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests, fire officials with the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday morning. The Cedar Creek Fire started...
klcc.org
Cedar Creek Fire drives Oakridge residents into Eugene
Since late Friday afternoon, Oakridge residents have fled their town and have been directed westward to Eugene. At Lane Community College, a temporary evacuation checkpoint was set up, where people registered their information, got water and food, and learned about support services and the Red Cross staging area further into the city.
beachconnection.net
Mussel Harvesting Closed on Most of Oregon Coast Due to Toxin
(Yachats, Oregon) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced Friday that harvesting of mussels is closed along more than half of the Oregon coast. The closure is from the Yachats River all the way to the Columbia River and state border, including most of the central coast and all of the north Oregon coast. The agencies said recent tests have shown levels of a marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish poison that has exceeded the closure limit. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium: a mussel is slowly devoured by a sea star)
oregontoday.net
Cedar Ck. Fire, Sept. 9
Increased fire activity has prompted another increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire. In addition to all previously issued evacuation notices remaining in effect which can be found at www.lanecounty.org, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following evacuation level increases: LEVEL 1 (BE READY) EVACUATION NOTICES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: Greater Oakridge and Westfir areas. This includes High Prairie and other rural outlying areas surrounding Oakridge and Westfir. Level 1 means: Be aware of the danger that exists in the area, monitor emergency services websites and local media for information. This is the time for preparation and the precautionary movement of people with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. Make sure that you have adequate fuel to evacuate as needed. Officials are asking residents to keep cell phones and any other devices used to receive emergency alerts charged.
klcc.org
Roseburg Forest Products looks at sprinkler system, faces lawsuit from Mill Fire
Springfield-based Roseburg Forest Products owns the veneer facility in Weed, California that was ground zero for the September 2nd Mill Fire. The company said in a statement it’s looking into a “third party” sprinkler system as the source of the fire that destroyed 132 structures and took two lives.
yachatsnews.com
Unsolved mysteries: How a former Maryland policeman living in Yachats is trying to bring closure to Eugene cold cases
YACHATS – At every 5:30 a.m. every Thursday, Drew Tracy jumps into his truck and begins the 98-mile drive to the Eugene Police Department for an 8 o’clock meeting. Once there, Tracy and three other retired law enforcement officials gather to sort out their chores for that day and the next week to help chip away at clearing the department’s 30 unsolved homicides or violent attacks dating back to 1962.
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
nbc16.com
Lane County recalls all task forces immediately for wind event
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Strike Team's will be returning to Lane County at the Coburg Fire Station. The resources will arrive Thursday afternoon where they will be debriefed. This recall made by the Lane County Fire Defense Chief is due to the expected weather and possible east...
kqennewsradio.com
RV FIRE IN NEWTON CREEK AREA FRIDAY NIGHT
Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 dealt with an RV fire Friday night. At about 11:40 p.m. firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a structure fire on Northeast Follett Street in the Newton Creek area, just north of Roseburg. Battalion Chief Josh Waechter said fire crews...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG SCHOOLS MAY CLOSE EARLY FRIDAY
Schools in the Roseburg School District may close early on Friday, due to new heat-related Oregon Occupational Health and Safety rules. Superintendent Jared Cordon said this may impact their ability to keep schools open when temperatures reach certain thresholds. Cordon said the new rules are intended to prevent heat-related illnesses in the workplace and are important for protecting the health and safety of students and staff. Due to a lack of central air conditioning and air exchange in district schools, the district may not be able to comply with the OSHA rules if temperatures rise too high.
kezi.com
Lane County Fire Defense recalling crew and resources
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Lane County Fire officials are issuing an immediate recall of 12 fire trucks and two task forces back to Lane County. Lane County Fire Defense Chief Chad Minter has requested all units return to Lane County due to expected hot weather and possible high winds. The returning crews will provide a surge in resources to the Cedar Creek Fire if it becomes active on its western side and threatens Oakridge or surrounding communities.
