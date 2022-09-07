Increased fire activity has prompted another increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire. In addition to all previously issued evacuation notices remaining in effect which can be found at www.lanecounty.org, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following evacuation level increases: LEVEL 1 (BE READY) EVACUATION NOTICES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: Greater Oakridge and Westfir areas. This includes High Prairie and other rural outlying areas surrounding Oakridge and Westfir. Level 1 means: Be aware of the danger that exists in the area, monitor emergency services websites and local media for information. This is the time for preparation and the precautionary movement of people with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. Make sure that you have adequate fuel to evacuate as needed. Officials are asking residents to keep cell phones and any other devices used to receive emergency alerts charged.

OAKRIDGE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO