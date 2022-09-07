Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the countryEllen EastwoodCharleston, SC
Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Back to School content campaignNewsBreak ContributorsCharleston, SC
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
Related
American Historical Association president gets schooled by the woke mob
The West has two great ancient pillars and exemplars of what it is to be a historian. Herodotus and Thucydides, who wrote in Greece about 2,500 years ago, set standards that are still with us today. Thankfully, neither scribe ever served as the president of the American Historical Association. With their commitment to truth and honesty, neither would have lasted 10 minutes.
Conservative Christians' opposition to homosexuality is not an ancient teaching
The newly formed "Diocese of the Southern Cross" has broken away from the Anglican Church of Australia to form a denomination committed to a highly conservative position on sexuality and marriage equality.
Boxes of human bones belonging to at least 70 people found at university library by accident
BOXES containing human remains of 70 or more people have been discovered at a university library. The bodies were found during a search for other artifacts, and an expert says they were stored in "the most inhumane way possible." Crystal Alberts, an English professor at the University of North Dakota,...
Historian discovered details on the first transport of slaves
The early transatlantic slave trade comprised only transporting black slaves from Iberia (now occupied by Spain and Portugal) due to concern over the spread of other religions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The story behind the Merrylin Museum.
Today's location holds one of the strangest and unusual finds. The story goes that in 2006, this building was set to be demolished. While inspecting the buildings foundation, they came across a hidden door behind a brick wall that lead into a hidden room. What was found in that room shocked scientists. Once you hear and see the history behind this place, you will never be able to unsee it.
President Biden finally is sounding the alarm about democracy. Good
President Biden’s speech in Philadelphia last week, on the imminent threat to democracy, marks an important moment in US history. The president was precise and direct about why democracy is under threat, and from whom. Throughout his speech, he made sure to distinguish between what he called “mainstream Republicans” on one side and extremist “Maga Republicans” on the other. But Biden also left no doubt that the extremist forces are not simply fringe phenomena, that today’s Republican party is “dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the Maga Republicans”.
Washington Examiner
I once hated America, but now I can’t wait to be an American
A recent Gallup survey shows only 38% of adults are “extremely proud” to be an American. This record-low percentage is the latest point in a downward trend that began in 2015. National pride is now 20 percentage points lower than it was a decade ago. Now, I’m not...
komando.com
Unsolved mysteries: Can you crack these classic optical illusions?
Optical illusions have been around for over a thousand years. The oldest visual puzzle known to man was carved in stone in an Indian temple. For centuries, people have struggled to conquer these classic optical illusions. Can you?. If you aren’t an expert-level puzzle master, it’s hard to understand how...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘A new way of life’: the Marxist, post-capitalist, green manifesto captivating Japan
The climate crisis will spiral out of control unless the world applies “emergency brakes” to capitalism and devises a “new way of living”, according to a Japanese academic whose book on Marxism and the environment has become a surprise bestseller. The message from Kohei Saito, an...
ASIA・
The King’s declaration in full
My Lords, Ladies, and Gentlemen.It is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved Mother, The Queen.I know how deeply you, the entire Nation – and I think I may say the whole world – sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered.My Mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless serviceThe KingIt is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my Sister and Brothers and that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss.To...
Six Introductions That Will Change How You Read These Classics
In his excellent introduction to Edith Wharton’s The Writing of Fiction, the author and critic Brandon Taylor offers an observation that bears repeating: Literature from the past may contain dated worlds and ideas, but we can and should engage with it. Wharton’s works, for example, still present “some startling revelation about the way we live and write today,” he explains. Older writing can also give us “something to argue against.” Classic texts might remain static, but they are revolutionized over time by readers’ changing experiences and offer us the unique chance to be in “capacious communion” with them. Fresh introductions can help us achieve that intimacy.
Mutualism: The Modern Anarchist Ideology That Became Popular In America
Most people imagine anarchism as chaos and an ideology where people just burn down the government without considering the consequences. But what if I told you one of the earliest anarchist ideologies actually had an idea for how to run a proper free society without needing a lot of control from the state? Mutualism was made as an ideology by P.J. Proudhon: an anarchist and libertarian socialist. In fact, P.J. is considered the first modern anarchist since he was the first person to call himself an 'anarchist' in his book What is Property?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Christian nationalism is getting written out of the story of January 6
This article was originally published on The Conversation. When they entered the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, a group of insurgents stopped and bowed their heads in prayer to consecrate the building and their cause to Jesus. When the Senate reconvened later, its chaplain, retired Navy Adm. Barry Black, also prayed, but called the insurgents' actions a "desecration of the United States Capitol building."
Atlas Obscura
For Keeps Bookstore
For Keeps is not your typical bookstore. It’s not even your typical independent bookstore. The shop’s offerings—rare, hard-to-find, and classic books by Black authors from around the world as well as other niche Black artifacts—are an extension of owner Rosa Duffy’s obsessive personal collection, constituting what some have called “an interactive art museum of black thought.”
All About Science Fiction
How much do you know about the popular genre known as science fiction? After reading this article, you should know a lot more about sci-fi. Alien being wearing space suit.Photo by Maximalfocus/Unsplash.
PopSugar
What Are Fiestas Patrias? Exploring the Unique History of Latin American Celebrations of Independence
Every year, there are hundreds of celebrations all over Latin American countries in honor of their independence from Spain and Portugal, known as Fiestas Patrias. But what are these celebrations really about, and how do they differ from country to country? Well, to answer that, we must look at what was happening in Latin America at the time of fighting for and gaining independence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother Jones
Newly Uncovered Emails Show Blake Masters’ Long History of Hating Democracy
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Election Day in 2005, then–Stanford sophomore Blake Masters sent two emails to the listserv of his vegetarian co-op. In the first, Masters, now the Republican Senate candidate in Arizona, urged classmates to read an article about a California ballot measure “[i]f you must worship that miserably peculiar American diety [sic] called Democracy.” In the second, he put together a reading list that could have easily served as a crash course in anti-democratic libertarianism.
The Bizarre History of Globes.
Written evidence suggests that people have used globes to model the world around them since antiquity; Strabo (63/64BCE-24CE) reported that Crates of Mallos had a globe of the equivalent of 10 feet in diameter. Globes are delicate, though, and the surviving evidence for early globe use is sparse. The earliest globe that survives today was made in 1492 by Martin Behaim, a German navigator and geographer in the employ of King João II of Portugal. Behaim's globe recorded not only the lie of the lands being discovered by seabourne explorers, but also details of overseas commodities, market places and local trading protocols. Thus, the earliest surviving globe, which probably reflects many others produced around the same time, features information on more than cartography.
Vox
Humanity was stagnant for millennia — then something big changed 150 years ago
“The 140 years from 1870 to 2010 of the long twentieth century were, I strongly believe, the most consequential years of all humanity’s centuries.”. So argues Slouching Towards Utopia: An Economic History of the Twentieth Century, the new magnum opus from UC Berkeley professor Brad DeLong. It’s a bold claim. Homo sapiens has been around for at least 300,000 years; the “long twentieth century” represents 0.05 percent of that history.
Science Claims to Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness
One of science’s most enduring questions has been answered, according to two researchers. This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.
Comments / 0