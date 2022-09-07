Read full article on original website
Related
Murder trial against elderly Plymouth County man begins
LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The murder trial against Thomas Knapp opened in Le Mars Wednesday afternoon. Knapp, 84, of Merrill, is accused in connection with the murder of his stepson in May 2020. He is charged with first-degree murder and willfull injury. Jury selection began Tuesday morning and concluded on Wednesday afternoon with opening […]
Sioux City PD located man who impersonated officer
The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is asking the public for help in finding a man they said impersonated an officer.
nwestiowa.com
Man charged for assaulting ex-girlfriend
SIBLEY—A 24-year-old Sibley man was arrested Thursday, Sept. 8, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Tanner Joseph Barrie stemmed from a 911 call from a woman reporting Barrie, her ex-boyfriend, assaulted her about 6:55 a.m. that day inside his house at 730 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
kscj.com
PROSECUTION RESTS IN KNAPP MURDER CASE
TESTIMONY IS CONTINUING TODAY (FRIDAY) IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF 84-YEAR-OLD THOMAS KNAPP OF RURAL MERRILL, IOWA. KNAPP IS CHARGED IN THE MAY, 2020 SHOOTING DEATH OF HIS STEP SON, 51-YEAR-OLD KEVIN JUZEK, AND DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGAINST HIS WIFE, DARLENE KNAPP. FORMER PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF MIKE VAN OTTERLOO...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kicdam.com
Southern Minnesota Man Charged With Drug Offense In Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man has been charged with a drug offense in Clay County. 31-year-old Branden Hatfield of Ceylon was charged in Wednesday wtih possessing drug paraphernalia after a Correctional Officer with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found items related to drug use in his personal belongings after having been booked into the jail.
Royal Man Turned Over To Feds On Drug Charge
(Royal, IA) — A man involved in a nearly seven-hour standoff with law enforcement in a small northwest Iowa town has been transferred into federal custody. The Clay County Sheriff’s Department located 46-year-old Timothy Steinbeck last Friday to arrest him on a federal warrant for a narcotics violation. Authorities say Steinbeck barricaded himself in his home in Royal. Steinbeck finally emerged and was arrested at about 11 o’clock Friday night after law enforcement released tear gas into his home. Steinbeck was treated at a local hospital, then held in the Clay County Jail until his transfer into federal custody Tuesday.
Sioux City Man In Custody, Suspected Of Burglaries In 4 States
(Storm Lake, IA) — The suspect in a burglary at a hardware store in Storm Lake has been linked to similar burglaries elsewhere in Iowa and surrounding states. On January 28th, Storm Lake Police discovered around 28 hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise was missing from Ace Hardware. Storm Lake Police executed a search warrant on June 15th and found approximately 14-thousand dollars’ worth of various tools that were allegedly stolen from incidents in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota. Forty-five-year-old Adam Nelson of Sioux City was taken into custody by Lyon County Deputies on drug-related charges, as well as two Sioux County warrants. Storm Lake Police have filed multiple felony charges against Nelson.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one individual was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Harrisburg. It is believed to be an isolated incident adding that there is no threat to the public. The sheriff’s office declined to provide any...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kscj.com
VICTIMS OF HIGHWAY 20 CRASH IDENTIFIED
THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE VICTIMS WHO DIED AS A RESULT OF A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON ON HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF SIOUX CITY. THE SHERIFF SAYS THE TWO VICTIMS ARE GERALD AND SALLY FORCH OF KINGSLEY, IOWA. WHO ARE FORMERLY OF OTO. INVESTIGATORS SAY THEIR SOUTHBOUND...
Sheriff: Suspicious person report leads to multiple school lockdowns in Nebraska
New details emerged in the cause of multiple school lockdowns in northeast Nebraska.
siouxcountyradio.com
Sioux City Man Arrested in String of Area Burglaries
The suspect in a burglary at a hardware store in Storm Lake has been linked to similar burglaries elsewhere in Iowa and surrounding states. On January 28th, Storm Lake Police discovered around 28-hundred dollars-worth of merchandise was missing from Ace Hardware in that community. In addition to the theft in Storm Lake, similar burglaries and thefts had recently been reported around the area. Storm Lake Police eventually obtained a search warrant for a Rock Rapids residence, which was executed on June 15th. Approximately 14-thousand dollars-worth of various tools found there were allegedly stolen from theft incidents in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota. 45-year-old Adam Nelson of Sioux City was taken into custody by Lyon County Deputies on drug-related charges, as well as two Sioux County warrants. Storm Lake Police have filed multiple felony charges against Nelson. He was originally held at the Lyon County Jail pending extradition to Buena Vista County.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLEM
KLEM News, Saturday, September 10
The murder and willful injury trial of Thomas Knapp of rural Merrill was adjourned Friday, after both the prosecution and defense rested their cases. Three prosecution witnesses testified Friday. Former Plymouth County Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo took the stand. He was in office when the crimes occurred. A Plymouth County jailer, Kyle Williams also testified. The third and final witness of the prosecution, Darlene Knapp, the wife of the defendant, took the stand.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City police say crashes are declining near new speed kiosks on Floyd and Hamilton Boulevard
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City police say two new mobile speed kiosks recorded more than 900 speeding violations during their first roughly seven weeks in operation and that crashes at nearby intersections are "trending down." The kiosks were put in place in May in the 3000 block of Floyd...
Sioux City Journal
Second fatality announced in vehicle crash on Highway 20, names released
SIOUX CITY — On Thursday morning, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office released the names of two victims involved in a deadly crash on Highway 20 and Lee Avenue. Tuesday afternoon, Gerald and Sally Forch, of Kingsley, Iowa, drove onto Highway 20 traveling southbound from Lee Avenue and were struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 20. Both Gerald and Sally Forch were extricated from their car by Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews who responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
Sheldon man dead after semi rear-ends tractor in Osceola County
A Sheldon man has been pronounced dead after a semi allegedly rear-ended him in Osceola County.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lincoln County Deputies respond to box truck on fire on I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Deputies responded to reports of a box truck on fire on I-29 Wednesday morning. According to their Facebook post, Lincoln County Sheriffs say the driver reported an electrical failure and saw smoke coming from the engine before pulling over near the Hudson/Centerville exit. Strong winds spread the fire to a nearby ditch.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for theft of Ho Hos and pop
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon resident was arrested about 12:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Kyran Lee Schuknecht stemmed from him taking $13.69 worth of items from the west Casey’s General Store in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Schuknecht allegedly...
Comments / 4