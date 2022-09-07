The suspect in a burglary at a hardware store in Storm Lake has been linked to similar burglaries elsewhere in Iowa and surrounding states. On January 28th, Storm Lake Police discovered around 28-hundred dollars-worth of merchandise was missing from Ace Hardware in that community. In addition to the theft in Storm Lake, similar burglaries and thefts had recently been reported around the area. Storm Lake Police eventually obtained a search warrant for a Rock Rapids residence, which was executed on June 15th. Approximately 14-thousand dollars-worth of various tools found there were allegedly stolen from theft incidents in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota. 45-year-old Adam Nelson of Sioux City was taken into custody by Lyon County Deputies on drug-related charges, as well as two Sioux County warrants. Storm Lake Police have filed multiple felony charges against Nelson. He was originally held at the Lyon County Jail pending extradition to Buena Vista County.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO