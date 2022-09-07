Read full article on original website
New Hope Restaurant, Overlooking The Delaware River, Expanding Dinner Services This Week
A waterfront restaurant in New Hope will be updating its menu for locals and visitors looking for a great meal and view. Jeff Werner wrote about the eatery’s updates for the New Hope-Lambertville Patch. Stella of New Hope is located on the second floor of the Ghost Light Inn,...
Jamison Brewery Showcases Famous “Bucks County” Sign on Beautiful Outdoor Property
Warwick Farm Brewery will house the Bucks County sign for the next few weeks. A Bucks County brewery will be housing a well-known sign on their outdoor property for the next several weeks. Warwick Farm Brewing, located in Jamison, will be showcasing the famous red “Bucks County” sign outside for...
Free Admission to Adventure Aquarium for Little Kids
Sharks and jellyfish, sting rays and penguins, there’s so much to love at Adventure Aquarium, but one of our favorite things is the Pre-K Kid’s Adventure Pass. This pass allows for little kids to get free admission to Adventure Aquarium in Camden New Jersey. This offer’s only good while supplies last so keep reading to learn all you need to know to take advantage of this incredible offer.
The Chabad Center hosts a pre-Rosh Hashana Fair
On Sept. 11, Chabad Lubavitch is holding a pre-Rosh Hashana fair from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. featuring a live honey bee exhibit, crafts, games, themed snacks and more hands-on fun for all ages. The event will take place at the Chabad in Cherry Hill, 1925 Kresson Road. Tickets are...
Locals wanted to ditch offensive names of 2 N.J. spots, but hate new monikers they got
Two old and familiar places in New Jersey are about to get new names, thanks to a massive effort by the federal government to redraw the geographic map and take back an insult that Native Americans have endured for generations. The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday released a...
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield School District addresses misinformation disseminated near school
The following letter was sent by the Haddonfield School District on Sept. 8. This morning we became aware that some community members were handing out print materials to our parents as they took their children to school. The views expressed by this anonymous group contained numerous inaccuracies related to Health, SEL (social-emotional learning) and CRT (critical race theory) as they allegedly exist in our curricula.
Revised school dress code a possibility for school district
Cherry Hill students could have a more lenient dress code in the near future if the revised standards already introduced by the board of education on first reading are approved on the second. During a policy committee meeting on Aug. 30, members reviewed the results of a Thought Exchange, where...
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years
We just wrote a piece about iconic, long-standing businesses closing forever. We can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City, New Jersey as the latest. If it seems as though many legendary establishments have been closing lately, we think you’re right. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world...
Restaurant closes after 45 years in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
An iconic Southern New Jersey restaurant that has endured multiple recessions and a Great Recession has been forced to close its doors. I have been receiving calls for several days that Gaspares’s Italian Bistro, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (Atlantic County) has been closed. In a social media...
buckscountyherald.com
Middle Bucks student-built house finds a home
Middle Bucks Institute of Technology’s student-built home has moved to its permanent location in Bucks County. The home was disassembled and loaded by crane onto four flatbed trucks, then transported to the buyer’s site. The student-built house is built primarily by students in the Construction Carpentry program. The...
Beloved South Jersey restaurateur dies suddenly
Glenn Keen owned and operated Cucina Carini with his wife Paula since 1995. If you went in for a nice dinner in their cozy Italian restaurant or just stopped at the counter for one of their take-out pizzas, the first person you usually saw was Glenn. I've known Glenn for...
Popular steakhouse closes after 28 years in Atlantic City, NJ
There is a changing of the guard taking place at Caesars Atlantic City. The restaurant guard, that is. After nearly three decades, Nero's Italian Steakhouse closed its doors over Labor Day Weekend. Caesar's has two new high-profile eateries set to open soon, Gordon Ramsey's Hell's Kitchen and Nobu Japanese restaurant,...
Camden County logs 901 new cases in past week
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 721 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 11 COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Tuesday, Sept. 6. Additionally, there were 180 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 901. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 123,740 and 1,700 total fatalities.
Cherry Hill Public Library Fall Festival features Scarecrow Contest
Sept. 25 marks Cherry Hill Public Library’s (CHPL) Fall Festival, and from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a scarecrow contest installation. With some brain power and a little courage, the community is encouraged to have a heart and make a scarecrow that will have a home at CHPL this season.
PA Dad Dies, Son Rescued Swimming In Ocean City: Report
A 56-year-old Pennsylvania dad drowned and his son was rescued by lifeguards after trying to save him while swimming off Ocean City, NJ, 6abc reports. Shawn Reilly's 21-year-old son ran into the water after him on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the unprotected 12th Street beach, the outlet said. Both men...
Prepare Your Tastebuds For A Delicious New Restaurant Coming To New Jersey
Are you always trying to keep track of what's popular in the culinary world while also checking out all of the latest spots opening around the Garden State?. I feel like New Jersey is experiencing an explosion of new restaurants, chains, and eateries. I'm really excited about some, like the...
thesunpapers.com
County gives updates on Bridge Rehabilitation project
Director Frank J. DiMarco, Deputy Director Heather Simmons, Commissioner Denice DiCarlo, and County Clerk James N. Hogan are eager to share an update on the Gloucester County Bridge Rehabilitation Project. “This project will repair a total of eight bridges across the county,” said Director Frank J. DiMarco. “All work being...
Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco
Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
