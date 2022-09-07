ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Family Fun

Free Admission to Adventure Aquarium for Little Kids

Sharks and jellyfish, sting rays and penguins, there’s so much to love at Adventure Aquarium, but one of our favorite things is the Pre-K Kid’s Adventure Pass. This pass allows for little kids to get free admission to Adventure Aquarium in Camden New Jersey. This offer’s only good while supplies last so keep reading to learn all you need to know to take advantage of this incredible offer.
CAMDEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherry Hill, NJ
Lifestyle
Cherry Hill, NJ
Government
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Haddonfield School District addresses misinformation disseminated near school

The following letter was sent by the Haddonfield School District on Sept. 8. This morning we became aware that some community members were handing out print materials to our parents as they took their children to school. The views expressed by this anonymous group contained numerous inaccuracies related to Health, SEL (social-emotional learning) and CRT (critical race theory) as they allegedly exist in our curricula.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Travel Maven

This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PILESGROVE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Class#Seniors
buckscountyherald.com

Middle Bucks student-built house finds a home

Middle Bucks Institute of Technology’s student-built home has moved to its permanent location in Bucks County. The home was disassembled and loaded by crane onto four flatbed trucks, then transported to the buyer’s site. The student-built house is built primarily by students in the Construction Carpentry program. The...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County logs 901 new cases in past week

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 721 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 11 COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Tuesday, Sept. 6. Additionally, there were 180 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 901. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 123,740 and 1,700 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

County gives updates on Bridge Rehabilitation project

Director Frank J. DiMarco, Deputy Director Heather Simmons, Commissioner Denice DiCarlo, and County Clerk James N. Hogan are eager to share an update on the Gloucester County Bridge Rehabilitation Project. “This project will repair a total of eight bridges across the county,” said Director Frank J. DiMarco. “All work being...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco

Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
The Cherry Hill Sun

The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Cherry Hill, NJ.

 https://cherryhillsun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy