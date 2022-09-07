Read full article on original website
Related
thezoereport.com
Tessa Thompson Pulled A Dramatic Hair Transformation At The Venice Film Festival
The nonstop glamour train that is the Venice Film Festival continues to chug along, with Hollywood’s biggest stars seemingly paying a game of one-upmanship when it comes to their red carpet looks. So far, noteworthy moments have included Florence Pugh’s sleek bob and glittering gown, Sydney Sweeney and Mauda Apatow of Euphoria matching in head-to-toe Armani, and Jodie Turner-Smith’s jaw-dropping green eyeshadow — and that’s just scratching the surface. Now, Tessa Thompson’s blonde hair with bangs may just take the cake as the most memorable red carpet transformation at Venice this year.
thezoereport.com
Both TikTok & NYFW Are Obsessed With This Season’s Top Hairstyle Trend
There are some hairstyles that merge the delectable combo of being relatively easy to DIY while still feeling elevated and fashion-forward, allowing the fantasy of a runway show to feel attainable from the comfort of your own home. Such is the allure of the braided ponytail, which is already proving to be a major beauty trend on the New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 catwalks. And if your TikTok and Instagram feeds are any indication, this latest boost to the hair look proves that braids will be everywhere for the foreseeable future.
thezoereport.com
Zendaya Used These 4 Basic Wardrobe Staples To Create Her NYC Look
Actors, models, and other industry tastemakers are making their way to New York City for Fashion Week, so over the next few days, their fans can expect to see some major high-fashion moments from their favorite celebrities. One of the first stars to touch down in New York City was Zendaya — her outfit was put-together, but still felt casual enough to wear while she ran errands around the Big Apple. (The Euphoria actor is likely in town to attend New York Fashion Week events as well as the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which is on Monday Sept. 12, where she’s nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.)
thezoereport.com
Prepare For These 7 New Hair & Makeup Trends To Dominate NYFW
The streets of New York are already buzzing with arrival of New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, as models, editors, buyers, photographers, and more prepare to criss-cross town in an attempt to attend as many shows as possible. And while it’s hard not to let the fashion itself be the star of the week, the debut of so many new makeup and hair trends on (and off) the runways are equally thrilling to witness.
RELATED PEOPLE
thezoereport.com
Susan Alexandra Kickstarts NYFW With A Buzzy Comedy Show
Walking into the pre-show prep before Susan Alexandra’s New York Fashion Week event felt like familiar — and much-missed — before-times chaos. But then again, maybe not: Because true to form, the exuberant accessories brand, beloved by celebrities, influencers and the overall fashion crowd for its cheeky beaded bags, wasn’t doing fashion week the expected way. Owner and creative director Susan Korn decided (and down to the wire, apparently) to throw a standup comedy show, featuring the funniest, most envelope-pushing, and ultimately chic talent out there.
thezoereport.com
The Manicures At Susan Alexandra S/S ‘23 Were A Playful Nod To The ‘90s
At this point, it’s been made clear that the ‘90s will never cease to influence fashion and beauty trends. The decade’s glam-yet-fun-and-youthful vibe transcends time, allowing it to evolve flawlessly and effortlessly into the modern day zeitgeist. Jewelry designer Susan Alexandra set out to celebrate the resurgence at her Thursday afternoon show during New York Fashion Week. Along with showcasing her colorful beaded accessories, the presentation (held at New York City’s famous Comedy Cellar in the West Village) featured an array of equally eye-catching nail looks. The baby blue nails at Susan Alexandra Spring/Summer ‘23 were most noteworthy, along with a Lisa Frank-inspired manicure and an iridescent green polish meant to mimic a beetle’s wings.
thezoereport.com
Brie Larson’s Jumpsuit At The ‘Growing Up’ Premiere Was Better Than Any Red Carpet Gown
For many celebrities, fancy gowns are an obvious go-to look for a red carpet event. So when something a little less expected — i.e. an outfit with pants instead of a skirt — makes an appearance, the look never goes unnoticed. Such was the case for Brie Larson’s jumpsuit at the Growing Up premiere, which made a sartorial statement at Hollywood’s NeueHouse. (Larson is an executive producer for the newly released Disney+ docuseries. She has been working on the project alongside a crew of directors that includes Black-ish star Yara Shahidi.)
thezoereport.com
Grace Jones Inspired A Candle And Yes, It’s Iconic
As you could probably gather from its name, cult-favorite fragrance brand Boy Smells has made its mark by churning out a collection of “genderful” scents. While it is no stranger to pop culture collaborations (one of its bestsellers is Slow Burn, co-created by country star Kacey Musgraves), it just landed arguably its most iconic and appropriately gender-defying creative partner yet. Grace Jones and Boy Smells’ GRACE candle is a love letter to the Black style icon’s roots and a celebration of her dedication to the LGBTQIA+ community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thezoereport.com
LoveShackFancy Arrives To NYFW In All Its Pink, Whimsical Glory
In the weeks leading up to New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, TZR will be showcasing a few new names on the show line-up. From emerging young designers to cult-favorite brands, these are the labels to have on your radar. Watch this space for more. Since launching LoveShackFancy in 2013,...
thezoereport.com
Amal Clooney Wore A Show-Stopping Sequin Look For Date-Night With George Clooney
For many celebrities this month, their outfits will center on over-the-top looks as they attend film festivals, Fashion Week, and the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. For a select few stars, however, September is a tad more low-key as they attend movie premieres or sneak in date nights with their beau. Although their outfits for these occasions are less fantastical, they are no less stunning and glamorous. Take Amal Clooney’s sequin mini dress from Stella McCartney, for example, which she wore to the Ticket to Paradise premiere after-party. (Her husband George Clooney stars in the romcom alongside Julia Roberts.) Her radiant look for the couple’s evening out felt effortless and playful.
Comments / 0