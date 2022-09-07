Actors, models, and other industry tastemakers are making their way to New York City for Fashion Week, so over the next few days, their fans can expect to see some major high-fashion moments from their favorite celebrities. One of the first stars to touch down in New York City was Zendaya — her outfit was put-together, but still felt casual enough to wear while she ran errands around the Big Apple. (The Euphoria actor is likely in town to attend New York Fashion Week events as well as the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which is on Monday Sept. 12, where she’s nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO