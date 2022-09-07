Read full article on original website
Red Sox GM Chaim Bloom keeps dancing around Xander Bogaerts decision
Boston Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom danced around a question about signing shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The Boston Red Sox’s 2022 season is nearing its end, and they are outside looking at a postseason berth. Well, 10 games behind for the last AL Wild Card berth, to be exact (entering Sept. 8). This upcoming offseason will be a tense one for Red Sox fans, as shortstop Xander Bogaerts is likely to opt out of his contract to hit free agency. The team did enter negotiations prior to the 2022 season, but they did not go well.
Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive
The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
St. Louis Cardinals: Why Albert Pujols doesn’t need 700 home runs
A St. Louis Cardinals legend is retiring at the end of the 2022 season. How he finishes his career is less important than the overall career he’s had. Do you remember where you were on April 5, 2010? Probably not, but long-time Cardinals fans may recall that was Opening Day that season, a road game in Cincinnati. To celebrate the new season, Albert Pujols went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and four runs scored, and excellent way to start the campaign.
MiLB players may finally have union representation soon enough
The MLB Players Association has announced they’ll be affiliating with the AFL-CIO in pursuit to unionize Minor League Baseball players. The MLBPA has been around since 1953, and has been recognized as a union since 1966. Since that time, the MLBPA has never represented Minor League Baseball players. A...
Former Dodger Makes a Scene Over News of New Rules Coming to MLB
Former Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill showed his displeasure over the rules changes coming to MLB next year in a video posted on Twitter.
Ben Verlander stoops to new low with Mike Trout-based Aaron Judge shade
Ben Verlander, brother of Justin, has risen to the top of the Baseball Twitterverse with Yankees takes so hot they could burn Babe Ruth’s poor wife Helen in a fire (allegedly). Lately, the younger Verlander — once a Detroit Tigers pitching prospect, too — has been on a Shohei...
Christian Arroyo sent to Boston's bench on Friday
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo will take a seat after Rafael Devers was picked as Friday's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 195 batted balls this season, Arroyo has produced a 6.7% barrel rate and a .333...
Red Sox bring road losing streak into matchup against the Orioles
Boston Red Sox (67-72, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (73-65, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (10-1, 2.58 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (10-9, 4.25 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 123 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit the Baltimore...
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles will play in the final tilt of a three-game series at Camden Yards. It is time to look at our MLB odds series and deliver a Red Sox-Orioles prediction and pick. The Red Sox and Orioles will play in the final game,...
