ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Trona mine still going strong after 60 years

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – Sisecam’s underground trona mine has been operating since 1962 and has many more years of mine life, while the plant on the surface continues to process the trona into soda ash for a demanding market. “There are two layers of trona under us, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Riverton, WY
county17.com

Wyoming sees 1st snow after heat wave; cooler temps prevail in Gillette today

GILLETTE, Wyo. — While Jack Frost has yet to be nipping noses in Campbell County, today’s much cooler weather is a welcome relief from a week of record heat. Also welcome is some much-needed precipitation, and chances are high Gillette will see more of it today. The forecast calls for an 80% chance falling to a 50% chance of rain throughout the day. Patchy fog also may be present for much of the morning.
GILLETTE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Sizzle to snow: Wyoming chills after record-breaking heatwave

CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Wyoming is cooling off as a days-long heatwave that shattered records finally comes to an end. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, parts of western Wyoming are under a freeze warning for Friday night, with snow possible in the higher areas of the Bighorn Mountains.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Moon#Crescent Moon#The New Moon#Fruit Moon Barley Moon
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyomingites Recall Queen Elizabeth’s Visit to Sheridan County in 1984

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As word of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing reverberates around the world, here in Wyoming, long-time residents in the northeast part of the state recall the eventful days in October of 1984 when the Queen spent a few days with friends in Sheridan County.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Thunderstorms likely in Casper Friday; ‘significant snow’ possible in Bighorn Mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see rain on Thursday with thunderstorms then likely on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. As a strong cold front moves into the region on Friday, the Bighorn Mountains could see “significant snow” at elevations above 9,000 feet, the NWS in Riverton forecasts. A freeze is possible at lower elevations in western Wyoming on Friday night.
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
NWS
Country
China
oilcity.news

Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
CASPER, WY
county17.com

New large-scale carbon capture project slated for Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — A new direct air carbon capture project is slated to be developed in Wyoming, the Wyoming Business Council announced Thursday. “Project Bison” aims to remove and store 5 million tons of atmospheric carbon dioxide per year by 2030, the WBC said. The project is a partnership between CarbonCapture Inc. and Frontier Carbon Solutions.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

No More Squaw: Feds Remove “Squaw” Word From 100s Of Locations Including 41 In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There were 19 different Squaw Creeks on federal lands in Wyoming until Thursday. Now there are none. The U.S. Department of Interior announced Thursday that it had assigned new names to 643 federal geographical locations nationwide and 41 on Wyoming federal lands that included the word “Squaw.”
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Wildfire Haze To Lift, Better Hunting Weather On The Way

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Much of Wyoming continued to bake under a pall of wildfire smoke from Fremont County, Idaho and Oregon on Wednesday, but that should change soon, a meteorologist said. “This is going to be the hottest day,” meteorologist Don Day of Cheyenne...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Dense fog expected on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming into Saturday morning

CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 80 is experiencing some foggy conditions on Friday afternoon, and more is expected into Saturday. Dense fog is expected to limit visibility in southeast Wyoming from Friday night through Saturday morning, including along Interstates 25 and 80, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy