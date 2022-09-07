Read full article on original website
The Philadelphia Citizen
Wait, Who’s Actually Running The City Now?
Right after Labor Day, Philadelphia City Councilmembers Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, Derek Green, and Cherelle Parker resigned to run for Mayor. Before them, former Councilmember Allan Domb resigned to contemplate a run. And besides those four, two more of the 17 members — Helen Gym and David Oh — may resign for the same purpose. All these resignations have people concerned, questioning how the City will function. This column offers some answers.
Democratic nominee for governor Josh Shapiro campaigns in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Democratic nominee for governor Josh Shapiro brought his campaign to South Philadelphia. On Saturday, he met with voters to talk about his platform. Shapiro spoke at a voter outreach event hosted by the South Philly Voter Project. He discussed plans he says will improve the state's economy, schools and community safety. "We got to make sure that when our kids walk to and from school, they get to walk in a safe environment free of gun violence," Shapiro said. "We're going to invest not just in policing, but the community as well. And we got to grow an economy when these kids graduate that includes them." Shapiro also made stops in Allentown and Scranton this week. He's running against Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano.
Philly’s Mill Creek community mourns loss of beloved Parks and Recreation employee, calls for gun violence solutions
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. West Philadelphians are heartbroken after a beloved member of the community was killed by a stray bullet Friday afternoon in the Mill Creek section of the city.
NBC Philadelphia
4th Philly Council Member Resigns As Mayoral Race Exodus Continues
Democrat Cherelle Parker quit Philadelphia City Council on Wednesday to explore a run for mayor in 2023. Her resignation comes one day after former Council colleagues Maria Quiñones Sanchez and Derek Green resigned and officially threw their hats into the ring to be Philadelphia's next mayor. Parker stopped short of saying she is running. A fourth former Council member, Allan Domb, quit last month to explore a run for mayor as well.
phlcouncil.com
STATEMENT FROM COUNCILMEMBERS HELEN GYM AND KENDRA BROOKS ON THE UNIVERSITY CITY TOWNHOMES
PHILADELPHIA — Today, City Councilmembers Helen Gym (At-Large) and Kendra Brooks (At-Large) released the following statement:. “Housing stability, accessibility, and affordability are among the most fundamental of human rights and the bedrock of a healthy community. It shapes public wellness, community safety, financial stability, and school performance — and it’s why together, we have worked alongside Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (3rd District) to transform our city’s housing landscape and restore equal voice and power back to Black and low-income residents who have borne the brunt of an unjust, broken system. This is why we stand in solidarity with the 67 families who call the University City Townhomes home and support their efforts to keep their communities whole.
kensingtonvoice.com
Philly LGBTQ+ ‘champion’ inspires new school name and tradition in Kensington
Kensington’s Sheridan Elementary began the school year with a new name, Gloria Casarez Elementary School, and a Pride flag-raising ceremony. The change honors the late Casarez, a queer woman and former Kensington resident, who served as Philadelphia’s first director of the Office of LGBT Affairs. The school’s new...
fox29.com
Street named in honor of longtime South Philly community activist
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A South Philadelphia community activist is being honored four years after her death. She was known for her work with at-risk children and being a pillar of her community. "It's a wonderful day for us. It is. She deserved this," said the Grimes family. They’re celebrating a...
NBC Philadelphia
City Worker Killed by Gunfire in West Philly: Officials
A Mill Creek Playground worker died after she was shot twice in a crossfire Friday afternoon near 47th and Brown in West Philadelphia, investigators say. The employee was later identified by city officials as Tiffany Fletcher, a 41-year-old mother of three. Friends say the mother was always working at the center, interacting with kids and keeping the block clean.
Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter reassigned to civil service rank within department: Sources
Sources say Christine Coulter is being reassigned to civil service rank of chief inspector.
Philadelphia poll workers are about to get a raise
Poll workers in Philadelphia are expected to receive a raise this year. City Commissioner Omar Sabir said the pay hike should be an incentive to help fill hundreds of Election Day jobs that have required long hours with poor compensation in the past. “Over recent years we have seen a...
Philadelphia School District's new assistant superintendent hopes to inspire students
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the school year in full gear, the Philadelphia School District's new assistant superintendent is meeting children on their way to school.By now many kids, parents and schools have settled into their back-to-school routine. That includes riding a bus and even walking to school. "As a teacher, and as an administrator, as a principal, I always used to tell parents: 'I wish I could walk your kids home,'" Dr. Renato Lajara, the newly appointed assistant superintendent of the Philadelphia School District, said. Dr. Lajara made good on his promise. He walked a group of students through the streets...
West Philly shootout kills 41-year-old woman outside of rec center
A 14 year-old is in custody following a West Philadelphia gun battle Friday afternoon that killed a 41-year-old city recreation center employee.
Man shot, killed at Center City SEPTA trolley station
Police say Saturday afternoon at the SEPTA trolley station on 19th and Market streets, a 64-year-old man was shot in the head, shoulder, hand and back on the eastbound platform.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Merriam-Webster’s New Word List Is an Insult to Philadelphians Everywhere
Plus: Fetterman to debate Oz. And more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Merriam-Webster’s New Jawn-Free Word List Is an Insult to Philadelphia. Every year,...
Booker’s Restaurant and Bar Broken into, Robbed
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a break-in and robbery at Booker’s...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announces $355 million in funding for anti-gun violence efforts
PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced millions of dollars in funding to fight gun violence in Pennsylvania. Wolf made the announcement at a Wednesday news conference in Philadelphia. "I've committed $355 million and taken as much executive action as I can throughout the course of my administration to...
townandtourist.com
45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
Multiple generations gather in South Philly to celebrate woman's 100th birthday
Multiple generations gathered in South Philly to celebrate a major milestone!
Female Business Owner Robbed at Gunpoint by Two Men in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – a female business owner was robbed at gunpoint by two unknown black men,...
fox29.com
Philadelphia rec center worker shot and killed, 14-year-old in custody, police say
MILL CREEK - A 40-year-old mother of two has died after she was shot in Philadelphia's Mill Creek section, at the rec center, and a 14-year-old is in custody, being questioned by police. It appears she may have been an innocent bystander caught in crossfire. Officials say 16th District officers...
