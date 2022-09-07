ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Philadelphia Citizen

Wait, Who’s Actually Running The City Now?

Right after Labor Day, Philadelphia City Councilmembers Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, Derek Green, and Cherelle Parker resigned to run for Mayor. Before them, former Councilmember Allan Domb resigned to contemplate a run. And besides those four, two more of the 17 members — Helen Gym and David Oh — may resign for the same purpose. All these resignations have people concerned, questioning how the City will function. This column offers some answers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Democratic nominee for governor Josh Shapiro campaigns in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Democratic nominee for governor Josh Shapiro brought his campaign to South Philadelphia. On Saturday, he met with voters to talk about his platform. Shapiro spoke at a voter outreach event hosted by the South Philly Voter Project. He discussed plans he says will improve the state's economy, schools and community safety. "We got to make sure that when our kids walk to and from school, they get to walk in a safe environment free of gun violence," Shapiro said. "We're going to invest not just in policing, but the community as well. And we got to grow an economy when these kids graduate that includes them."  Shapiro also made stops in Allentown and Scranton this week. He's running against Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

4th Philly Council Member Resigns As Mayoral Race Exodus Continues

Democrat Cherelle Parker quit Philadelphia City Council on Wednesday to explore a run for mayor in 2023. Her resignation comes one day after former Council colleagues Maria Quiñones Sanchez and Derek Green resigned and officially threw their hats into the ring to be Philadelphia's next mayor. Parker stopped short of saying she is running. A fourth former Council member, Allan Domb, quit last month to explore a run for mayor as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Elections
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Parker, PA
phlcouncil.com

STATEMENT FROM COUNCILMEMBERS HELEN GYM AND KENDRA BROOKS ON THE UNIVERSITY CITY TOWNHOMES

PHILADELPHIA — Today, City Councilmembers Helen Gym (At-Large) and Kendra Brooks (At-Large) released the following statement:. “Housing stability, accessibility, and affordability are among the most fundamental of human rights and the bedrock of a healthy community. It shapes public wellness, community safety, financial stability, and school performance — and it’s why together, we have worked alongside Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (3rd District) to transform our city’s housing landscape and restore equal voice and power back to Black and low-income residents who have borne the brunt of an unjust, broken system. This is why we stand in solidarity with the 67 families who call the University City Townhomes home and support their efforts to keep their communities whole.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Street named in honor of longtime South Philly community activist

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A South Philadelphia community activist is being honored four years after her death. She was known for her work with at-risk children and being a pillar of her community. "It's a wonderful day for us. It is. She deserved this," said the Grimes family. They’re celebrating a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

City Worker Killed by Gunfire in West Philly: Officials

A Mill Creek Playground worker died after she was shot twice in a crossfire Friday afternoon near 47th and Brown in West Philadelphia, investigators say. The employee was later identified by city officials as Tiffany Fletcher, a 41-year-old mother of three. Friends say the mother was always working at the center, interacting with kids and keeping the block clean.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Clarke
Person
Jim Kenney
WHYY

Philadelphia poll workers are about to get a raise

Poll workers in Philadelphia are expected to receive a raise this year. City Commissioner Omar Sabir said the pay hike should be an incentive to help fill hundreds of Election Day jobs that have required long hours with poor compensation in the past. “Over recent years we have seen a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia School District's new assistant superintendent hopes to inspire students

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the school year in full gear, the Philadelphia School District's new assistant superintendent is meeting children on their way to school.By now many kids, parents and schools have settled into their back-to-school routine. That includes riding a bus and even walking to school.  "As a teacher, and as an administrator, as a principal, I always used to tell parents: 'I wish I could walk your kids home,'" Dr. Renato Lajara, the newly appointed assistant superintendent of the Philadelphia School District, said.   Dr. Lajara made good on his promise. He walked a group of students through the streets...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Philadelphia City Council#Midterm Election#Politics Local#Election Local#East Oak Lane#Oxford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
townandtourist.com

45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy