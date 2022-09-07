The Retinol Alternative Cream That’s Already Sold Out 5 Times Is Finally Back In Stock

If you have pretty sensitive skin, you may have avoided using retinoids in your regimen out of fear of stressing out your complexion. But that’s where retinol alternatives are all the rage; they bring similar anti-aging benefits without irritation, peeling or redness. Whether you’re trying to find a loophole around the possible side effects of retinol, or are simply new to the usage of potent ingredients, products like Three Ships Dream Bio-Retinol + Shorea Butter Night Cream can be an effective resort.

In fact, the skin-perfecting cream has already sold out five times for its fast-acting capabilities—luckily, for existing fans and newbies alike, it just restocked on the brand’s site. Here’s why you’ll want to act fast: The night cream features 100 percent natural ingredients that are sourced from around the world to deeply nourish, protect and rejuvenate aging complexions.

Three Ships Dream Cream

The star ingredient, bio-retinol , is a safe, stable, plant-based alternative to anti-aging retinoids and brings just as notable changes, even to those with unpredictable skin. Extracted from a flower native to South America called Bidens Pilosa, the additive quickly addresses signs of fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, acne and uneven texture. Per the brand, “the bio-retinol is a plant compound that exhibits similar properties that traditional retinoids would, but without the side effects. It is pregnancy safe, great for all skin types, and can be used daily.”

But bio-retinol doesn’t bring successful results to the skin all on its own; other key ingredients include shorea butter, a vitamin and essential fatty acid-rich additive that is just as hydrating as shea butter yet not as heavy on the skin, alongside squalane, which heals damaged moisture barriers and provides a shield against external pollutants and aggressors.

RELATED: Peace Out’s New ‘Pore Perfector’ Primer Is Like Airbrushed Skin in a Bottle—& I’m Totally Hooked

Considering the product’s five-time sell-out, it’s no wonder it has plenty of glowing reviews. One shopper wrote that it “changed their skin so much,” and that they even “saw results within a week.” Another called it their “nightly staple,” writing “this is gentle but effective on my 50 year-old skin. I am on my second jar now and will not go without it. It is made with quality ingredients and feels amazing!”

Make sure to grab a Dream Night Cream for yourself before it sells out for a sixth time.