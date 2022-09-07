ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old girl dies in single vehicle crash in south Eugene

By Louis Krauss, Register-Guard
 3 days ago
A 17-year-old girl from Eugene died in a single vehicle crash on South Willamette Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

The report of a crash came in a little before 1 p.m. Tuesday, in the area of South Willamette and Fox Hollow Road, in south Eugene, according to Lane County Sgt. Thomas Speldrich in a news release.

Medics arrived and found the female driver deceased inside a red Volvo SUV. She was the only person in the car, according to the release.

An investigation found that the SUV was southbound on South Willamette Street when it left the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a guardrail and then a tree, Speldrich said. There has been no evidence of alcohol or drug use factoring into the crash, he added.

While deputies were on the way, they were informed that a family member of the driver located the crash site after being unable to reach the driver by phone.

The driver's identity has not been released.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews.

