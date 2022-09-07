Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo in lineup for Boston Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Arroyo for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Luis Urias sitting for Brewers Saturday night
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Urias is being replaced at second base by Kolten Wong versus Reds starter Chase Anderson. In 420 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .223 batting average with a .714 OPS,...
Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
Max Kepler (hip) in lineup for Minnesota on Saturday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Kepler is getting the nod in right field, batting fourth in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. Our models project Kepler for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.4...
Yuli Gurriel scratched Friday for Astros, Trey Mancini on first base
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel has been scratched from the lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Los Angeles Angels. Trey Mancini will replace Gurriel on first base and bat sixth. It's not clear whether Gurriel is dealing with an injury/illness, or if the Astros just changed their mind about having him in their lineup on Friday. Yordan Alvarez will start in left field and David Hensley will enter the lineup as the Astros' designated hitter.
Rowdy Tellez sitting for Milwaukee on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Tellez will move to the bench on Friday with Andrew McCutchen starting at designated hitter. McCutchen will bat first versus left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Reds. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.5...
David Peralta in Saturday's lineup for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Peralta is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Peralta for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Sean Bouchard in left field for Rockies on Saturday
Colorado Rockies utility-man Sean Bouchard is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Bouchard will take over left field after Yonathan Daza was moved to center, Randal Grichuk was shifted to right, Michael Toglia was positioned at first base, C.J. Cron was chosen as Colorado's designated hitter, and Charlie Blackmon was rested.
Cooper Hummel catching for Diamondbacks on Saturday
Arizona Diamondbacks utility-man Cooper Hummel is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Hummel will start behind the plate after Carson Kelly was rested in Colorado. In a matchup against Rockies' righty Jose Urena, our models project Hummel to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Nolan Gorman starting Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gorman is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. Our models project Gorman for 1.0 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6...
Nelson Cruz in Nationals' Saturday lineup
Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cruz is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. Our models project Cruz for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 9.2...
Alec Burleson not in lineup Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson is being replaced at designated hitter by Paul Goldschmidt versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. In 7 plate appearances this season, Burleson has a .143 OPS with 1 run.
Paul DeJong in lineup Saturday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. DeJong is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. In 191 plate appearances this season, DeJong has a .157 batting average with a .570 OPS,...
Arizona's Wilmer Difo takes over second base on Saturday night
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Wilmer Difo is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Difo will man second base after Ketel Marte was announced as Saturday's designated hitter, Jake McCarthy was positioned in left field, and Corbin Carroll was sent to the bench. numberFire's models project Difo to score...
Jesus Aguilar in Orioles' Saturday evening lineup
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Aguilar is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. Our models project Aguilar for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
Lars Nootbaar sitting Saturday night for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nootbaar is being replaced in right field by Brendan Donovan versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. In 277 plate appearances this season, Nootbaar has a .221 batting average with a .765...
Sam Huff in Rangers' Saturday lineup
Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Huff is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman. In 90 plate appearances this season, Huff has a .250 batting average with a...
Yan Gomes sitting for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gomes is being replaced behind the plate by P.J. Higgins versus Giants starter Logan Webb. In 243 plate appearances this season, Gomes has a .236 batting average with a .627...
Kole Calhoun sitting Saturday for Rangers
Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Calhoun is being replaced at designated hitter by Adolis Garcia versus Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman. In 394 plate appearances this season, Calhoun has a .204 batting average with a...
Giants' J.D. Davis batting third on Friday
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Davis will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat third versus left-hander Drew Smyly and the Cubs. Tommy La Stella returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Davis for 14.8 FanDuel...
