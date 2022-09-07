Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo in lineup for Boston Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Arroyo for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Luis Urias sitting for Brewers Saturday night
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Urias is being replaced at second base by Kolten Wong versus Reds starter Chase Anderson. In 420 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .223 batting average with a .714 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Friday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 9.7...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Arizona's Wilmer Difo takes over second base on Saturday night
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Wilmer Difo is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Difo will man second base after Ketel Marte was announced as Saturday's designated hitter, Jake McCarthy was positioned in left field, and Corbin Carroll was sent to the bench. numberFire's models project Difo to score...
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez starting Saturday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Narvaez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Reds starter Chase Anderson. Our models project Narvaez for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Hunter Dozier batting fifth for Royals on Friday
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dozier will start at third base on Friday and bat sixth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Michael Massey moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dozier for 9.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Cooper Hummel catching for Diamondbacks on Saturday
Arizona Diamondbacks utility-man Cooper Hummel is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Hummel will start behind the plate after Carson Kelly was rested in Colorado. In a matchup against Rockies' righty Jose Urena, our models project Hummel to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Sean Bouchard in left field for Rockies on Saturday
Colorado Rockies utility-man Sean Bouchard is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Bouchard will take over left field after Yonathan Daza was moved to center, Randal Grichuk was shifted to right, Michael Toglia was positioned at first base, C.J. Cron was chosen as Colorado's designated hitter, and Charlie Blackmon was rested.
numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel scratched Friday for Astros, Trey Mancini on first base
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel has been scratched from the lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Los Angeles Angels. Trey Mancini will replace Gurriel on first base and bat sixth. It's not clear whether Gurriel is dealing with an injury/illness, or if the Astros just changed their mind about having him in their lineup on Friday. Yordan Alvarez will start in left field and David Hensley will enter the lineup as the Astros' designated hitter.
numberfire.com
Nelson Cruz in Nationals' Saturday lineup
Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cruz is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. Our models project Cruz for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 9.2...
numberfire.com
Alec Burleson not in lineup Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson is being replaced at designated hitter by Paul Goldschmidt versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. In 7 plate appearances this season, Burleson has a .143 OPS with 1 run.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman starting Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gorman is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. Our models project Gorman for 1.0 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes sitting for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gomes is being replaced behind the plate by P.J. Higgins versus Giants starter Logan Webb. In 243 plate appearances this season, Gomes has a .236 batting average with a .627...
numberfire.com
Francisco Mejia in lineup Saturday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Mejia is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Mejia for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Joey Wendle batting third in Miami's Saturday lineup
Miami Marlins utility-man Joey Wendle is starting in Saturday's game against the New York Mets. Wendle will take over second base after Charles LeBlance was given a breather versus their division rivals. numberFire's models project Wendle to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Jesus Aguilar in Orioles' Saturday evening lineup
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Aguilar is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. Our models project Aguilar for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
numberfire.com
JJ Bleday in center field for Marlins on Saturday
Miami Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday is batting sixth in Saturday's lineup against the New York Mets. Bleday will man center field after Bryan De La Cruz was benched against New York's righty Carlos Carrasco. numberFire's models project Bleday to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Adolis Garcia in Rangers' lineup on Saturday
Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Garcia is getting the nod at desiganted hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman. Our models project Garcia for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Giants' J.D. Davis batting third on Friday
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Davis will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat third versus left-hander Drew Smyly and the Cubs. Tommy La Stella returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Davis for 14.8 FanDuel...
Comments / 0