Hasim Rahman Jr vs Vitor Belfort: Date, venue, titles, tickets and pro records ahead of boxing match featuring ex-UFC heavyweight

Read full article on original website
Related
Nate Diaz ‘turned down $2million to fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279’, claims rival after failing to make weight
KHAMZAT CHIMAEV has claimed Nate Diaz turned down $2MILLION to take him on at UFC 279 last night. Diaz and Chimaev were scheduled to meet in the main event in Las Vegas, until the latter missed weight by seven-and-a-half pounds. Tony Ferguson was drafted in at late notice to take...
Sporting News
New date for Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall boxing fight tentatively announced following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
A rematch years in the making will no longer be taking place on September 10 inside the O2 Arena. Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall for the undisputed middleweight titles on an all-women's boxing card has been postponed. That is a result of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K.'s longest-serving monarch. The co-main event was meant to be Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner for junior-lightweight gold.
Sporting News
Has football been cancelled after the Queen's death? Full list of sports and fixtures postponed
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, has died at the age of 96. She was placed under medical supervision at Balmoral — the royal family's estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland — on September 8 after doctors expressed concern for her health. Her death was announced later that day.
UEFA・
Comments / 0