Hasim Rahman Jr vs Vitor Belfort: Date, venue, titles, tickets and pro records ahead of boxing match featuring ex-UFC heavyweight

A rematch years in the making will no longer be taking place on September 10 inside the O2 Arena. Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall for the undisputed middleweight titles on an all-women's boxing card has been postponed. That is a result of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K.'s longest-serving monarch. The co-main event was meant to be Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner for junior-lightweight gold.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO