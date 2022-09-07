SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported, and two of the three suspects are in custody after an attempted carjacking occurred. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Friday, around 8 p.m. in northwest Sioux Falls., the victim saw the three suspects as he came out of a store and went to his car. One of the three suspects then pointed a gun at the ground in the direction of the driver and said he wanted to “borrow” his car. The victim did not feel comfortable with that, and he drove away and called the police. The victim saw the suspects attempting to run away, so he kept an eye on them and gave the police updates regarding their location.

