Sioux City PD arrest man connected to Pierce Street shots fired call
The Sioux City Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a ”shots fired” report that occurred on August 29th in the 1000 block of Pierce Street.
kiwaradio.com
Man Already In Jail In Rock Rapids Charged With Additional Felony
Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Inwood man who was already in the Lyon County Jail in Rock Rapids facing two felony and two misdemeanor charges, now faces another felony charge. On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that their deputies investigated a report of illegal property being possessed by 33-year-old Tyler Joe Den Besten of Inwood. After a search warrant was conducted Den Besten was charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a class D Felony, and possession of stolen property fifth degree, a simple misdemeanor.
nwestiowa.com
Inwood man in jail facing more charges
ROCK RAPIDS—A 33-year-old Inwood man in the Lyon County Jail in Rock Rapids faces more charges after activity reported about 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. The charges against Tyler Joe Den Besten stemmed from an individual who said he had received texts from Den Besten asking him to go to Den Besten’s mother’s residence in Rock Rapids to get a small green bag and empty it, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Man charged for assaulting ex-girlfriend
SIBLEY—A 24-year-old Sibley man was arrested Thursday, Sept. 8, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Tanner Joseph Barrie stemmed from a 911 call from a woman reporting Barrie, her ex-boyfriend, assaulted her about 6:55 a.m. that day inside his house at 730 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kelo.com
Sheriff searching for wanted man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help finding a wanted man. Authorities are searching for Shey Christopher Gamrak, who is wanted for Aggravated Assault. Gamrak is 32 years old, six foot tall and weighs 185 pounds. If you...
nwestiowa.com
Hull man cited for taking pair of boots
ORANGE CITY—A 30-year-old Hull man was cited about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The citing of Jesse Thomas Van Leeuwen stemmed from him allegedly taking boots from the Bomgaars in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department. A Bomgaars employee observed...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man jailed for pushing woman
ROCK VALLEY—A 27-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested Monday, Sept. 5, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Milton Osbaldo Cuellar stemmed from him allegedly pushing his girlfriend’s mother about 8:45 p.m. that day, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
Sioux City Man In Custody, Suspected Of Burglaries In 4 States
(Storm Lake, IA) — The suspect in a burglary at a hardware store in Storm Lake has been linked to similar burglaries elsewhere in Iowa and surrounding states. On January 28th, Storm Lake Police discovered around 28 hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise was missing from Ace Hardware. Storm Lake Police executed a search warrant on June 15th and found approximately 14-thousand dollars’ worth of various tools that were allegedly stolen from incidents in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota. Forty-five-year-old Adam Nelson of Sioux City was taken into custody by Lyon County Deputies on drug-related charges, as well as two Sioux County warrants. Storm Lake Police have filed multiple felony charges against Nelson.
Royal Man Turned Over To Feds On Drug Charge
(Royal, IA) — A man involved in a nearly seven-hour standoff with law enforcement in a small northwest Iowa town has been transferred into federal custody. The Clay County Sheriff’s Department located 46-year-old Timothy Steinbeck last Friday to arrest him on a federal warrant for a narcotics violation. Authorities say Steinbeck barricaded himself in his home in Royal. Steinbeck finally emerged and was arrested at about 11 o’clock Friday night after law enforcement released tear gas into his home. Steinbeck was treated at a local hospital, then held in the Clay County Jail until his transfer into federal custody Tuesday.
kicdam.com
Southern Minnesota Man Charged With Drug Offense In Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man has been charged with a drug offense in Clay County. 31-year-old Branden Hatfield of Ceylon was charged in Wednesday wtih possessing drug paraphernalia after a Correctional Officer with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found items related to drug use in his personal belongings after having been booked into the jail.
kscj.com
DRAMATIC 9-1-1 CALLS PLAYED AT KNAPP MURDER TRIAL
TESTIMONY BEGAN THURSDAY IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF AN 84-YEAR-OLD MERRILL, IOWA MAN CHARGED IN THE MAY OF 2020 SHOOTING DEATH OF HIS STEP SON, AND DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGAINST HIS WIFE. THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JURY HEARD TESTIMONY FROM THE EMERGENCY DISPATCHER THE DAY OF THE ALLEGED CRIMES OF...
Sioux City Journal
In Day 1 of Le Mars murder trial, Knapp accused of shooting stepson after morning filled with frustration, anger
LE MARS, Iowa — After a morning of increasing frustration and anger, Thomas Knapp had finally had enough. His bedroom door held shut by Kevin Juzek, Knapp grabbed his 20-gauge shotgun, firing a slug through the door and into Juzek's abdomen. After Juzek collapsed to the living room floor on the other side of the door, Knapp emerged from his room and fired a shot from point-blank range into Juzek's chest, Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond told jurors Wednesday during his opening statement in Knapp's murder trial.
Woman’s death in Sioux Falls fire ruled a homicide
A fire that killed a woman in Sioux Falls two months ago has now been ruled a homicide.
kicdam.com
Arrest Made Following Multiple Hour Stand-Off in Royal
Royal, IA (KICD)– A Royal man is in federal custody after a number of area law enforcement agencies became involved in a nearly seven hour standoff on Friday evening. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was initially notified around four o’clock that 46-year-old Timothy Steinbeck was wanted on a federal warrant for a narcotics violation. He was initially located at his home but fled and barricaded himself inside before he could be taken into custody.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man asks to ‘borrow’ car and fires shot towards victim in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported, and two of the three suspects are in custody after an attempted carjacking occurred. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Friday, around 8 p.m. in northwest Sioux Falls., the victim saw the three suspects as he came out of a store and went to his car. One of the three suspects then pointed a gun at the ground in the direction of the driver and said he wanted to “borrow” his car. The victim did not feel comfortable with that, and he drove away and called the police. The victim saw the suspects attempting to run away, so he kept an eye on them and gave the police updates regarding their location.
Southern Minnesota News
Murray County Sheriff investigating vehicle found in lake
A vehicle was removed from Lake Sarah, in Murray County on Thursday, Sept 8, 2022. Investigators are trying to determine why a vehicle was submerged in a lake in Murray County. A local fisherman reported seeing a possible vehicle in Lake Sarah on Aug 29. Murray County Sheriff’s deputies responded...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one individual was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Harrisburg. It is believed to be an isolated incident adding that there is no threat to the public. The sheriff’s office declined to provide any...
Murder trial against elderly Plymouth County man begins
LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The murder trial against Thomas Knapp opened in Le Mars Wednesday afternoon. Knapp, 84, of Merrill, is accused in connection with the murder of his stepson in May 2020. He is charged with first-degree murder and willfull injury. Jury selection began Tuesday morning and concluded on Wednesday afternoon with opening […]
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls business has 3 windows shot out
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating gunshots that left damage to a Sioux Falls business. It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday outside Party America on 41st Street. Police say the business had three different windows shot out. Two cars in the parking lot were also damaged. “Not...
