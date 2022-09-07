Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Teases SKIMS’ Comfiest Bras to Date
Kim Kardashian’s shapewear label SKIMS is gearing up for the release of newly designed bras. The reality star took to social media, teasing her brand’s innovative undergarment that took three years to develop. The label is introducing a new approach to this intimate wear by combining the comfort...
Hypebae
Is the Fashion Industry Actually Inclusive?
Over the last few years, the fashion industry has seemingly gotten a makeover as consumers have pushed brands to better represent and cater to real people. Not only has body diversity become a requirement, but social media has also opened doors for lesser-known creatives to step into an otherwise opaque and elitist industry. Buzzwords like inclusivity have taken over marketing vernacular as labels attempt to adapt. Four months away from 2023, it is still unclear whether or not the fashion industry has actually become more welcoming to a variety of shapes, sizes and backgrounds.
Hypebae
Two : Minds NYC To Be Us Retailer Of Nike x Jacquemus Collaboration
New York-based boutique two : minds has revealed that it will be the premiere US retailer for Nike and Jacquemus‘ first-ever collaboration. Presenting a full in-store takeover, creating a uniquely immersive experience, two : minds NYC will exclusively launch the collaboration of ready-to-wear clothing and sneakers on September 9 before its official release on Nike’s online store on the following day.
Comments / 0