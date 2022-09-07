Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel has been scratched from the lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Los Angeles Angels. Trey Mancini will replace Gurriel on first base and bat sixth. It's not clear whether Gurriel is dealing with an injury/illness, or if the Astros just changed their mind about having him in their lineup on Friday. Yordan Alvarez will start in left field and David Hensley will enter the lineup as the Astros' designated hitter.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO