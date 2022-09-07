MINNEAPOLIS -- Two people died within hours of each other in separate shooting incidents as violence erupted in Minneapolis overnight Thursday.Police say they were called to the intersection of Knox and Plymouth avenues at 8:15 p.m. on multiple reports of shots fired in the area when they found 16-year-old Jeremiah Durr. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Durr died from a gunshot at HCMC. Hours later, another shooting happened outside a bar on Washington Avenue South. Police found Maurice Crumble, 34, with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital. Three other men were injured, one with potentially life-threatening injuries.RELATED: "These are our babies. I'm tired of funerals": 9 shot within 5 hours, 2 fatally"Preliminary information indicates that an altercation occurred inside a bar hosting a private party. That altercation escalated to gunfire. The altercation moved outside where more shots were fired," police said in a release.Another shooting occurred at West Broadway Avenue and Lyndale Avenue North the same night. Police said four people were injured in the shooting, two with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.Seven people total were injured in three shootings.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO