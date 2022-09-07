Read full article on original website
Authorities ID victims in Bullwinkle's Saloon, north Minneapolis shootings
Authorities have identified the victims fatally shot during a night of gun violence in Minneapolis Thursday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who died after being shot near the intersection of Knox and Plymouth Avenues in north Minneapolis was Jeremiah Durr, of Jordan, Minnesota. Durr...
Police: Man shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald's parking lot
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Shots were fired at a McDonald's in a north Minneapolis suburb Saturday night, resulting in one man going to the hospital.Officers were dispatched to the McDonald's at 1480 85th Avenue North after several 911 calls reporting shots fired.Police say they found a car that had been shot and a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside it. The victim was transported to the hospital.Multiple spent shell casings were found in the parking lot.The incident is under investigation.
Four people – 2 of them pregnant – shot outside Minneapolis bar
After a flurry of gun violence on Thursday night, four more people – two of them pregnant women – were injured in a shooting in Minneapolis Friday night. Minneapolis police says it was called to a shooting outside a north Minneapolis bar just before midnight. Scanner traffic suggests...
Victims identified from recent fatal shootings as concern over crime grows in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The two people killed in the violence that shook Minneapolis between Thursday night and Friday morning have been identified. The teenager killed in the shooting at Plymouth Avenue North and Knox Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Thursday was Jeremiah Kionell Durr, 16, from Jordon, according to a press release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
RAW: Fatal shooting outside Minneapolis bar captured on video
A shooting outside Bullwinkle's Saloon in Minneapolis during the early hours of Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, left one person dead and two injured. Surveillance video captured the shooting, on which you can hear nearly 20 gunshots. Here's a breakdown of what happens in the video: - 0:00 - A white vehicle drives by the bar. - 0:25 - Gunshots ring out - 0:29 - People start fleeing - 0:30 - Gray vehicle speeds off - 0:32 - More gunshots are fired - 0:36 - More gunshots are fired - 0:40 - Gunshots still being fired - 1:05 - Truck that's been parked near the bar drives forward - 1:11 - Surveillance video gets a bit choppy, and remains choppy for the duration of the video - 1:15 - White truck drives by - 2:22 - Law enforcement lights are visible in the frame - 4:10 - Vehicles continue to leave the nearby parking lot - 5:45 - Crowds gather outside the bar, numerous vehicles on the street - 7:39 - What looks like crime scene tap is being put up outside the bar and across the street.
Teenager, 34-year-old identified as fatal victims in separate overnight shooting incidents
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two people died within hours of each other in separate shooting incidents as violence erupted in Minneapolis overnight Thursday.Police say they were called to the intersection of Knox and Plymouth avenues at 8:15 p.m. on multiple reports of shots fired in the area when they found 16-year-old Jeremiah Durr. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Durr died from a gunshot at HCMC. Hours later, another shooting happened outside a bar on Washington Avenue South. Police found Maurice Crumble, 34, with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital. Three other men were injured, one with potentially life-threatening injuries.RELATED: "These are our babies. I'm tired of funerals": 9 shot within 5 hours, 2 fatally"Preliminary information indicates that an altercation occurred inside a bar hosting a private party. That altercation escalated to gunfire. The altercation moved outside where more shots were fired," police said in a release.Another shooting occurred at West Broadway Avenue and Lyndale Avenue North the same night. Police said four people were injured in the shooting, two with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.Seven people total were injured in three shootings.
"These are our babies. I'm tired of funerals": 9 shot within 5 hours, 2 fatally
MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a violent night in Minneapolis, where nine people were shot within five hours of each other. Two of the victims died.Two of the shootings happened on the north side and the last shooting happened outside a bar on Washington Avenue.A shotspotter and 911 calls alerted police to the first shooting, which happened just after 8:00 Thursday night. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds, lying in a parking lot near Knox and Plymouth Avenues. The teenager was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries."This is a tragic loss of a 16-year-old young...
Man charged with murder in St. Paul shooting that killed 3
A Minneapolis man has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a weekend shooting that left three people dead and two wounded, according to a criminal complaint made public Friday. Authorities say 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright walked into a duplex in St. Paul’s...
University police: Woman chased by man armed with knife in Dinkytown
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman was chased by a man armed with a knife Friday afternoon in Dinkytown, the University of Minnesota Police Department reports. According to officers, the woman was assaulted around 12:15 p.m. by a man carrying a knife. The man chased after the woman, but luckily police say the woman was able to escape the danger.
Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman
This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
Two shot dead as gunfire erupts overnight in Minneapolis
Another violent night in Minneapolis results in two dead, one of them 16 years old, with several wounded, and there was also a shooting in Saint Paul
One dead and three wounded in shoot-out at Minneapolis bar
MINNEAPOLIS — A shooting outside Bullwinkle's Saloon off Washington Avenue in Minneapolis has left one man dead and three more injured. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called to the scene around 1:00 a.m.. Early information indicates the men, who are all in their 30's, were inside the bar at a private party when a dispute occurred and shots were fired. The fight eventually spilled outside the bar where more gunfire erupted.
Teen Becomes Minneapolis’s 61st Homicide Victim
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- The victim of Minneapolis’s 61st homicide of 2022 is a 16-year-old boy. A statement from Minneapolis Police says officers responded to a parking lot in north Minneapolis after a ShotSpotter and 911 calls alerted them to a shooting around 8:15 p.m. Officers reported finding the teen lying in the parking lot with life-threatening gun wounds.
Charges filed against Minneapolis man detail triple killing in St. Paul
Prosecutors in Ramsey County on Wednesday filed charges against the Minneapolis man accused in the quintuple shooting that left three people dead last week in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul. Antonio D. Wright, 41, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of...
Violent night in Minneapolis: Multiple shootings leave 2 dead, several hurt
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are investigating a series of separate shootings that broke out Thursday night into the overnight hours, leaving a couple people dead and multiple more injured.According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Knox and Plymouth avenues at about 8:15 p.m. on multiple reports of shots fired in the area. They arrived to find the 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, who later died from his injuries at HCMC. Houses and cars in the area were also struck by gunfire. At around the same time as the first shooting, more officers were called to...
Police: Man arrested in Minnesota shooting that left 3 dead
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Officials say a man has been arrested in a weekend shooting in Minnesota’s capital city that left three people dead and two others wounded. Authorities say police and the FBI arrested the 41-year-old Minneapolis man in Chicago on Wednesday in the shooting in St. Paul. Officers on Sunday found 33-year-old Angelica Gonzales, 42-year-old Cory Freeman, and 44-year-old Maisha Spaulding dead inside a home and a man and woman wounded outside.
DNA evidence on napkin leads to suspect in 1993 cold case murder of woman stabbed 65 times
DNA solves cold case killing of woman stabbed 65 times
Woman shot in head outside Minneapolis smoke shop, witnesses say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman was hurt after a witness said she was shot in the head outside the Loon Smoke Shop in Minneapolis on Tuesday. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a shooting at 4:07 p.m. near Lyndale Avenue South and 25th Street West, where they found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Man dead after car crashes and catches fire in Cedar Lake Township
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 70-year-old man is dead after a crash and a car fire just south of the metro area.The crash took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, on 240th Street East just west of Cedar Lake Drive in Cedar Lake Township.When deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames. The sheriff's office says the driver failed to turn and left the road; he ran into a line of trees, which caused the vehicle to light on fire.The passenger of the vehicle, a 67-year-old woman, had been able to get out and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The driver, Dennis Wayne Ensfield of New Prague, was declared dead on the scene.The sheriff's office says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation.
Isanti man gets life in prison for 1993 murder
(Minneapolis MN-) An Isanti hockey dad convicted in a cold-case murder was sentenced to life in prison Friday morning. 56-year-old Jerry Westrom was found guilty by a jury earlier this year for fatally stabbing Jeanie Childs in 1993. Childs was 35 at the time she was killed. Her body was found in a South Minneapolis apartment. The case remained unsolved until 2018 when a genealogist gave Westrom’s name to police as a person who shared traits with the unknown profile developed at the crime scene.Westrom is required to serve at least 30 years in prison before the possibility of parole. Westrom's attorney says he'll appeal the conviction.
