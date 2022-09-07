Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
First Pokemoto Location In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Related
phillyvoice.com
That 300-pound bench Philly skaters stole from New York City? It's already gone
Well now, that didn't last long at all. The beloved green bench that a group of Philadelphia skateboarders stole last month from New York City's Tompkins Square has already been taken from Cecil B. Moore Station Plaza, the popular skateboarding spot near Temple University where it had been placed for skaters to ride over the last week.
Multiple generations gather in South Philly to celebrate woman's 100th birthday
Multiple generations gathered in South Philly to celebrate a major milestone!
Philly’s Mill Creek community mourns loss of beloved Parks and Recreation employee, calls for gun violence solutions
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. West Philadelphians are heartbroken after a beloved member of the community was killed by a stray bullet Friday afternoon in the Mill Creek section of the city.
phillyvoice.com
Recreation center employee killed after being struck by stray bullet in West Philadelphia
An employee of Mill Creek Playground in West Philadelphia died after being struck by a stray bullet on Friday afternoon, police said. Just before 1:30 p.m., Tiffany Fletcher, 41, was sweeping outside of the playground on the 4700 block of Brown Street when she was caught in the crossfire of a nearby gun battle. She was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Philadelphia endures violent weekend as 15 people are shot, 2 fatally and 3 people stabbed
PHILADELPHIA - The weekend began in a violent manner as 15 people were shot, two fatally, and three others were stabbed. The bloodshed began Friday night as investigators say a man in his 30s was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section around 9:30 p.m. At about 10 p.m.,...
fox29.com
Street named in honor of South Philly woman who was a longtime community activist
A South Philadelphia community activist is being honored four years after her death. She was known for her work with at-risk children and being a pillar of her community.
3 people injured in North Philadelphia shooting: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia has left three people injured on Saturday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of North 17th Street just before 6 p.m.Police say a 28-year-old man was shot three times. Once in his left side, neck and once in the left hip. He was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. A 27-year-old man was shot six times in the legs, according to police. The third victim, a 56-year-old woman, was shot once in the lower left leg. Police say they were both placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital. Authorities say the shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction after the incident. No arrests have been made no weapons were recovered, according to police.
fox29.com
North Philadelphia triple shooting leaves 1 in critical condition
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in North Philadelphia that left one of the victims in critical condition. According to authorities, the shooting happened Saturday evening, around 6 p.m., on the 2500 block of North 17th Street. 22nd District officers found a 56-year-old woman with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in shooting at SEPTA trolley station in Center City Philadelphia
Police say there was some kind of physical altercation before the shots were fired.
West Philly rec center employee dies after being caught in crossfire of gun battle, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A rec center worker has died after she was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle in West Philadelphia. It happened Friday afternoon at the Mill Creek Recreation Center at 47th and Brown Streets.The 41-year-old woman was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital but later died from her wounds.A 14-year-old is in custody, according to police.Shell casings could be spotted on the street and sidewalk across from Mill Creek Recreation Center in West Philly on Friday.Police say a rec center employee was shot twice after she got caught in the crossfire."It's absolutely unfortunate," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle...
townandtourist.com
45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
West Philly recreation center employee caught in crossfire of "gun battle" between two groups
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 14-year-old is in custody police say a "gun battle" between two groups left a woman critically wounded at a West Philadelphia recreation center. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the 41-year-old employee of Mill Creek Recreation Center was outside when she walked into the crossfire of bullets near 46th and Brown Streets just before 1:30 p.m. Friday."She was outside and she walked into what turned into a gun battle between two groups of people," Outlaw said. The victim was shot once on the left side and once on the right side. She was transported to an area hospital...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Booker’s Restaurant and Bar Broken into, Robbed
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a break-in and robbery at Booker’s...
philasun.com
The biggest events and festivals in Philadelphia in Fall 2022 (partial list)
The region is filled with activities and places to explore as the season changes from summer to fall. ABOVE PHOTO: Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest & Spruce Street Harbor Park — Photo courtesy Blue Cross RiverRink. visitphilly.com. Fall is a season of transition. Temperatures drop, leaves change and the days...
Philadelphia rec center worker dies after being caught in crossfire from gun battle, police say
A worker at a Philadelphia recreation center has died after she was caught in the crossfire of a nearby gun battle.
Driver stabbed during attempted carjacking at West Philadelphia gas station
Police say the victim was stabbed in the chest while stopping the would-be carjacking from stealing his sports car.
phl17.com
South Philadelphia teen girl has been located
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department announced Tuesday a South Philadelphia girl that went missing on Monday had been located. Police say 14-year-old Sanai Hill-Miller was last seen on the 1400 block of Montrose Street around 2:00 pm. Miller was last seen wearing gray tights and a black t-shirt that...
billypenn.com
Viking Mill artists blindsided as work begins to convert Kensington studios to luxury apartments
Artists and entrepreneurs renting space in an East Kensington warehouse feel blindsided and confused after the building was sold and their leases were abruptly terminated. Called Viking Mill, the building is a 150-year-old former warehouse that was converted into studios and lofts about 15 years ago. Urban Axes opened there in 2016. Over the summer, it was sold for $9.6 million, and plans were released to develop it into 178 luxury apartments.
fox29.com
Philadelphia rec center worker shot and killed, 14-year-old in custody, police say
MILL CREEK - A 40-year-old mother of two has died after she was shot in Philadelphia's Mill Creek section, at the rec center, and a 14-year-old is in custody, being questioned by police. It appears she may have been an innocent bystander caught in crossfire. Officials say 16th District officers...
12-year-old girl caught in crossfire of drive-by shooting in North Philly: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 12-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia Friday evening. It happened on the 1700 block of North Woodstock Street just after 6 p.m.Police say gunmen pulled up a car and opened fire. One of the bullets struck the girl in the hip.She was not the intended target, according to police."Again, to hobble down the street, running for help, screaming and one of the neighbors -- this 12-year-old girl does not live very far -- got the attention of one of the neighbors, who immediately put her into the car and rushed her to Temple University Hospital," Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said, "where she's currently critical but stable."Police have not made any arrests.There's no word on what led to the shooting.The investigation is ongoing.
Comments / 2