Philadelphia, PA

phillyvoice.com

Recreation center employee killed after being struck by stray bullet in West Philadelphia

An employee of Mill Creek Playground in West Philadelphia died after being struck by a stray bullet on Friday afternoon, police said. Just before 1:30 p.m., Tiffany Fletcher, 41, was sweeping outside of the playground on the 4700 block of Brown Street when she was caught in the crossfire of a nearby gun battle. She was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m.
CBS Philly

3 people injured in North Philadelphia shooting: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia has left three people injured on Saturday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of North 17th Street just before 6 p.m.Police say a 28-year-old man was shot three times. Once in his left side, neck and once in the left hip. He was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. A 27-year-old man was shot six times in the legs, according to police. The third victim, a 56-year-old woman, was shot once in the lower left leg. Police say they were both placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital. Authorities say the shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction after the incident. No arrests have been made no weapons were recovered, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

North Philadelphia triple shooting leaves 1 in critical condition

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in North Philadelphia that left one of the victims in critical condition. According to authorities, the shooting happened Saturday evening, around 6 p.m., on the 2500 block of North 17th Street. 22nd District officers found a 56-year-old woman with a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

West Philly rec center employee dies after being caught in crossfire of gun battle, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A rec center worker has died after she was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle in West Philadelphia. It happened Friday afternoon at the Mill Creek Recreation Center at 47th and Brown Streets.The 41-year-old woman was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital but later died from her wounds.A 14-year-old is in custody, according to police.Shell casings could be spotted on the street and sidewalk across from Mill Creek Recreation Center in West Philly on Friday.Police say a rec center employee was shot twice after she got caught in the crossfire."It's absolutely unfortunate," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
townandtourist.com

45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

West Philly recreation center employee caught in crossfire of "gun battle" between two groups

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 14-year-old is in custody police say a "gun battle" between two groups left a woman critically wounded at a West Philadelphia recreation center. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the 41-year-old employee of Mill Creek Recreation Center was outside when she walked into the crossfire of bullets near 46th and Brown Streets just before 1:30 p.m. Friday."She was outside and she walked into what turned into a gun battle between two groups of people," Outlaw said. The victim was shot once on the left side and once on the right side. She was transported to an area hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

South Philadelphia teen girl has been located

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department announced Tuesday a South Philadelphia girl that went missing on Monday had been located. Police say 14-year-old Sanai Hill-Miller was last seen on the 1400 block of Montrose Street around 2:00 pm. Miller was last seen wearing gray tights and a black t-shirt that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Viking Mill artists blindsided as work begins to convert Kensington studios to luxury apartments

Artists and entrepreneurs renting space in an East Kensington warehouse feel blindsided and confused after the building was sold and their leases were abruptly terminated. Called Viking Mill, the building is a 150-year-old former warehouse that was converted into studios and lofts about 15 years ago. Urban Axes opened there in 2016. Over the summer, it was sold for $9.6 million, and plans were released to develop it into 178 luxury apartments.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

12-year-old girl caught in crossfire of drive-by shooting in North Philly: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  A 12-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia Friday evening. It happened on the 1700 block of North Woodstock Street just after 6 p.m.Police say gunmen pulled up a car and opened fire. One of the bullets struck the girl in the hip.She was not the intended target, according to police."Again, to hobble down the street, running for help, screaming and one of the neighbors -- this 12-year-old girl does not live very far --  got the attention of one of the neighbors, who immediately put her into the car and rushed her to Temple University Hospital," Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said, "where she's currently critical but stable."Police have not made any arrests.There's no word on what led to the shooting.The investigation is ongoing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

