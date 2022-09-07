ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Sports
Piscataway Township, NJ
Sports
Staten Island, NY
Football
City
Staten Island, NY
Piscataway Township, NJ
College Sports
Staten Island, NY
College Sports
Piscataway Township, NJ
Football
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
NBC Chicago

Is a REAL ID Mandatory in Illinois? Here's What to Know

Starting next year, an ordinary drivers license as a form of identification will not be enough for U.S. residents over the age of 18 to fly domestically. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to instead present one of two different form of identification in order to fly domestically or visit a federal facility: either a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card, or a valid U.S. passport or a passport card.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Long Island University#Nbc Sports Chicago#Rams#American Football#College Football#Fcs
NBC Chicago

Suspect Sought in Series of Chicago Lakefront Restaurant Robberies

Chicago police are searching for a suspect that has robbed at least four restaurants and food stands along the shores of Lake Michigan in recent weeks. According to authorities, the suspect entered at least three different businesses by smashing a window and grabbing a cash register from inside. In the fourth, the suspect cut a hole through the roof of the business and removed a cash register.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
88K+
Followers
72K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy