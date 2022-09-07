Read full article on original website
Chicago Bears Weather Forecast: Rainy, Cool and Windy Conditions Expected at Soldier Field
Saturday was a gorgeous day in the Chicago area, with warm temperatures and sunny skies, but that forecast is not expected to hold for the opening day of the Bears’ regular season. The Bears and San Francisco 49ers will renew acquaintances on the shores of Lake Michigan Sunday at...
COVID by the Numbers: 28 Illinois Counties Sit at ‘High' Community Levels
Illinois continues to wrestle with COVID-19, with 28 counties remaining at a “high” community level of the virus, according to the latest data released Friday by Illinois health officials. Portions of northwest Illinois, including Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Dekalb, Lee and Whiteside, fall into the "high" community level...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Signs of COVID, How Long Are You Contagious
While new omicron-specific booster shots are underway across the Chicago area, health experts say the virus is still very much circulating. That has led some to question their symptoms and how long they could be spreading a potential infection. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across...
Supreme Court Blocks Recognition of LGBTQ Campus at Yeshiva University
The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a court order that would have forced Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ group as an official campus club. The court acted Friday in a brief order signed by Justice Sonia Sotomayor that indicated the court would have more to say on the topic at some point.
Could La Niña Cause More Snow, Cooler Conditions This Winter in the Midwest?
Long-term projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Weather Service have already suggested that the Midwest could potentially see a snowier-than-average winter, but could La Niña increase those odds even more?. La Niña, an oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon that causes significant weather changes around the world,...
Why Do we ‘Fall Back' for Day Light Saving Time Every Year?
Every year, 60 minutes disappear from the clock in March and reappear months later in November. It's quite literally clockwork, a bi-yearly ritual coined spring forward and fall back. But what's the point of switching the clock?. Here's a look at the history of Daylight Saving Time, from when it...
Is a REAL ID Mandatory in Illinois? Here's What to Know
Starting next year, an ordinary drivers license as a form of identification will not be enough for U.S. residents over the age of 18 to fly domestically. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to instead present one of two different form of identification in order to fly domestically or visit a federal facility: either a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card, or a valid U.S. passport or a passport card.
28 Wisconsin Sites Renamed by Government to Remove Derogatory Word
More than two dozen lakes and other sites in Wisconsin are among nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places on federal land in the U.S. that have been renamed by the government because they included a racist term for a Native American woman. The changes announced Thursday capped a...
Suspect Sought in Series of Chicago Lakefront Restaurant Robberies
Chicago police are searching for a suspect that has robbed at least four restaurants and food stands along the shores of Lake Michigan in recent weeks. According to authorities, the suspect entered at least three different businesses by smashing a window and grabbing a cash register from inside. In the fourth, the suspect cut a hole through the roof of the business and removed a cash register.
This 34-Year-Old Quit His Engineering Job to Open a Bakery in New York City—Now, It Brings in $128,000 a Month
When software engineer Gautier Coiffard, 34, told his mother he was quitting his job to open a bakery in Brooklyn, New York, she said, "That's the last thing we need ... another baker from France." That was before L'Appartement 4F, the bakery he owns with his wife Ashley Coiffard, became...
