KITV.com
Report outlines 'egregious' overcrowding, other issues at Hilo Community Correctional Center
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A damaging report by the Hawaii Correctional System Oversight Commission revealed unsuitable conditions at Hilo's exceedingly crowded correctional facility. The report is based on a recent visit to the Hilo Community Correctional Center from staff with the Commission.
bigislandnow.com
‘At-Risk’ Man Located in Good Health
Update: Big Island police reported at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, via an emailed media release that John Barbour, who was previously reported as missing and “at risk,” was located in Hilo in good health. Police thanked the public for its assistance with finding Barbour. Original story: Big...
bigislandvideonews.com
Update On Suspended E-Waste Collection Program In Hawaiʻi County
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawaiʻi is giving an update on the suspended E-Waste Collection Program, and is working on plans for a permanent solution. UPDATE – (11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7) Hawaiʻi County officials say they are procuring a replacement schedule of electronics recycling...
bigislandnow.com
Missing Puna Woman Located in Good Health
Update: Big Island police report that Kiana Kekahuna-Foster, who was reported missing Sept. 1, was located Thursday, Sept. 8, in Pāhoa in good health. Original story: Authorities seek the public’s help locating a Puna woman who may be in need of medical attention. Twenty-six-year-old Kiana Kekahuna-Foster was last...
bigislandnow.com
Lanes Switched on Kalanianaʻole Avenue in Keaukaha For Paving
A new traffic pattern is in effect for a roadway under construction in Hilo. The county Department of Public Works and Nan Inc. announced Thursday, Sept. 8, that lanes have switched on Kalanianaʻole Avenue in Keaukaha as paving continues. Nan Inc. closed the makai side lane Thursday morning. All traffic headed into Hilo now will travel on the recently constructed mauka lane.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Moonstruck Patisserie
A few years ago I had wanted to visit Moonstruck Patisserie in Hilo, but they were closed, and even though I have been to Hilo many times since then, I just didn't have the opportunity to visit. Until the other week, when I was picking up lunch nearby, and I...
Hawaii Magazine
5 Tips for Your First Trip to Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island
Located on the northeastern side of Hawaiʻi Island, Hilo is a quirky town filled with loveable charm, fascinating history and jaw-dropping natural wonders. While the town itself is often considered quiet and sleepy, Hilo is filled with life. Here, the streets are lined with hole-in-the-wall shops and beautiful hiking trails that are just short drives from the center of town.
bigislandvideonews.com
13 Arrested In Hilo Police Warrant Sweep
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The interagency warrant sweep was conducted in the Hilo area on Tuesday, August 30, police say. UPDATE – (9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6) 13 wanted individuals were arrested last week following an interagency warrant sweep conducted in the Hilo area. The sweep was conducted...
KITV.com
Air ambulance company on the verge of closing its Hawai'i bases, leaving the islands with one provider
Despite trying to keep operations afloat, air ambulance company Lifesave Kupono announced Wednesday it halted operations, and plans to officially close Friday. The company owns and operates three fixed-wing aircrafts here in the islands, one each at Honolulu, Hilo, and Kahului airports, to transport patients from neighbor islands to O'ahu.
bigislandnow.com
Police Seek Runaway Pāhoa Teen
Have you seen 16-year-old Lilinoe Ferreira? If so, Big Island police want to know. Police are asking for the public’s help with finding the Pāhoa teen, who was reported as a runaway. Ferreira was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 9 in the vicinity of Black Sands Subdivision,...
bigislandnow.com
HPD Interagency Warrant Sweep Nets 13 Arrests
An interagency warrant sweep conducted in the Hilo area on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, resulted in the arrest of 13 wanted individuals for a total of 18 outstanding warrants. Conducted by officers from the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Community Policing Section and Special Enforcement Unit, Hawaii State Sheriff’s Department, and the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the warrant sweep arrested people for offenses ranging from contempt, probation violation, probation no bail, and warrant of arrest.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Agreement reached to partially reopen popular road on Hawaii Island
WAIPIO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - An agreement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against Hawaii County that would allow for a partial reopening of the road leading into Waipio Valley. The picturesque area on the Hamakua coastline has been a magnet for thousands of tourists, who would try to make...
bigislandnow.com
HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 2, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 2, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
More wildcat sightings reported on Big Island
It has been 17 days since a Hawaii Island man took pictures of what appears to be some sort of large animal resembling a wildcat and its paw prints while the man was working on farmland above Kailua-Kona.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hilo Woman Charged With Attempted Murder In Komohana Gardens Stabbing
HILO, Hawaiʻi - A 77-year-old man was reportedly struck with a knife to his abdomen by his estranged daughter-in-law. UPDATE – (12:45 p.m. on Friday, September 2) Police say a a 77-year-old man was reportedly stabbed by his estranged daughter-in-law on Wednesday, and his his one-year-old granddaughter was taken in violation of a court order.
bigislandmusic.net
Free Kainaliu Music Festival Coming Sept 24
Music, Food, and Fun for the whole family. Live music by John Keawe, Micah DeAguiar, Tani Waipa, Kenny T, Maka Gallinger, and the Lopaka Rootz Band. Bring your own chair and come soak in the sweet music of Big Island’s own. Stroll through town and enjoy the local shops, sidewalk sales, food trucks, and vendors.
Mysterious cat seen jumping 6 feet into the air in Hawaii
Officials are investigating sightings of an unusual animal prowling the rural hills of Hawaii’s Big Island. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God. That is not a dog, that is a cat. That is a huge cat.’”
Man who hit Hawaii flight attendant is sentenced
The incident took place on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Hilo on Sept. 23, 2021.
bigislandnow.com
HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Missing Man
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing man. Frederico Molina-Cedano, 32, was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 6 p.m. He was last seen operating a silver Ford Fiesta on Kaieie Road Papaikou. Molina-Cedano is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 168 pounds, with short...
KITV.com
Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government
NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
