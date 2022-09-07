Jiggle Physics 141: Assassin's Creed Mirage, New Tales from the Borderlands
Assassin's Creed Valhalla was too damn long — but Mirage won't be! We're joined by Sam Tolbert to talk about the new game in the Assassin's Creed franchise, and a preview of New Tales from the Borderlands. We also touch base on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Embracer Group's shopping spree, a handheld console from Logitech, and more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
