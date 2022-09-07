ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Jiggle Physics 141: Assassin's Creed Mirage, New Tales from the Borderlands

By Jim Metzendorf
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWnTo_0hlddgDn00

Assassin's Creed Valhalla was too damn long — but Mirage won't be! We're joined by Sam Tolbert to talk about the new game in the Assassin's Creed franchise, and a preview of New Tales from the Borderlands. We also touch base on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Embracer Group's shopping spree, a handheld console from Logitech, and more.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

Listen now

Subscribe

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Ubisoft teases Rainbow Six Mobile beta coming soon

Ubisoft is bringing its popular Rainbow Six franchise to mobile. While not a direct port, Rainbow Six Mobile does retain its 5v5 tactical gameplay. The company revealed that its first beta test is coming soon. More information will be revealed during the Ubisoft Forward showcase on Sept. 10. Ahead of...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth turn-based gameplay revealed

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is a mobile game being developed by EA Capital Games, one of several mobile studios under Electronic Arts. During GameSpot's Mobile Showcase 2022, EA Capital Games revealed the first snippets of gameplay for The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth. The...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassin#Physics#Video Game#Embracer Group#Ubisoft Forward#Pok Mon Violet#Borderlands#Limited Run Games#Tripwire Interactive#Windows Central Logitech#Imore
Android Central

Will Call of Duty remain on PlayStation?

Best answer: Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation for at least three more releases (ending in 2024), according to those familiar with the current agreement between Activision and Sony. Microsoft has offered to keep it on PlayStation for three additional years after the current agreement ends, but Sony has called that offer "inadequate."
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Google
Android Central

Little Nightmares is coming to Android this winter

Little Nightmares has been announced for Android and iOS. As opposed to Very Little Nightmares, a grid-based platformer already available for mobile, Little Nightmares will be the same as the console and PC version of the game. Little Nightmares is expected to hit Android sometime in Winter 2022. During GameSpot's...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Rainbow Six Mobile closed beta incoming on Sept. 12

Rainbow Six Mobile, a new game in the franchise built for mobile devices, is holding a closed beta soon starting Monday, Sept. 12. The beta will include the Clubhouse map that Rainbow Six players should be familiar with. Instead of a direct port, Rainbow Six Mobile utilizes a few of...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy