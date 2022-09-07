ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders QB Coach Ken Zampese likes his trio.

Commanders quarterback coach Ken Zampese talked to the media Friday about losing his father (Ernie), growing up a coach’s son and his current Washington position group. This is part two and will look into his current trio of quarterbacks. Zampese was asked what the difference is in coaching Carson...
NFL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
88K+
Followers
72K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy