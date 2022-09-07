Read full article on original website
Connecticut families prepare for the Mid-Autumn Festival
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Many Asian-Americans are prepping for the Mid-Autumn Festival that will be celebrated on Saturday. It is also known as the Moon or Mooncake Festival. It is a time for families to gather similar to a Thanksgiving feast. There is a special dinner, a time to worship...
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s Charles and Deborah Royce saved Stamford’s Avon Theatre, then Westerly’s Ocean House
GREENWICH — The Avon Theatre in Stamford was in poor shape and ready for the wrecking ball after it closed its doors in 1999. The old movie house, which opened in 1939 with a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” was just blocks away from two large new movie multiplexes.
Weekend happenings across Connecticut, Sept. 9-11
CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful September weekend for you and your friends and family to get out there and enjoy! Fair season has also officially kicked off with plenty of local fairs to attend this weekend. Check out what you can do with the whole family!. The...
NBC Connecticut
How to Take Part in CT United Ride 9/11 Tribute Sunday
More than 3,000 people are expected to take part in the 21st annual CT United Ride, Connecticut’s largest annual 9/11 tribute event. The ride will be held on Sunday. The 60-mile route starts at Sherwood Island in Westport, the location of the state 9/11 memorial, and it will continue through 10 towns until arriving in Bridgeport.
Register Citizen
Harvest moon rises over CT this weekend
Spooky season gets an early start as the harvest moon rose on Friday and will shine all weekend. It’s called the harvest moon, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, because at the peak of harvest season farmers could “work late in the night by this moon’s light.”
WTNH.com
Uninvited guest: Bear crashes West Hartford birthday party, eats cupcakes
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-year-old had an unexpected guest at their birthday party in West Hartford last weekend. About two dozen family members and friends were enjoying Cyrus’ birthday party Sunday afternoon when a bear appeared. Cyrus’ dad, Rauf Majidian, said children were running around, dancing to music, but didn’t expect an actual bear to show up during the track “Bear Necessities.”
Connecticut Restaurant Wins National ‘Best Traditional Hot Wing’
There have been a few chicken wing festivals here in Connecticut, but the National Buffalo Wing Festival held in Buffalo, New York is no joke. Joey Chestnut got beat at the wing eating festival this year. Joey Chestnut, the greatest competitive eater of all time, that's how serious Buffalo, New York takes their wings. So it's even more impressive that a Connecticut restaurant's wings won a National Title there this past weekend.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Wrecking ball to the Majestic and Palace theaters, really?
Hugh Bailey’s column, I am deeply disappointed by the negativity and inaccuracies throughout the article. As the developer and president of the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, many questioned my sanity in transforming a 20-plus-year-old decrepit baseball stadium into a unique, boutique amphitheater. They questioned the viability of the venture, referencing radius clauses and competition. They claimed no one would travel to Bridgeport, a common assertion heard during my tenure as president of the Webster Bank Arena, as well. In fact, as we close on the amphitheater’s second season, we will have hosted 60-plus concerts, countless community events and graduations. Over 350,000 people have attended events at the Amp. We have won numerous awards and accolades and serve as a huge economic boost to Bridgeport and Connecticut. Downtown restaurants are booming on show nights. The amphitheater has been proven to be the shining example of Mr. Bailey’s short-sightedness.
New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford
Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
NewsTimes
The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’
NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
WCVB
Monday, September 12: Main Streets and Back Roads of Upper Fairfield County, Conn.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — More “back road” than busy highway, the upper part of Fairfield County, Conn., is full of natural beauty and rich history. Tonight Ted Reinstein cruises tranquil Lake Lillinonah, cycles a wooded trail once destined to be a superhighway, and explores the only national park dedicated to American painting. In Brookfield he gets a lesson in fine craftsmanship, and in Danbury he hitches a ride at the local Railway Museum. Lucky for Ted, Danbury is also diner country… so naturally he’s checking out the specials.
Closer to Free Ride returns to New Haven streets
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Bicyclists are pedaling along the streets of New Haven today for the 12th annual Closer to Free Ride to benefit the Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center. More than 2000 participants are expected to take part either in person for the first time since 2019 or remotely from around […]
London trip interrupted by King: Milford family shares encounter
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Carol Haase from Milford had been planning a trip to London for a long time. She’s a big fan of the royals and wanted to take her kids to London to see Buckingham Palace. What they wound up with instead was an up-close encounter with the new king. They were at […]
Local TikTok star tells kids to embrace their ‘weirdness’
(WTNH) – A Connecticut woman has gone viral on TikTok for her large mouth, but is it a new challenge? Not exactly, it’s more about acceptance. Accepting who you are, accepting your differences, accepting your weirdness. It’s about being weird and proud. Some of us go through life trying to find our talent, trying to […]
Register Citizen
What you need to know about Norwalk’s Oyster Festival this weekend
NORWALK — The city’s 44th Oyster Festival will be held Friday through Sunday, with local crafts, food and music. The festival will be open Friday from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the Norwalk Seaport Association, which operates the festival.
News 12
Darryl Strawberry to be guest speaker at Bridgeport Rescue Mission's fall banquet
Darryl Strawberry will serve as the guest speaker at Bridgeport Rescue Mission's annual Restoring Hope banquet fundraiser this fall. Executive director Larry Fullerton says a new facility for women and children on Park Avenue was close to opening soon but was put on pause during the pandemic and now needs more funding for staffing to become fully operational.
DEEP delays Trout stocking in Connecticut waters
BURLINGTON, Connecticut — The fish hatchery in Burlington has stayed busy over the past few weeks, there are about 60 thousand trout ready to be released into Connecticut waters – it’s the local waters that aren’t quite ready for the trout. The drought has created a...
5 September Country Fairs in Connecticut You Don’t Want to Miss
If you and the family hit up the Bridgewater Fair, you know there's nothing like a good old-fashioned Connecticut country fair. You'll be treated to rides and games, livestock, pig races, live entertainment, fried dough, cotton candy, burgers and dogs, and making out at the top of the Ferris Wheel! (my wife's idea)
Pizza Marketplace
Sally's Apizza to unveil omnichannel location
Connecticut-based Sally's Apizza will hold a pop-up preview of its new omnichannel locations, including a drive-thru capable design that could potentially scales to 2,000 units, according to a press release. The New Haven pop-up will be our drive-thru menu tasting and preview. The event is by reservation only and is...
News 12
Woman's pandemic side hustle is Bridgeport's newest Italian-style bakery
A Bridgeport woman has turned a pandemic side project into a new brick and mortar bakery. In the three years since Chinnie Lala came to Bridgeport from Nigeria, she has become the local go-to for Italian-style bomboloni. "'Are you Italian?' And I'm like no. 'Are you French?' And I'm like...
