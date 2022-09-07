ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah, TN

New industry to bring 117 jobs, $582 million to Etowah

By By Dewey Morgan Editor
The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 4 days ago

A new industry will make its home in Etowah, creating more than 100 jobs and investing half a billion dollars into the community.

On Thursday, local, county and state officials were on hand at the Etowah Depot to announce that Piedmont Lithium Inc. has agreed to locate in the North Etowah Industrial Park. Piedmont Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Keith Phillips announced that the new industry expects to create 117 new jobs and invest $582 million into the local community.

