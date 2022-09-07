ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Improved Marcus Rashford happy at Manchester United, says Ten Hag

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KT5LV_0hlddQ3300
Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring one of his two goals in the victory against Arsenal on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag believes the upturn in Marcus Rashford’s form is linked to the player’s personal happiness and says Manchester United remain in control of the forward’s future.

The 24-year-old scored twice in the 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Sunday to add to the goal he got in the win over Liverpool last month and looks rejuvenated after struggling for the last couple of seasons.

Many observers felt the forward needed to leave the club to get out of his rut, but his decision to stay appears to have been vindicated. His contract runs to next summer but United retain the option of another year and Ten Hag was asked whether the club were talking to him about that.

“Definitely,” he said. “I think United control the situation. I see a happy Marcus Rashford and I see some phases in his game which we could improve and we worked really hard the last two and a half months with him on different aspects.

“He really likes it and wants to transfer it to the pitch and that is what you see in this moment. It started with happiness. He comes in every day, he enjoys it, he is really smiling, with a really positive vibe and, if you put all those things together, like the way of playing, you want to transfer different aspects of your game and are happy, you will have more contribution to the team, the performance and the result – and of course to your development.”

Rashford has started all six of United’s matches but, despite his improved form, it is likely he will be rested for Thursday’s Europa League visit of Real Sociedad. Anthony Martial remains sidelined with an achilles injury, so Cristiano Ronaldo looks likely to get only his second start.

“He [Ronaldo] started against Brentford. Then not since but he is ready to start,” Ten Hag said. “We have to win every game, we want to win every tournament, so we take everything seriously.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Rangers v Napoli rescheduled after Queen’s death ‘limits police resources’

Rangers’ Champions League tie with Napoli has been rescheduled for Wednesday 14 September, Uefa has announced. The tie has been moved back 24 hours due to “severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues” following the Queen’s death. Away fans will not be permitted for both the game in Glasgow or the return match in Naples “as a matter of sporting fairness”.
UEFA
ESPN

Manchester United beaten by Real Sociedad in Europa League opener

Manchester United got off to a losing start in the Europa League as Real Sociedad held on for a 1-0 win to beat them in Group E action on Thursday night at Old Trafford. A moment's silence was held prior to kick-off to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96, with UEFA saying in a statement ahead of the match: "UEFA and European football are truly saddened by the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world's most-respected figures."
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Anthony Martial
Person
Erik Ten Hag
ESPN

Arsenal beat Zurich on Eddie Nketiah winner to open Europa League play

Eddie Nketiah's second-half winner gave Arsenal a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich to begin their 2022-23 Europa League Group A campaign on Thursday night. Marquinhos, the 19-year-old who arrived at Arsenal from Sao Paulo this summer, opened the scoring on his debut for the visiting Gunners in the 16th minute, but Mirlind Kryeziu equalised for Zurich from the penalty spot just before half-time with the teams going to the break tied 1-1.
MLS
SB Nation

Premier League, WSL fixtures postponed

The Premier League and WSL have postponed all matches this weekend to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. That means the Arsenal men’s match at the Emirates on Sunday against Everton has been delayed, as well as the Arsenal women’s match against Manchester City later that evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal
The Guardian

My daughter is trans. She was nearly taken away from me because I let her transition

One autumn day in 2011, an investigator from our state’s department of children and families knocked on our door. At the time we lived in a conservative state in the American south. Someone had made an anonymous complaint accusing us of child abuse for allowing our child to have a girlhood. A lawyer told us that, in this state with decades of Republican-appointed judges, we were at risk of losing custody of our transgender daughter.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

The Guardian

438K+
Followers
99K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy