VOTE: Which Florida quarterback is playing their best football after two games?

High school offenses are more geared towards the passing game than ever before, as schools heavily emphasize more on playing in spread offenses with four or five receivers. Quarterback play has leveled up because of 7-on-7 play throughout the off-season and teams putting more on their respective signal callers. In the state of Florida, there’s plenty of solid quarterback play taking place from the panhandle region all the way down to the Florida Keys. We’ve created a list of 10 quarterbacks and we ask you the reader, which one is playing the best? It might be early, but 20 percent of the regular season has been completed (for most teams anyways). Vote in our poll who you think is at the top of their game.

Michael Grant, Maclay : 41-of-57, 643 yards, nine touchdowns, zero interceptions, QB rating 149.0. College commitment: N/A.

Chris Turner, Yulee : 50-of-71, 599 yards, four touchdowns, three interceptions, QB rating 97.0. College commitment: Valdosta State

Cedrick Bailey, Chaminade-Madonna : 39-of-57, 578 yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions, QB rating 116.0. College commitment: N/A.

Marcelis Tate, Fletcher : 38-of-62, 552 yards, five touchdowns, one interception, QB rating 110.0. College commitment: USF.

Luke Rucker, Sanford Seminole : 29-of-43, 537 yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions, 130.0. College commitment: FAU.

Bryce Eaton, Port Charlotte : 37-of-64, 530 yards, three touchdowns, one interception, QB rating 94.0. College commitment: N/A.

Taron Dickens, Miami Northwestern : 35-of-48, 519 yards, five touchdowns, one interception, QB rating 134.0. College commitment: N/A.

Malik Torres, Centennial : 45-of-73, 539 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions, QB rating 91.0. College commitment: N/A.

Haden Klees, Wakulla : 26-of-42, 458 yards, five touchdowns, zero interceptions, QB rating 139.0. College commitment: N/A.



Luke Warnock, Cardinal Newman : 27-of-39, 444 yards, seven touchdowns, one interception, QB rating 136.0. College commitment: N/A.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.