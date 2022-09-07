Top Gun: Maverick soars to fifth top-grossing film of all time



Top Gun: Maverick c ontinues to soar.

The film led the Labor Day weekend in domestic box office sales to make it the fifth top-grossing movie of all time.

In the 15 weeks since its release, Maverick has grossed $701 million domestically for a worldwide total of more than $1.4 billion.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Tom Cruise shows the crowd some love during a news conference promoting the film Top Gun: Maverick in South Korea in June 2022. The movie became the fifth top-grossing domestic film of all time following Labor Day weekend box office sales.



With the holiday weekend’s earnings, the Top Gun sequel pushed past 2018’s Black Panther, which now stands at No. 6 in the all-time top-grossing films chart , with $700 million.

“It's always the characters, the themes, the story," producer Jerry Bruckheimer has said about the film’s success. "That's what it's all about; it's about the emotion, it's about bringing Iceman back, it's about seeing a real movie.”

“It’s without a doubt, that Top Gun: Maverick is a true cultural touchstone embodying the power of the cinematic experience,” President and CEO of Paramount Pictures Brian Robbins said in a statement obtained by Yahoo! Entertainment . “As we celebrate this enormous achievement and the film’s massive impact, we want to extend our gratitude to Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, Paramount’s marketing and distribution teams, and the legions of both new and longtime Top Gun fans who keep turning out to enjoy this remarkable movie.”

Maverick has also become the top-grossing film of 2022 and Tom Cruise’s top-grossing film of all time.