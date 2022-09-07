ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Burchette
3d ago

Get so tired of seeing missing woman out here it's pathetic half time they don't be missing either run away or with a dude or with friends

fox32chicago.com

Teen last seen in Chicago Lawn area reported missing

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday. Jazmin Guadarrama was last seen in the 6200 block of South Richmond Street in Chicago Lawn on Tuesday, according to Chicago police. Police categorize her as a high risk missing juvenile. Guadarrama is Hispanic, 5', 96 lbs., with black air and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

LOCATED: 11-year-old Annaliese Perez last seen in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS)--  An 11-year-old girl who went missing Thursday has been located. Annaliese Perez was last seen in Rogers Park, on Toughy Avenue near Ashland Avenue. She is around 5 feet tall,  weighs 125 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police did not release information on where the girl was found. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

8 wounded, 2 fatally, in Chicago shootings Thursday

CHICAGO - Two men died and six other people were shot Thursday in Chicago, including a gunman killed and two bystanders wounded in a shootout shortly after midnight on the West Side. About 12:30 a.m., a 53-year-old man and another man were arguing in the 5800 block of West Madison...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Retired Chicago Police officer dies by suicide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was an emotional night Saturday for Chicago Police, as the department staged a small progression to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office after a retired officer allegedly took his own life.The 52-year-old officer was found in a home Saturday afternoon with a fatal gunshot wound.According to Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), the officer retired just 10 days ago.He is at least the second officer to die by suicide this month, and the sixth this year.If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or hurting yourself, there is help available. You can call or text 988 to reach the new nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead in Woodlawn park on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death in a park near Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night. Police say the man, 45, was found in the grass of a park with a gunshot wound to the chest around 8:21 p.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men from Chicago's South Side charged with armed carjacking

CHICAGO - Two men from Chicago's South Side were charged for stealing a man's car at gunpoint in the Park Manor neighborhood. Police say on Aug. 31 Demontae Riggins, 20, and Khaleel Ramsey, 22, stole a 74-year-old man's car at gunpoint in the 7300 block of South Champlain Avenue. Officials...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman fatally stabbed in Edgewater apartment, neighbor detained by police

Chicago police are questioning an Edgewater man in connection with the stabbing death of his neighbor on Thursday morning. A man called 911 around 10:50 a.m. and reported that he had stabbed a woman in her apartment in the 6100 block of North Winthrop, according to dispatch records. Police found the 51-year-old woman in her unit with stab wounds to her chest. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:44 p.m., medical examiner records show.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police release video of suspects wanted in Humboldt Park homicide

CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of three suspects wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood in May. At about 3:04 p.m. on May 4, police say a 34-year-old man and 35-year-old man were near the street in the 1300 block of E. Luis Munoz Marin Drive in Humboldt Park when two other men approached them, pulled out guns and started shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Events to honor those lost on September 11th planned around Chicago area

Evanston, 7:30 a.m. — Ceremony held by Evanston Fire and Police Departments. Firemen’s Park, Simpson Street and Maple Avenue. Chicago, 7:46 a.m. — CFD moment of silence. Engine #42 at 55 W. Illinois. Aurora, 8:30 a.m. — Ceremony featuring a "Presentation of Colors and Wreath Laying Ceremony."...
CHICAGO, IL

