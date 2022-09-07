Read full article on original website
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago shooting in Hyde Park kills 17-year-old CPS student, CPD says
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in Hyde Park, Chicago police said.
4 struck by vehicle after argument on Northwest Side, Chicago officials say
Four people were struck by an SUV following an argument Saturday afternoon near Bricktown Square shopping mall on the Northwest Side, according to officials.
fox32chicago.com
Teen last seen in Chicago Lawn area reported missing
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday. Jazmin Guadarrama was last seen in the 6200 block of South Richmond Street in Chicago Lawn on Tuesday, according to Chicago police. Police categorize her as a high risk missing juvenile. Guadarrama is Hispanic, 5', 96 lbs., with black air and...
fox32chicago.com
Two shootings reported on Chicago's Southwest Side within 4 hours: police
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in separate incidents on Chicago's Southwest Side during a four-hour period Thursday night into the early hours Friday. Chicago police say a man, 24, was walking on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Whipple Street in Little Village around 11 p.m. when he was shot.
LOCATED: 11-year-old Annaliese Perez last seen in Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An 11-year-old girl who went missing Thursday has been located. Annaliese Perez was last seen in Rogers Park, on Toughy Avenue near Ashland Avenue. She is around 5 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police did not release information on where the girl was found.
Chicago police: 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Streeterville after being chased from West Side
Two people were shot, one fatally, in downtown Chicago following a car chase from the West Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
8 wounded, 2 fatally, in Chicago shootings Thursday
CHICAGO - Two men died and six other people were shot Thursday in Chicago, including a gunman killed and two bystanders wounded in a shootout shortly after midnight on the West Side. About 12:30 a.m., a 53-year-old man and another man were arguing in the 5800 block of West Madison...
Retired Chicago Police officer dies by suicide
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was an emotional night Saturday for Chicago Police, as the department staged a small progression to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office after a retired officer allegedly took his own life.The 52-year-old officer was found in a home Saturday afternoon with a fatal gunshot wound.According to Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), the officer retired just 10 days ago.He is at least the second officer to die by suicide this month, and the sixth this year.If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or hurting yourself, there is help available. You can call or text 988 to reach the new nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead in Woodlawn park on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death in a park near Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night. Police say the man, 45, was found in the grass of a park with a gunshot wound to the chest around 8:21 p.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical...
fox32chicago.com
West Side crime: 3 shot inside vehicles within 4 hours early Saturday
Chicago police say a man, 30, was driving in the 3900 block of West Grand Avenue around 1:07 a.m. when he was hit by gunfire coming from another car. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg and arm. Just...
Video: Man attempts to kidnap girl, 5, after offering her mother cash on NW Side, Chicago police say
Surveillance video captured a man attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old girl after offering her mother cash for the child, Chicago police said.
Days after Chicago carjacking, woman dragged by suspect pleads for help finding missing dog
"Now, this guy took my only company I have... I spend a lot of time with him. So I decided to have a dog for some company, but the dog changed my life."
Chicago woman starts eviction process against stranger who moved into vacant home, refuses to leave
"I'm not going to stop until she's out. It's just not right," said Chatham homeowner Danielle Cruz.
fox32chicago.com
Two men from Chicago's South Side charged with armed carjacking
CHICAGO - Two men from Chicago's South Side were charged for stealing a man's car at gunpoint in the Park Manor neighborhood. Police say on Aug. 31 Demontae Riggins, 20, and Khaleel Ramsey, 22, stole a 74-year-old man's car at gunpoint in the 7300 block of South Champlain Avenue. Officials...
cwbchicago.com
Woman fatally stabbed in Edgewater apartment, neighbor detained by police
Chicago police are questioning an Edgewater man in connection with the stabbing death of his neighbor on Thursday morning. A man called 911 around 10:50 a.m. and reported that he had stabbed a woman in her apartment in the 6100 block of North Winthrop, according to dispatch records. Police found the 51-year-old woman in her unit with stab wounds to her chest. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:44 p.m., medical examiner records show.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, another severely wounded in shooting by CTA station in South Loop: police
CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one fatally, by the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line stop in Chicago's South Loop early Saturday. Police say the victims were standing on the sidewalk in the first block of West Cermak Road around 2:14 a.m. when shots were fired. A man, 30, was pronounced...
Chicago police release video of suspects wanted in Humboldt Park homicide
CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of three suspects wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood in May. At about 3:04 p.m. on May 4, police say a 34-year-old man and 35-year-old man were near the street in the 1300 block of E. Luis Munoz Marin Drive in Humboldt Park when two other men approached them, pulled out guns and started shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Events to honor those lost on September 11th planned around Chicago area
Evanston, 7:30 a.m. — Ceremony held by Evanston Fire and Police Departments. Firemen’s Park, Simpson Street and Maple Avenue. Chicago, 7:46 a.m. — CFD moment of silence. Engine #42 at 55 W. Illinois. Aurora, 8:30 a.m. — Ceremony featuring a "Presentation of Colors and Wreath Laying Ceremony."...
cwbchicago.com
#36: Driver exchanged shots with gunman in another car while on felony bail, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a man who was convicted of exchanging shots in a rolling gunbattle in 2019 was once again engaged in a shootout while traveling in a car in Chicago this week. Naheem King, 22, was himself shot during the incident while having a hand bandaged from a previous gunshot wound and while on bail for a felony, officials said.
Man charged with murder of girlfriend in Cicero
A man was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, a mother of three, in Cicero, police said. Esteban Basaldua admitted to the crime several times, police said, and his relationship with Duarte had a history of domestic violence.
