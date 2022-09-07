Read full article on original website
Related
klin.com
LPD Arrests Man After Two Guns Found In Parked Vehicle
Lincoln Police spotted a vehicle that was parked and running in an alley near 17th and O Street just before midnight Thursday. “While approaching the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle,” says LPD Sergeant Chris Vollmer. Officers say there was a cloud of marijuana...
WOWT
17-year-old arrested for shooting in Omaha
It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police are investigating what led up to a person being found unconscious in a...
WOWT
Man shot, girl arrested in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating circumstances that happened before a man was shot Thursday night. The 47-year-old victim was wounded just before 10:30 p.m. at a home near 35th and Jaynes streets, north of Sorensen Parkway. The man was treated for a wound that was not considered...
News Channel Nebraska
Preliminary set for one of two men charged in gunshot incident
BEATRICE – A preliminary hearing is set for September 29th, for one of two men charged in an incident where shots were fired into a Beatrice home in early August. 18-year-old Colten Anderson, of Firth is charged with discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building and use of a firearm to commit felony. Anderson requested a preliminary hearing on the two felony charges, which will be held in Gage County Court.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen girl suspect in the Thursday night shooting of man in his 40s
The Omaha Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday night. The department says officers responded at 10:27 p.m to an address on North 35th Street.
klin.com
Lincoln Woman Fires Warning Shots During Attempted Theft
Lincoln Police were called to the area of 77th and South around 2:00 Thursday morning on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they spoke to a 58 year old woman who said she awoke to the sounds of her dog barking. She says she saw a man attaching...
klin.com
Vandals Smash Window At Lincoln Elementary School
Lincoln Police are looking for the vandals who smashed out a window at Campbell Elementary at 2200 Dodge Street. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says it happened sometime during the overnight hours of September 5. “It looks like someone threw an unknown object at the window, shattered the window,” Kocian says....
klkntv.com
Lincoln man arrested on multiple warrants after being found passed out in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was arrested in Milford on Wednesday after giving deputies a fake name when he was found passed out in his vehicle, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office said. While deputies were checking on an unconscious man in his vehicle, they found a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NebraskaTV
Welfare check leads to pair of arrests in Seward County
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested in Seward County following a welfare check. On Wednesday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check outside of Milford regarding a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. While making contact with the vehicle, the deputy...
klin.com
LPD Searching Landfill Following Man’s Death
Lincoln Police released new details on Wednesday afternoon in the death of a Lincoln man at a motel at at Northwest 12th and West Bond Street. Assistant Chief Jason Stille identified the victim as 49 year old Ronnie Patz. Stille says they learned of Patz’s death while investigating the murder of 61 year old Ronald George, who was found stabbed to death in a field near 3rd and P Streets last week.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Woman Fires Warning Shots As Man Tries To Steal Her Trailer
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–An attempted theft of a trailer with an ATV on it was thwarted by a 58-year-old woman, who woke up just after 2am Thursday at her home near 77th and South Street to her dog barking and seeing a white man outside try to steal the trailer by hooking it up to a white truck.
1011now.com
Police searching landfill for evidence in Lincoln man’s death, suspect in custody for another murder
‘This is like building a city here’: Hundreds descend on Lincoln for racing championships. In its 49th year, the SCCA Solo National Championships event brings together racers of all skill levels. Updated: 8 hours ago. On Thursday, nearly 150 hospital employees spent the afternoon going through a mass casualty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Camera shows barrage of gunfire at Omaha home, Crime Stoppers offering reward
Home surveillance cameras showed a barrage of gunfire being unleashed at an Omaha house, critically injuring a man inside. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to arrests in the case. It happened Aug. 17, near 25th and Ellison Avenue. Just after midnight, a car pulled up...
1011now.com
Suspects steal man’s car, wallet and phone during robbery at Lincoln laundromat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators believe two suspects stole a man’s car and belongings while he was washing his clothes at a Lincoln laundromat. On Monday, around 4:24 a.m., officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to a laundromat off 27th and F Streets. According to police, the...
klkntv.com
65-year-old killed in rural Wayne County shooting, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is in the midst of investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man in rural Wayne County. On Wednesday around 7:15 p.m., Wayne County deputies were sent to a home north of Wisner, which is about 25 miles east of Norfolk.
klkntv.com
Officer in marked car was ‘tired’ when he crashed into truck, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An officer in a marked cruiser was looking for a place to rest when he collided with a truck early Thursday morning, Lincoln Police say. Around 3 a.m., the officer crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Tundra near Northwest 48th and Benton Streets.
KETV.com
Lincoln police identify second body in homicide investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police have identified the second body found during a homicide investigation, and they said they think the deaths are connected. Officials initially found 61-year-old Ronald George dead in a field near North 3rd and P Streets on Aug. 31. Police said they charged 55-year-old William...
kfornow.com
Man Found Dead At Lincoln Motel Identified
Lincoln Police at the scene of a reported suspicious death outside of a motel near NW 12th and West Bond Street on Sept 1, 2022. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Police today identified 49 year old Ronnie Patz, a Lincoln resident, as the man found dead at a Motel 6 near the airport last week. No charges have been filed in the death yet, but 55 year old William Wright is being held as “the only person of interest at this time” according to Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille.
klkntv.com
Troopers seize stolen guns, MDMA on I-80 in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The smell of marijuana led state troopers to two stolen guns and drugs in a vehicle on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska. Around 6:50 a.m. Mountain time, a trooper pulled over a Nissan Versa for speeding near Lodgepole, which is west of Ogallala. When the...
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest 14-year-old boy for Monday homicide; identify victim of shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in relation to a homicide Monday evening. "It's very, very disturbing to see young people involved in this kind of violence with guns," said Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine. Around 7:27 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a...
Comments / 0