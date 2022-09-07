ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

WKBN

Local restaurant goes mobile

Johnny Bassil enjoys fixing Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food. He did it for seven years at Sauceeino restaurant. He's dropped that location and is now cooking and preparing meals in a food truck.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Marathon, Penguin City Brewing Co. to offer Yoga on Tap

The Youngstown Marathon and Penguin City Brewing are teaming up to offer Yoga on Tap on Wednesday, September 14. The hour-long event will start at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at Penguin City Brewing Company (460 East Federal St., Youngstown). Tickets will cost $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | September 10th

Vindicator file photo / September 10, 1952 | A new drunkometer to test the breath of arrested motorists suspected of being intoxicated was put into use 70 years ago by Youngstown’s traffic department. Inspecting the machine were Police Chief Edward J. Allen, D. Roy Mellon, city chemist; Capt. William J. Cleary, head of traffic, and Patrolman Clarence Burke of the police ambulance squad.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Four vaccine clinics set in Trumbull County week of September 12

Trumbull County Combined Health District (TCCHD) will be hosting four COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the county during the week of September 12. All vaccine brands will be available at this clinic including Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax. COVID-19 booster shots and flu shots will be available as well.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Agents search Newton Falls business; 4 facing charges

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Investigative Unit confirms a search warrant was executed at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls Thursday night. The investigation centered on alleged illegal gambling activities. A spokesperson said the liquor permit was cited administratively, and violation notices will get turned over to the...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
Farm and Dairy

12.7 Acres, primitives, and misc.

Beautiful 12.74 Acres – 24 X 32 Garage – Goshen Twp. – Mahoning Co. West Branch Schools – Corner Lot – Mineral Rights Transfer. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: (GPS use 13350) W. Calla Rd., Salem, OH 44460. Directions: Take Calla Rd. west of Rt. 45 or east of St. Rt. 534 to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Mahoning Co. Treasurer charged with OVI in Struthers

Mahoning County Treasurer Daniel Yemma was arrested in Struthers at 9:47 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, and charged with driving under the influence. According to the police report, a Struthers police officer observed a white Chevy Blazer which failed to stop at a stop sign on Short Street near State Street in the city.
STRUTHERS, OH

