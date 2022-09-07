Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
‘Business has just went downhill fast:’ Columbiana business owners tearfully announce closure
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Owners of a local business in Columbiana say they weren’t able to overcome the challenges that they’ve faced recently — from the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation and supply chain issues. In tearful messages on the business’s Facebook page Friday, Rankin’s Meat Market...
Local restaurant goes mobile
Johnny Bassil enjoys fixing Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food. He did it for seven years at Sauceeino restaurant. He's dropped that location and is now cooking and preparing meals in a food truck.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Marathon, Penguin City Brewing Co. to offer Yoga on Tap
The Youngstown Marathon and Penguin City Brewing are teaming up to offer Yoga on Tap on Wednesday, September 14. The hour-long event will start at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at Penguin City Brewing Company (460 East Federal St., Youngstown). Tickets will cost $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event.
Austintown business celebrates 20 years, continued growth
SenSource is a people-counting company, and Thursday, it held a special celebration.
Goodwill to open new store location in Niles
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - A new Goodwill store location is coming to Niles.
Local Christmas attraction opens for season
A popular holiday attraction in the Valley is opening this weekend.
Restaurant ‘with big flavors’ to open at Eastwood Mall
A grand opening is set for next week for a new restaurant on the Eastwood Mall Complex.
Youngstown library closed after bed bugs found
The Main Library of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is closed Friday, Sept. 9 after bed bugs were found in the building.
Warren theater to open bar and lounge
Robins Theatre in downtown Warren is set to open a bar and lounge inside the theatre this weekend.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Public Library to close Friday due to bed bugs in building
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) will be closing its main location on Friday, September 9 due to sightings of what appeared to be bed bugs on the first floor. The library will be closed for the day for a deep clean and for the building to...
Not everyone happy about Sheetz lowering diesel prices
Trucks line up at the Sheetz off Route 46 in Austintown to fill up with diesel fuel that's more than $1 cheaper than the national average. However, not everyone is happy about this low price.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | September 10th
Vindicator file photo / September 10, 1952 | A new drunkometer to test the breath of arrested motorists suspected of being intoxicated was put into use 70 years ago by Youngstown’s traffic department. Inspecting the machine were Police Chief Edward J. Allen, D. Roy Mellon, city chemist; Capt. William J. Cleary, head of traffic, and Patrolman Clarence Burke of the police ambulance squad.
WFMJ.com
Four vaccine clinics set in Trumbull County week of September 12
Trumbull County Combined Health District (TCCHD) will be hosting four COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the county during the week of September 12. All vaccine brands will be available at this clinic including Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax. COVID-19 booster shots and flu shots will be available as well.
WYTV.com
Agents search Newton Falls business; 4 facing charges
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Investigative Unit confirms a search warrant was executed at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls Thursday night. The investigation centered on alleged illegal gambling activities. A spokesperson said the liquor permit was cited administratively, and violation notices will get turned over to the...
Farm and Dairy
12.7 Acres, primitives, and misc.
Beautiful 12.74 Acres – 24 X 32 Garage – Goshen Twp. – Mahoning Co. West Branch Schools – Corner Lot – Mineral Rights Transfer. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: (GPS use 13350) W. Calla Rd., Salem, OH 44460. Directions: Take Calla Rd. west of Rt. 45 or east of St. Rt. 534 to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
WFMJ.com
VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Cases considerably dropping in all three counties
After a few weeks of increasing cases, COVID-19 cases in the Valley appear to be waning this week with all three counties reporting lower numbers. This week, Columbiana County is reporting 280 cases (274.8 per 100k), Mahoning County is reporting 701 cases (306.5 per 100k) and Trumbull County is reporting 605 cases (305.6 per 100k).
Fall and Halloween events 2022
A fall and Halloween list of corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, fall festivals and haunted houses near me in the Youngstown, Ohio area.
140-year-old barn being rebuilt after fire in Columbiana County
First News brought you the story of Whiteleather Farms in July. A fire burned down three of their barns, one of which was over 140 years old. Now, they are already rebuilding.
Ultium Cells strike vote happening at union hall
It's not really clear what is going on with the workers at Utlium Cells in Lordstown and the formation of a union there.
WFMJ.com
Mahoning Co. Treasurer charged with OVI in Struthers
Mahoning County Treasurer Daniel Yemma was arrested in Struthers at 9:47 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, and charged with driving under the influence. According to the police report, a Struthers police officer observed a white Chevy Blazer which failed to stop at a stop sign on Short Street near State Street in the city.
