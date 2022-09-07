ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

WIC provides aid for those eligible

By CommWell Health
Sampson Independent
2 days ago
 2 days ago
FOUR OAKS, NC — The CommWell Health Women, Infants, and Children Program (WIC) is a special supplemental nutrition program offered through CommWell Health designed to improve the health of its participants.

WIC provides healthy foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and healthcare service referrals to eligible families. In order to be eligible, you must be a pregnant woman, a breastfeeding woman whose baby is under one year old, a woman who has recently delivered, or an infant or child up to 5 years of age.

You must live in the state of North Carolina, have a nutritional need determined by the WIC Nutritionist and meet program income guidelines. All Medicaid, Food and Nutrition Services (SNAP), and Work First Families recipients (TANF) automatically qualify.

“WIC is so much more than people realize,” said Kaitlyn McIver, CommWell Health WIC Director “The nutrition education and healthy foods that WIC provides really give children a healthy start in life, which is so important.”

To reach the CommWell Health WIC program, call 1-877-935-5255. The safety and health of your family is WIC’s utmost priority. To protect all families and staff, the CommWell Health WIC offices are offering services by phone until further notice.

CommWell Health WIC has locations in:

Sampson County:

• Newton Grove/Spivey’s Corner — 3331 Easy St. Dunn, NC

• Salemburg — 500 Fayetteville St., Salemburg, NC

Johnston County:

• McGee’s Crossroads — 70 Crepe Myrtle Dr. Benson, NC

For the most up-to-date information about current WIC services, visit www.commwellhealth.org. You may also visit the WIC Web site at www.nutritionnc.com. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

