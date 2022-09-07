Fair Lane, a nonprofit organization and the former home of Clara and Henry Ford, hosted An Evening for Fair Lane on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the estate in Dearborn. The event started in the music room and terrace, where Edsel B. Ford II offered welcoming remarks, followed by a tour through Clara’s gardens to Henry’s powerhouse and garage, where Jim Farley, president and CEO of Ford Motor Co., delivered brief remarks. Funds raised from the event will go toward completing the restoration of the home. The 56-room mansion was built in 1915 and is designated a National Historic Landmark. Sponsors of the event included Barton Malow, Ghafari, Roush, Lear Corp., and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO