KSLTV
Dump truck driver flown to hospital after crashing into ravine
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A dump truck driver was flown to a local hospital Friday after the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a ravine in Weber County. The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Friday. Sgt. Michael Irvine with the Utah Highway Patrol said the truck was...
KSLTV
Standoff in West Haven ends as suspect is found dead
Layton man charged for double stabbing in Ogden
kslnewsradio.com
Man taken into custody after a pair of stabbings last weekend in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — A 27-year-old man was arrested by Ogden police on Wednesday in connection to a pair of stabbings last weekend in Ogden. According to a probable cause statement, police were notified of the two stabbings in the area of 200 25th Street in the early hours of Sept. 3. The two male victims were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries to their abdomens.
Gephardt Daily
Weber Co. Sheriff crews recover vehicle submerged in Pineview Reservoir
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff and its Search and Rescue team on Wednesday recovered a car submerged in Pineview Reservoir for an unknown amount of time. The car was first reported on Aug. 21 when “the Weber County Sheriff’s Office received...
Gephardt Daily
Second attempted kidnapping reported in Layton
LAYTON, Utah, Sept. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Friday morning Layton police reported the second attempted child kidnapping this week. Both incidents involved adult males with differing descriptions approaching children alone and asking them to get into their vehicles, according to the department post on social media. “We are asking for anyone with information regarding the two incidents to contact Layton PD at 801-497-8300. We also want to release this information to raise public awareness and encourage our community members to continue to be vigilant and teach our kids how to keep themselves safe.”
Gephardt Daily
Weber County Sheriff: Suspect found dead after SWAT response to West Haven residence; fatal wound self-inflicted
KSLTV
Utah police call for vigilance after two reports of adults asking children to get in cars
KSLTV
‘I just ran:’ Layton Police investigating report of attempted kidnapping
LAYTON, Utah – Police officers are keeping a close eye on elementary schools in Layton after a boy reported that a man tried to lure him into his SUV on Wednesday afternoon. “He comes bolting in the house and he’s like, ‘Mom, some guy just tried to talk to me, told me to go with him,’” Felicia Hunt, the boy’s mother said.
Idaho State Journal
Woman airlifted to PMC following one-vehicle crash on local highway
A woman was airlifted to a local hospital after a one-vehicle wreck earlier this week in Oneida County. The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 38 between Malad and Holbrook when the adult female driver lost control of her car and the vehicle overturned, authorities said.
Friends, family rally around woman fighting for her life after auto-bicycle crash
KSLTV
Two fires spark during record hot September
OGDEN, Utah — The record-breaking September heat is posing some challenges for fire crews in Ogden. The Valley Fire, originally named the Rainbow Fire, forced more evacuations overnight. The winds kicked up, forcing the evacuation of 10 more homes around midnight. This was in addition to 10-12 homes that...
KSLTV
Fisherman ‘catches’ mystery on Pineview Reservoir
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A fisherman in search of bass and tiger muskies on Pineview Reservoir recently caught something else — a mystery. Braxton Green said he was on his boat in July looking at his radar when he spotted an unusual object under the water. “It looked...
kjzz.com
Logan police seeking suspect involved in hit-and-run incident
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Logan have asked for the public's help in locating a suspect who they said was involved in a hit-and-run crash. They said the incident happened on Aug. 30. The woman was reportedly driving the older model orange GMC Suburban with Utah plates. Anyone...
POLICE: Layton Taco Bell worker arrested after filming women in the bathroom
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing several charges after police say he intentionally placed a recording device in the women’s restroom of a Layton Taco Bell restaurant and obtained exposing footage of both adults and a prepubescent child. Eulogio Cervantes, 25, is facing one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one […]
kslnewsradio.com
Man sent to hospital after cliff diving at Causey Reservoir
OGDEN, Utah — Officials responded to a report of a man injured after cliff diving at Causey Reservoir on Sunday. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report that a man potentially broke his back cliff diving. Deputies from the sheriff’s office and the Weber Fire...
kslnewsradio.com
Portions of U.S. 89 in Davis County will be closed beginning Sunday night
SALT LAKE CITY — Late night Davis County drivers, put a reminder on your phone for Sunday night; The Utah Department of Transportation will close both directions of U.S. 89 between Oak Hills Drive in Layton and 400 North in Fruit Heights. The agency said the road will be...
ksl.com
Jail time ordered for Weber County woman accused of stealing parents' money
OGDEN — H.C. and Betty Massey were good people, their daughter Hanisya Massey said Wednesday. Their apartment complexes housed low-income folks and the previously homeless, and they were "pillars of the community." That's why she said it's been so hard knowing "their souls were hurt" by the actions of...
Valley Fire serves as warning: fire danger remains high in Utah
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are getting closer to containing the Valley Fire today. It broke out yesterday afternoon in Weber County near the mouth of Ogden Canyon and threatened more than 30 homes. During the night, wind gusts surpassed 20 mph and caused a flare up which resulted in 10 homes being evacuated. This afternoon, […]
kjzz.com
Mother of two fighting for life after being struck while riding bike in West Haven
