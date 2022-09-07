ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tremonton, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Standoff in West Haven ends as suspect is found dead

WEST HAVEN, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says a SWAT standoff in West Haven ended early Friday morning after the suspect was found dead. On Thursday evening, deputies from the WCSO responded to a residence on a report of a protective order violation. According to a...
WEST HAVEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man taken into custody after a pair of stabbings last weekend in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A 27-year-old man was arrested by Ogden police on Wednesday in connection to a pair of stabbings last weekend in Ogden. According to a probable cause statement, police were notified of the two stabbings in the area of 200 25th Street in the early hours of Sept. 3. The two male victims were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries to their abdomens.
OGDEN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Accidents
City
Tremonton, UT
Tremonton, UT
Accidents
Tremonton, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Gephardt Daily

Second attempted kidnapping reported in Layton

LAYTON, Utah, Sept. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Friday morning Layton police reported the second attempted child kidnapping this week. Both incidents involved adult males with differing descriptions approaching children alone and asking them to get into their vehicles, according to the department post on social media. “We are asking for anyone with information regarding the two incidents to contact Layton PD at 801-497-8300. We also want to release this information to raise public awareness and encourage our community members to continue to be vigilant and teach our kids how to keep themselves safe.”
LAYTON, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Utah Highway Patrol
KSLTV

‘I just ran:’ Layton Police investigating report of attempted kidnapping

LAYTON, Utah – Police officers are keeping a close eye on elementary schools in Layton after a boy reported that a man tried to lure him into his SUV on Wednesday afternoon. “He comes bolting in the house and he’s like, ‘Mom, some guy just tried to talk to me, told me to go with him,’” Felicia Hunt, the boy’s mother said.
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

Two fires spark during record hot September

OGDEN, Utah — The record-breaking September heat is posing some challenges for fire crews in Ogden. The Valley Fire, originally named the Rainbow Fire, forced more evacuations overnight. The winds kicked up, forcing the evacuation of 10 more homes around midnight. This was in addition to 10-12 homes that...
OGDEN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSLTV

Fisherman ‘catches’ mystery on Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A fisherman in search of bass and tiger muskies on Pineview Reservoir recently caught something else — a mystery. Braxton Green said he was on his boat in July looking at his radar when he spotted an unusual object under the water. “It looked...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Logan police seeking suspect involved in hit-and-run incident

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Logan have asked for the public's help in locating a suspect who they said was involved in a hit-and-run crash. They said the incident happened on Aug. 30. The woman was reportedly driving the older model orange GMC Suburban with Utah plates. Anyone...
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Layton Taco Bell worker arrested after filming women in the bathroom

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing several charges after police say he intentionally placed a recording device in the women’s restroom of a Layton Taco Bell restaurant and obtained exposing footage of both adults and a prepubescent child. Eulogio Cervantes, 25, is facing one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one […]
LAYTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man sent to hospital after cliff diving at Causey Reservoir

OGDEN, Utah — Officials responded to a report of a man injured after cliff diving at Causey Reservoir on Sunday. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report that a man potentially broke his back cliff diving. Deputies from the sheriff’s office and the Weber Fire...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Valley Fire serves as warning: fire danger remains high in Utah

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are getting closer to containing the Valley Fire today. It broke out yesterday afternoon in Weber County near the mouth of Ogden Canyon and threatened more than 30 homes. During the night, wind gusts surpassed 20 mph and caused a flare up which resulted in 10 homes being evacuated. This afternoon, […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy