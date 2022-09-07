ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The fear of rejection

By Vanessa Richardson Contributing columnist
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 3 days ago
In our time, the concept of fear is beginning to be more and more. As real threats to our lives, health and well-being are gradually being added to our daily agenda, and we become more and more enclosed by society and its rules, fear is replaced by something else.

The wide umbrella we call “fear,” includes feelings of anxiety, stress, and any other feeling that is preventing us from acting normally and achieving the desired results. Our fears can severely influence the quality of our lives, including the relationships we are involved in.

While some singles claim they feel better this way and they decide to stay out of relationships, the majority usually blame someone or something for their current status. That “something,” is difficult to define, but in most cases, it is fear that drags them down and isolates them from the people they would otherwise be interested in.

As time passes, that “something,” grows to encompass multiple factors. If left unattended, the bubble will soon include everything. The whole world will be seen to conspire, and this could only lead to further isolation.

Many types of fears and limitations could alter the capacity to develop normal human relationships of a romantic nature. The fear of rejection is by far the biggest concern when it comes to approaching someone with an open heart and the feelings on the table.

Validation is a crucial aspect of human life, and it is validation at certain stages in our lives that marks our progress and gives us an indication we are on track. Let’s face it, nobody wants to be rejected, and the fear of failure can prevent us from putting a carefully designed plan into action.

Fear, and in particular, the fear of being involved in a relationship, can come from less fortunate events in the past. An unhappy marriage can leave anyone with a bitter taste of what it means to fully share a life. Clinging too much to the traumas and deceptions of the past can poison our ability to generate motivation and hope for a different outcome.

Repeated negative experiences can even install a rejection mechanism so powerful that it can’t be overridden. Like a programmed machine, we execute the same exclusion sequence over and over again. Like a snowball, our low confidence and low self-esteem gain momentum and roll down the slope.

Any potential new relationship is a leap into the unknown. The more time we spend with our potential partner, the more we get to see and explore its side and try on its viewpoint. But what happens when we are stuck at the gate and too afraid to enter?

This is the moment our fertile mind is awaiting, to populate it with fictive scenarios. It is strange the way fear works. Once a trigger that helped us identify and get prepared for life-threatening events, fear has become a lucrative skill in our minds.

In the same way, ancient cartographers used to populate their white spots on the maps with mythical creatures and strange, distorted human beings, our instruments of charting the others fill in the void with assumptions, beliefs, and speculations.

But the same characteristics that gave fear its power can come to our help. Training our minds to reject the negative thinking patterns of fear is not just a phrase out of cliché self-help books. True change is possible if patience and constant exercise are used in the right direction.

There is still hope for the single to break down its inner fear wall and rediscover the joy of life. There is always hope that true love can emerge and get past any obstacle if it is meant to happen. Of course, waiting too long for that moment to come can seed anyone’s heart with one of the biggest fears – the fear of seeing life passing by like a train that forgot to stop for you.

Fear can be overcome by asking for help from others, as well as by offering to give help. Leaving behind loneliness and the fear of opening up to someone else is, after all, an acceptance of your position in the social landscape you belong to.

When a man’s ways please the Lord, he maketh even his enemies to be at peace with him. — Proverbs 16:7 (KJV).

Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

