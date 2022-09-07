ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group working to fill thousands of open jobs across SC

By Erin Morgan
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – September is Workforce Development Month, and employers across South Carolina are trying to fill thousands of open positions.

Leaders with SC Works say, South Carolina, like many others, is experiencing ‘the great resignation,’ leading to a shortage of workers.

Throughout the month, SC Works and the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce are promoting hundreds of job fairs and workshops.

Their overall goal is to help struggling employers in the state fill as many openings as possible.

“The big thing is just to make sure that people know that there are employers that are hiring and there are places that they can go to find employment- and that this month we are really pushing to help South Carolinians, but more important to us the Trident region, get employed and find work,” said Kalen Milford, SC Works Business Services Coordinator.

A full list of workforce development month events happening in the tri-county area can be found on scworks.org .

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

