Syracuse football begins season 2-0 for the first time since 2018 (recap)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 2-0 to start the season for the first time in four years. The Orange never let the UConn Huskies stand a chance, beating their old Big East rival 48-14. Orange Quarterback Garrett Shrader had a dominant performance, completing 20 of 23 passes, ending with 287 passing yards and three touchdowns.
GameThread: Syracuse Orange (1-0) vs Connecticut Huskies (1-1)
The Syracuse Orange take to the road tonight to face the Connecticut Huskies. Will the Orange be able to build off the momentum of last week’s big win?. While you’re waiting for kickoff, here’s a chance to catch up on some stories from this week. We’re opening this up early for you to talk about other games leading up to the Orange opener not because we’re not superstitious, but we are a little bit ‘stitious.
Syracuse football’s travel roster: Jason Simmons makes trip to UConn; Derek McDonald gets new number
East Hartford, Conn. — After being unavailable in Week 1 due to an upper body injury, Syracuse football defensive back Jason Simmons made the trip to the University of Connecticut for Saturday’s game. Injured or unavailable players typically don’t travel for away games, as is the case for...
Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 48-14 win over UConn
From start to finish, the Syracuse Orange handily took care of business and soundly defeated the UConn Huskies 48-14 in Storrs. It’s only the second Orange win in Connecticut against the Huskies, but boy that one was lopsided. Here’s our three takeaways from a predictable win:. Who is...
Final Score: Syracuse 48, UConn 14
The Syracuse Orange headed to Storrs, Connecticut and walked away with a 48-14 victory against the Connecticut Huskies. It was a full team effort from the opening whistle and the Orange walk away with a 2-0 start on the 2022 football season. DeVaughn Cooper and Orande Gadsden were important targets...
Syracuse football: Still standing strong after second blowout win
That’s exactly what happened last night in East Hartford. The Syracuse Orange put up 17 straight points to start the game and didn’t lay off the gas, dominating UConn 48-14 and moving to 2-0. If you haven’t already, be sure to check out Steve’s Game Recap and Christian’s Three Takeaways.
Game day beer picks: Syracuse vs. UConn
Well, we were drinking for reasons we weren’t expecting after the Syracuse Orange week one win over Louisville. Now we’ve got another evening showdown with an opponent, this time on the road at Connecticut. If you’re not at the game, you’re either in your recliner or taking it in at your local watering hole or somewhere in between those two options. Either way, there’s some solid beer that can be had for the game. Our friends down at Branching Out Bottle Shop in Township 5, Camillus, helped us figure out what were a few options for the matchup.
Where to Watch: SU vs. UConn
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University football team hits the road Saturday to take on the UConn Huskies. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The game can be seen on the CBS Sports Network. That station can be found locally on:. Spectrum: Channel 315 (SD & HD) Verizon...
Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl watch
We know Syracuse Orange fans. We don’t want to put the cart before the horse because the hay is never in the barn. However when we saw this, we just had to talk about it. 88%, You know what that means right? Yep 44% x 2. So there was no way we could delay any longer. Let’s check out some Syracuse bowl projections:
Syracuse football: injuries will force the coordinators to adjust
This week’s game against UConn might not fully test the depth of the Syracuse Orange but the losses of Chris Elmore and Stefon Thompson will force some adjustments on both sides of the ball. Last week we saw the Orange turn to Derek McDonald to replace Thompson in the...
Sean Tucker Heisman Watch: Week 2
Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker torched the Louisville Cardinals’ defense for 184 total yards and 2 TDs in the season opener, while also surviving an injury scare. But did it help raise his Heisman stock?. According to DraftKings SportsBook, Tucker still sits at +18000 odds to win the...
Tales of Drew: The life and sudden death of Andrew Grabowski, Syracuse skate legend
Andrew Grabowski found his way to a set of wheels barely after he learned to walk. He was scooting around on his first skateboard when he was just a toddler, and flipping tricks on the Everson Museum of Art flagstones by age 12. By the time he got to high school, he was skipping class to hit the skate parks.
HS roundup: Skaneateles golfer sinks ‘rare’ shot on 8th hole at Drumlins
Skaneateles senior Tyson DiRubbo did something not many golfers can say they have ever done on a golf course. He shot an albatross on the 460-yard, par-5 eighth hole at Drumlins Golf Course on Friday, a feat he said was even more “rare” than the hole-in-one he shot when he was just seven years old.
How a trip to feed chickens in Cleveland earned a Syracuse homebody a surprise $1 million (well, maybe)
It has been said that a photo is worth a thousand words. That might be true, but the above photo, which appeared in the Syracuse Sunday Herald on June 4, 1922, might have been worth $1 million dollars to its subject, Charles Prosser.
HS football roundup: Central New York rivals clash in more than 3-hour ‘slugfest’
Two Oswego County high school football teams that are very familiar with one another took over three hours Saturday to end their Independent football matchup. Pulaski (1-0) defeated Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (0-1) 34-27 at Pulaski High School.
Syracuse wasted nearly $300,000 on unused wireless devices over past 6 years, auditor finds
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse wasted nearly $300,000 over the past six years paying for wireless devices that were never used. An audit performed by City Auditor Nader Maroun uncovered the waste earlier this year.
Your Stories Q&A: Collision repair chain coming to Clay
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Paul Burke sent the following question to the Your Stories Team: What is going on in the former Sharon Chevrolet on RT 31 near route RT 57? According to the Town of Clay Planning Commissioner, this old building is being transformed into a Caliber Collision repair shop. According to Caliber’s website, […]
4 people shot in 3 shootings in 1 day in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Four people were injured in three shootings Thursday in Syracuse, police said. Two shootings were reported within an hour of each other, according to a news release from Syracuse police on Friday. Police received a shots fired call in the 1500 block of South Salina Street...
