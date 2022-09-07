ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Syracuse football begins season 2-0 for the first time since 2018 (recap)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 2-0 to start the season for the first time in four years. The Orange never let the UConn Huskies stand a chance, beating their old Big East rival 48-14. Orange Quarterback Garrett Shrader had a dominant performance, completing 20 of 23 passes, ending with 287 passing yards and three touchdowns.
nunesmagician.com

GameThread: Syracuse Orange (1-0) vs Connecticut Huskies (1-1)

The Syracuse Orange take to the road tonight to face the Connecticut Huskies. Will the Orange be able to build off the momentum of last week’s big win?. While you’re waiting for kickoff, here’s a chance to catch up on some stories from this week. We’re opening this up early for you to talk about other games leading up to the Orange opener not because we’re not superstitious, but we are a little bit ‘stitious.
nunesmagician.com

Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 48-14 win over UConn

From start to finish, the Syracuse Orange handily took care of business and soundly defeated the UConn Huskies 48-14 in Storrs. It’s only the second Orange win in Connecticut against the Huskies, but boy that one was lopsided. Here’s our three takeaways from a predictable win:. Who is...
nunesmagician.com

Final Score: Syracuse 48, UConn 14

The Syracuse Orange headed to Storrs, Connecticut and walked away with a 48-14 victory against the Connecticut Huskies. It was a full team effort from the opening whistle and the Orange walk away with a 2-0 start on the 2022 football season. DeVaughn Cooper and Orande Gadsden were important targets...
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Still standing strong after second blowout win

That’s exactly what happened last night in East Hartford. The Syracuse Orange put up 17 straight points to start the game and didn’t lay off the gas, dominating UConn 48-14 and moving to 2-0. If you haven’t already, be sure to check out Steve’s Game Recap and Christian’s Three Takeaways.
nunesmagician.com

Game day beer picks: Syracuse vs. UConn

Well, we were drinking for reasons we weren’t expecting after the Syracuse Orange week one win over Louisville. Now we’ve got another evening showdown with an opponent, this time on the road at Connecticut. If you’re not at the game, you’re either in your recliner or taking it in at your local watering hole or somewhere in between those two options. Either way, there’s some solid beer that can be had for the game. Our friends down at Branching Out Bottle Shop in Township 5, Camillus, helped us figure out what were a few options for the matchup.
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. UConn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University football team hits the road Saturday to take on the UConn Huskies. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The game can be seen on the CBS Sports Network. That station can be found locally on:. Spectrum: Channel 315 (SD & HD) Verizon...
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl watch

We know Syracuse Orange fans. We don’t want to put the cart before the horse because the hay is never in the barn. However when we saw this, we just had to talk about it. 88%, You know what that means right? Yep 44% x 2. So there was no way we could delay any longer. Let’s check out some Syracuse bowl projections:
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: injuries will force the coordinators to adjust

This week’s game against UConn might not fully test the depth of the Syracuse Orange but the losses of Chris Elmore and Stefon Thompson will force some adjustments on both sides of the ball. Last week we saw the Orange turn to Derek McDonald to replace Thompson in the...
nunesmagician.com

Sean Tucker Heisman Watch: Week 2

Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker torched the Louisville Cardinals’ defense for 184 total yards and 2 TDs in the season opener, while also surviving an injury scare. But did it help raise his Heisman stock?. According to DraftKings SportsBook, Tucker still sits at +18000 odds to win the...
