In 1980, Slade played Reading festival after which artist pulled out?. We were given three days’ notice and were bottom of the list of who they’d tried! [Laughs] Our guitarist, Dave Hill, had left the band and we were near-enough split-up, but our manager talked him into doing the festival to finish on a high. We went down a storm and it turned our careers around. Dave decided to stay, and it set us on our path through the ‘80s.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO