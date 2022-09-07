Read full article on original website
The Big Pink share ‘Safe and Sound’ and detail London album launch
The Big Pink have shared a new track called ‘Safe and Sound’ and announced an album launch party in London – get full details below. The Robbie Furze-led project announced their return last month with details of new album ‘The Love That’s Ours’, their first record in a decade and follow-up to 2012’s ‘Future This’.
Re-watch Paul McCartney, Elton John, Robbie Williams and more play at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert
Footage of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert in 2012, which featured live performances from the likes of Paul McCartney, Elton John and Robbie Williams, has started to recirculate following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The UK’s longest-reigning monarch passed away yesterday (September 8) at her Balmoral estate in...
Check out The Rills’ playful new song ‘Spit Me Out’
Lincoln trio The Rills have shared a brand new single ahead of a UK tour – listen to ‘Spit Me Out’ below. The new track follows the band’s recent EP ‘Do It Differently’, which was released via Nice Swan Records back in May. Discussing...
Pendulum announce second London show for March 2023
Pendulum have announced details of a second London show that they’ll play in March 2023 after their first gig sold out. The Australian drum & bass band initially announced a one-off show at O2 Academy Brixton on March 5, 2023, which has since sold out following an “overwhelming demand” for tickets.
Jack White to release new live album recorded during current tour
Jack White has announced that he’ll release a new live album, recorded during his current Supply Chain Issues world tour. Taking its title from the tour, the ‘Jack White Live: The Supply Chain Issues Tour’ album includes three vinyl LPs, each of which feature a different assortment of songs from the setlist of White’s tour. The ensemble set also includes a seven-inch vinyl with a demo version of ‘A Tip From You to Me’, which appears on White’s most recent album, ‘Entering Heaven Alive’.
Harry Styles leads round of applause for the Queen at New York gig
Harry Styles led a round of applause for the Queen during his gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden last night (September 8). Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, bringing her 70-year reign to an end. She was 96 years old. Styles took a...
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Noddy Holder
In 1980, Slade played Reading festival after which artist pulled out?. We were given three days’ notice and were bottom of the list of who they’d tried! [Laughs] Our guitarist, Dave Hill, had left the band and we were near-enough split-up, but our manager talked him into doing the festival to finish on a high. We went down a storm and it turned our careers around. Dave decided to stay, and it set us on our path through the ‘80s.”
Entertainment world reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Tributes have started pouring in for Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96. The Queen of the United Kingdom, who succeeded to the throne in 1952 aged 25, passed away today (September 8). In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King...
PJ Harvey announces 59-track ‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’ collection
PJ Harvey has announced an expansive, 59-track box set of rare songs titled ‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’. The compilation, which will be available in a three-CD or six-LP format on November 4, catalogues nearly five dozen archival cuts from the singer-songwriter, 14 of which have never previously seen the light of day. See the full tracklist below.
Elton John pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during his Toronto show
Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during his show in Toronto last night (September 8) following the news of the monarch’s death. The Queen passed away yesterday at her Balmoral estate in Scotland aged 96, bringing an end to her 70-year reign. Her son, King Charles III,...
Paramore tease return with song snippet and mysterious schedule
Have continued to tease their return, sharing a snippet of a new song and a mysterious schedule on their website. The band last released an album with 2017’s ‘After Laughter’ and are set to return to the stage next month for the first time in over four years when they embark on an intimate North American tour.
Maxïmo Park recruit Du Blonde for new single ‘Merging Into You’
Maxïmo Park have shared a new single called ‘Merging Into You’, which features Du Blonde on vocals – check it out below. The new track is part of a AA-side single also featuring recent track ‘Great Art’, which was released back in March of this year.
BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance on Stage: LA’ Concert can now be streamed on Disney+
To celebrate Disney+ Day, the streaming service has announced that BTS’ Permission to Dance on Stage: LA is now available to stream exclusively on the platform. Permission to Dance on Stage: LA is a concert film recorded during the septet’s four-day residency at the SoFi Stadium on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2, 2021—a show that went on to become the biggest single venue concert engagement by any act in almost a decade, after selling 214,000 tickets and grossing US$33.3million (£25million).
Madison Beer on Billie Eilish: “the topics she touches on in her music are so prolific”
Madison Beer recently spoke to NME about the difficulties she’s faced as a young woman in the music industry, standing up for herself and her work, and why she’s inspired by Billie Eilish. Watch our full interview with Beer below. The singer-songwriter had previously spoken out about speaking...
Listen to Run The Jewels’ opening theme song for ‘Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm’
Run The Jewels have shared the opening theme song they contributed to the forthcoming Aqua Teen Hunger Force film, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. The new track – produced, as with the majority of the duo’s work, by member El-P – also soundtracks the new trailer for the upcoming film. The feature-length animated comedy, based on the long-running Adult Swim series, is set to arrive on November 8.
Here’s how the TV schedule has changed following the Queen’s death
BBC, ITV and Channel 4 have all announced changes to their TV schedules following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon (September 8), as confirmed by Buckingham Palace. “The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” a statement read.
Queen Elizabeth II dies, aged 96
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, it has been confirmed. The Queen of the United Kingdom, who succeeded to the throne in 1952 aged 25, passed away today (Thursday, September 8, 2022). Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier on Thursday, which said that “doctors [were] concerned for Her Majesty’s...
Naomi Ackie on her musical role in ‘The Score’: “I had quite intense stage fright”
Naomi Ackie is, to put it bluntly, on fire. The rising star actress already played warrior Jannah in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and won a BAFTA for her performance in the brilliant black comedy series The End of the F***ing World. Now she’s Gloria in The Score, a charming musical heist movie based around songs by her co-star Johnny Flynn. If that’s not enough, she’s got films directed by Zoë Kravitz and Parasite‘s Bong Joon-ho on the way. Oh, and the role of a lifetime as Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Somebody get me a fire extinguisher…
Watch Wet Leg cover Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ in Live Lounge
Wet Leg covered Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Watch the duo put their spin on the hit track below. ‘Bad Habit’ is featured on Lacy’s second album ‘Gemini Rights’, which was released in July of this year. The Isle Of Wight duo also performed their own track ‘Wet Dream’ while at the BBC studio. Earlier this year, Harry Styles covered the track during his Live Lounge appearance.
