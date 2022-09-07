Read full article on original website
Rebels blow by Tigers to celebrate homecoming
NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School sophomore quarterback Coleman Carter threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter and ran for two scores in the second quarter as the Rebels defeated the Centreville Academy Tigers 47-20 Friday night. It was ACCS’s homecoming game at Bobby Marks Stadium, but Mother...
Bulldogs unable to overcome sluggish start
NATCHEZ — Lawrence County (3-0) continued its strong start to the season with a 43-30 win over Natchez High School (2-1) Friday night. The Cougars beat 5A Brookhaven to start the year and are not a 4A opponent you could overlook. Bulldog Head Coach Steve Davis said Lawrence County...
Vikings win close battle in home opener
VIDALIA, La. — The Vidalia High School Vikings came back from a big double-digit deficit in the first quarter to defeat the Cedar Creek School Cougars 30-29 in their home opener Friday night at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium to remain undefeated. Vidalia senior quarterback Sema’J Hayes had a 55-yard...
‘Best backup punter in the state’, Lewis steps up for Green Wave
MCCOMB — On paper Cathedral’s 46-7 loss to Parklane Academy on Friday night leaves little room for a silver lining. Penalties, missed tackles and missed blocks hindered the Green Wave on a muddy field in Pike County. After the game, head coach Chuck Darbonne asked the seniors if they had anything to say.
Sicily Island loses Tiger battle to LaSalle
SICILY ISLAND, La. — For the second straight week, Sicily Island High School’s varsity football team was shut out on its own field. And the competition will not get any easier over the next few weeks. After falling to one of their nearby non-district rivals in LHSAA Class...
Snapshots: Cathedral vs Parklane
MCCOMB — It was a hard loss for Cathedral Friday night as they fell 46-7 with a running clock. Fortunately, photos tell just part of a story so you can watch this video gallery and forget about the final score.
‘Earl the Pearl,’ Beloved appliance repairman, coach dies
NATCHEZ — Oftentimes it’s the loud, outgoing people that others remember long after they’re gone. But that isn’t who Earl Hefley was. Rather, he was one quiet person that everybody knew, likely because he either coached them or he fixed something of theirs at some point.
Louise Rushing Buckles
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Louise Rushing Buckles (Cox), 87, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 5, 2022, at her residence in Natchez will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Springfield Baptist Church Natchez, MS, with Rev. Michael Townsend officiating, burial will take place immediately following at the church cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Merle Grace Corley
“Thou shalt guide me with thy counsel, and afterward receive me to glory.”. On Sept. 1, 2022, Merle Grace Corley of Natchez passed away at age 89. A celebration of life service was held for her on Sept. 2 at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez from 5 until 8 p.m.
Cedric Terante Lyles
NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Cedric Terante Lyles, 47, of Natchez, who died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Pastor Byron Sago officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction...
Loretta Roubaud Ellis
NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Loretta Roubaud Ellis of Vidalia were held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, Ms. with Reverend Brother Steven C. McDonald officiating. Loretta was born on September 5, 1938 in Port Barre, Louisiana and went to be with her Lord. on...
Susie Lee Gaines
FAYETTE – Services for Susie Lee Gaines, 82, of Fayette, MS who died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Merit Health Central in Jackson, MS will be at Poplar Hill AME Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Rev. E Charles Cotton officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
Gearldine Jackson
VIDALIA – Services for Gearldine Jackson, 69, of Natchez, MS who died on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at her residence will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Young’s Chapel Baptist Church, 122 Wilson Street in Vidalia, LA, with Jarrod Bottley Officiating, burial to follow at Mount Plain Baptist Church New Cemetery on Liberty Road under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.
Hunters take monster alligator on Lake St. John
SPOKANE, La — Nathan Gauthier saw a surprise while working on Lake St. John Wednesday morning. Two men out of the Monroe area pulled up to the boat ramp with an 11 foot and six inches long alligator that weighed 800 to 1,000 pounds. They killed it on Lake St. John in Concordia Parish.
Willie Earl Culbert
FAYETTE – Services for Willie Earl Culbert, 68, of Fayette, MS who died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez, MS will be at Salem Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. M. Irving officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
Fred Ford Jr.
NATCHEZ – Grave Services for Fred Ford, Jr., 68, of Plano, TX, formerly of Natchez, MS, who died Aug. 24, 2022, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Maurice Irving, officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery under...
Delores Sims-Johnson
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Delores “Dee” Sims-Johnson, 59, of Natchez, who died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Natchez will be held Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church -The Vision Center with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset...
Ronald Webster Miller
Ronald Webster Miller, 78, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at home in Natchez, MS. Ron was born on Oct. 2, 1943, in Temple, TX, to Lloyd Cardin and Jeannette Van Hoy Miller, while his father was stationed at Fort Hood. He was a graduate of Myers Park High School in Charlotte, NC, and a National Merit Scholar. He received a B.A. in Art History at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and attended graduate school as a Henry Francis du Pont Fellow at the University of Delaware.
Walter J. Jones
CROSBY – Funeral services for Walter J. Jones, 49, of Crosby, MS, who passed away on Aug. 28, 2022, at his residence, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Union Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Myra Brentley Bryant officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation services will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at the church on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Stevanie Royall Anderson
NATCHEZ — Stevanie Rakiyah “Kiyah” Royall Anderson, 23, of Fort Irwin, California. She was born on May 21, 1999, to Ruth Royall Miller and Steven Royall. Stevanie died on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, from 6...
