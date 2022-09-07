Read full article on original website
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by East Moline police on battery charge arrested
KWQC
Davenport man charged with shooting at vehicle in August
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is behind bars after police say he shot at a vehicle in August. Darnell Lamonte Hodges, 34, was booked into the Scott County Jail Thursday afternoon on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on probation violations
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Damian Pate, 27, is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of residential burglary. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-9, 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where...
KWQC
Moline police asking for help identifying man from Hungry Hobo burglary
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police ask help identifying car theft suspect
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are asking for help identifying a man suspected to have stolen a car. According to police, overnight on Aug. 12, a 2017 Kia Sorento was stolen from the 3300 block of 26th Street in Rock Island. The pictured suspect was caught on...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott Co. on firearm, child endangerment charges
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Windell Robinson, 29, is wanted in Scott County for felon in possession of a firearm and child endangerment charges. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-11, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
KBUR
Six teens arrested in connection with vandalism at Muscatine school
Muscatine, IA- The Muscatine Police Department has announced the arrests of six teens in connection with vandalism at a local elementary school. According to a news release, on August 5th, the Muscatine Police and Fire departments responded to Madison Elementary School, 1829 1st Ave., for a fire alarm. Arriving officers observed thousands of dollars of damage, inside the school, due to vandalism.
KWQC
Police: 6 teens arrested in connection with vandalism at Madison Elementary School in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Six teens were arrested in connection with vandalism at Madison Elementary School in Muscatine, according to police. The Muscatine police and fire departments responded Aug. 5, to Madison Elementary School, at 1820 1st Ave for a fire alarm, according to a media release. According to police,...
ourquadcities.com
Six teens arrested after school vandalized
Six teenagers were arrested and charged with felonies in connection with vandalism at an area school. The Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department responded to Madison Elementary School for a fire alarm around 3:10 a.m. on August 5. But when officers arrived, they found the school had been entered and there was substantial damage inside the school.
KWQC
Davenport man pleads guilty to insurance fraud
ourquadcities.com
Trooper: Driver drove more than 120 mph with marijuana in car
An 18-year-old Moline man faces a felony charge after Iowa State Police say he drove more than 120 mph as he eluded law enforcement. Davion Hicks, faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, court records say.
UPMATTERS
$30k worth of items stolen across Wisconsin found at a property, suspect on the run
STEUBEN, Wis. (WFRV) – One man from Wisconsin is facing 20 felony charges after $30,000 worth of stolen goods from across the state was found at a property where he has known to reside. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office released information about a months-long investigation involving the trafficking of...
KWQC
Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices are investigating after a Port Byron man reported missing last month was found dead. Deputies, with the assistance of the Quad Cities Missing Person’s Network, found the body of Steven R. Mudd, 60, on Thursday on private property in Port Byron, according to a media release.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after being found with loaded pistol
An Iowa City man faces several charges after a traffic stop allegedly found him in possession of a loaded gun. According to police, 35-year-old Nathaniel Davis of Dolen Place was observed Monday around 10 pm for going through a red light at Benton and Orchard Streets and driving a vehicle with expired registration. Rather than responding to the officer’s lights, he drove through the Kum & Go parking lot and slowly turned south on Riverside Drive. He then turned into the Staples parking lot, and was finally stopped by being boxed in by officers.
KWQC
Police investigating two-vehicle crash near Figge Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a crash that happened Friday afternoon by the Figge Art Museum. Police say they responded to the crash around 1:53 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman, was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The driver of...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglaries in Galesburg: 2015 Kia Optima, catalytic converter, security camera, jewelry
• At 10:21 a.m. Saturday, it was reported that a catalytic converter was stolen from a work truck. Officers were called to the 100 block of Illinois Avenue, where a contractor explained he allowed an employee to use a work truck on Aug. 25. Over the next two days, the employee delayed in returning the truck, finally returning it on August 30. On the 31st, the contractor noticed that the truck did not sound right and discovered the catalytic converter, valued at $4,500, was missing. He then called and fired the employee. The contractor said he then called around and found that the part had been sold by the employee to a Knoxville salvage yard. The employee had provided his driver’s license to the salvage yard when selling them the part and was seen on the security camera. The salvage yard had attempted to contact police regarding the incident, but there was confusion among departments regarding jurisdiction. The incident remains under investigation.
nrgmediadixon.com
Man Wanted on Cook County Warrant for Drug Manufacturing and Delivery Arrested in Morrison Following Traffic Stop
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at approximately 9:30 pm, Morrison Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Joshua A. Alvarado of Chicago on East Lincolnway at Bishop Road for a moving violation. Because of the traffic stop, Alvarado was issued a citation for Speeding and was...
starvedrock.media
Princeton Man Gets 6 Years on Class X Felony
A Princeton man has been handed a six-year prison sentence in Bureau County. On Wednesday, 39-year-old Paul Hayden pleaded guilty to Class X Felony Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver. Bureau County State's Attorney Thomas Briddick prosecuted the case. He says that, back in May, members...
ourquadcities.com
35-year-old man killed in ATV crash early Saturday
A 35-year-old Olin, Iowa, man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle ATV crash. About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, James Daniel Minor drove off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County. Minor was declared deceased at the scene, where the Jones County Sheriff’s Office assisted the...
KBUR
Burlington man charged with intentionally setting 2021 fire
Burlington, IA- A Burlington man is facing arson charges after police say he intentionally set fire to the same home in November and December 2021. 31-year-old Phillip Banks was arrested Friday, and charged with second-degree arson and reckless use of fire or explosives. The Hawk Eye reports that, on December...
