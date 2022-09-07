ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Iconic part of Atlanta skyline foreclosed in loan default

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago

ATLANTA — (AP) — Six office towers and an underground mall in downtown Atlanta are back in the hands of their lenders after the owner defaulted on a loan, a foreclosure that points to continuing uncertainty in the market for office space since the pandemic prompted much of America's workforce to work from home.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Miami-based Banyan Street Capital owed more than $125 million on parts of the Peachtree Center complex, a cornerstone of Atlanta's downtown.

Banyan Street's ability to repay its loans may have been harmed after Truist Financial Corp. moved out of two the towers in 2021 while consolidating offices. The bank represented more than a fifth of Peachtree Center's rent, according to a report from investment firm Morningstar. The report said that as of April, the buildings were nearly 40% vacant, compared to an overall vacancy rate of 21% in Atlanta-area office space.

The foreclosure auction was held Tuesday on the steps of the Fulton County Courthouse, where one investor bid just $1.5 million cash. But lenders represented by Situs AMC put up $127.5 million representing the debt Banyan Street owed them, and this overwhelmed the paltry cash bid. Investors bought a commercial mortgage-backed security to loan the money to Banyan Street, and Tuesday's bid leaves them with the buildings rather than the cash.

“I’m hopeful that this is not some kind of a bellwether of things to come,” AJ Robinson, president of Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District, told the newspaper.

The change in ownership likely won’t affect current tenants, since their leases have not expired. More tenants could move out as their leases end. Peachtree Center also includes the Marriott Marquis and Hyatt Regency convention hotels, the merchandise mart now known as AmericasMart, and other buildings, none of which were part of Tuesday’s foreclosure.

Banyan Street spent millions to upgrade the buildings and mall at the complex designed by Atlanta developer and architect John C. Portman Jr., and has said it remains fully committed to other downtown Atlanta properties it still owns, including another office tower, a residential project and multiple parking garages.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Michaels looks to hire more than 15,000 holiday workers

ATLANTA — Michaels is looking to fill thousands of positions ahead of the holiday season. The arts and crafts store is hosting a seasonal hiring event from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept.17 inside its stores. Michaels is looking to fill more than 250 positions in Atlanta, and...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Zoo Atlanta welcomes new wrinkled hornbills

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta’s welcomes their newest animals: Malfoy and Strawberry. These birds belong to an endangered species native to southeast Asia called the wrinkled hornbill. They are mainly black, with blue skin around their eyes. You can tell the difference between the males and females by their...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
WSB Radio

Atlanta National Park dealing with influx of car break-ins

With a rising number of car break-ins, Chattahoochee National Recreation Area officials are using new license plate reading cameras to crack down on thieves. The park, which extends for 48 miles, touches four counties and makes up more than 10,000 acres, is a haven for metro Atlantans wanting access to nature in the big city, but Park Rangers know the city elements are never far away.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia trooper cadet collapses, dies after training exercise

The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a trooper cadet died after a training exercise Thursday. The GDPS said Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree was performing an exercise with members of the 113th Trooper School at the GPS training center in Forsyth. After he finished the exercise, Dupree collapsed and lifesaving...
FORSYTH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Downtown Atlanta#Foreclosure#Business Industry#Linus Business#Banyan Street Capital#Truist Financial Corp#Morningstar#Situs Amc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WSB Radio

DeKalb police release video of 3 gunmen accused of killing man picking up food order

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have released new video of the suspects in a shooting that left a man in his 20′s dead. The shooting happened Aug. 28 outside of the Halal Pizza and Cafe on Indian Creek Drive. The victim was picking up food at the location around 7:30 p.m. and was getting back into his car when three people got out of a car and opened fire at the victim, police said.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
44K+
Followers
91K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy