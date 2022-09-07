ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

click orlando

1 dead after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after a shooting in Orange County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the 7900 block of Arabian Place on Saturday around 4:44 p.m. in regards to a shooting and found an adult male victim that had been shot.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 dead in Orange County crash, troopers say

Orange County, Fla. – A 52-year-old Orlando man died after being involved in a late morning crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Edgewater Commerce Parkway, troopers said. [TRENDING: Health inspector...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

West Orange High School on lockdown

West Orange High School entered into a lockdown at 10:46 a.m. after a written threat against the school took place. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office PIO department, "no other suspicious activity has been reported or observed at this time." However, lockdown is still in place for staff and...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A West Melbourne police officer was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence with property damage Friday morning. The West Melbourne Police Department announced the arrest of Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez on social media. The officer was taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department. Perez-Lopez will be...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

West Melbourne officer arrested, faces DUI charges, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A West Melbourne police officer was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday, according to the West Melbourne Police Department. The department stated in a Facebook post that Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez was arrested by the Orlando Police Department earlier Friday morning on charges of DUI with property damage.
WEST MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Kissimmee woman killed in Osceola County crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Kissimmee woman died from her injuries in an afternoon crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on Saturday, according to the FHP. According to troopers, the woman’s 2019 Toyota Camry was stopped at a stop...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Orlando looks to connect security cameras city-wide to improve public safety

ORLANDO, Fla. – The City of Orlando is launching an initiative to connect security cameras city-wide to enhance safety. Orlando Connect is a program that aims to integrate city-owned cameras and privately-owned cameras to help police respond to, solve and deter crime. “As a future-ready city, we are always...
ORLANDO, FL

