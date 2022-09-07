Read full article on original website
click orlando
West Orange High School receives second threat; suspect questioned
ORLANDO, Fla. – A high school in Orange County on Thursday received its second threat in two days, but the sheriff’s office said a suspect was identified and all students were safe. West Orange High School in Winter Garden was placed on hold Wednesday because of a written...
click orlando
All-clear issued at Mainland High School after ‘emergency button activated’
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The all-clear was issued Friday at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach after “an emergency button was activated,” prompting police to flock to the school. [TRENDING: Last chance to win Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights tickets | Why are speed limits different on...
click orlando
1 dead after shooting in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after a shooting in Orange County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the 7900 block of Arabian Place on Saturday around 4:44 p.m. in regards to a shooting and found an adult male victim that had been shot.
click orlando
1 dead in Orange County crash, troopers say
Orange County, Fla. – A 52-year-old Orlando man died after being involved in a late morning crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Edgewater Commerce Parkway, troopers said. [TRENDING: Health inspector...
Father, son wanted in Lake Helen wedding reception beating arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two Volusia County men whom deputies say severely beat a Lake Mary man at a wedding on Sept. 3, have been arrested. Deputies said Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford, were arrested by Daytona Beach police late Friday night.
orangeobserver.com
West Orange High School on lockdown
West Orange High School entered into a lockdown at 10:46 a.m. after a written threat against the school took place. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office PIO department, "no other suspicious activity has been reported or observed at this time." However, lockdown is still in place for staff and...
fox35orlando.com
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her as she arrived at park with young children
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot. Deputies say it's not the first time there's been trouble at Rose Place...
Video: Deputies search for suspect in shooting at east Orange County shopping plaza
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting left one man dead and another critically hurt Thursday night in east Orange County, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to the shooting at a shopping plaza along East Colonial Drive near Rouse Road shortly after 10 p.m. They discovered two men with...
click orlando
16-year-old arrested after bringing gun onto Lake County school bus, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after he brought an unloaded handgun onto a Lake County school bus, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the boy is a student at Lake Hills Academy in Mascotte. At this time, News 6 has decided not to name the student.
click orlando
1 dead, 1 critically wounded in shooting at Orange County shopping center
ORLANDO, Fla. – One man was killed and another was critically wounded Thursday night in a shooting outside an Orange County shopping center. The fatal shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 11000 block of East Colonial Drive near Rouse Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange...
fox35orlando.com
Florida police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A West Melbourne police officer was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence with property damage Friday morning. The West Melbourne Police Department announced the arrest of Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez on social media. The officer was taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department. Perez-Lopez will be...
fox13news.com
Florida woman fined $500 after bringing stray dog to wrong shelter
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Mount Dora woman says she was just trying to do the right thing, bringing a stray dog to the Lake County Animal Shelter. Now, she's being ordered to pay $500 after the county says she put false information on a form. "I saw a stray...
click orlando
West Melbourne officer arrested, faces DUI charges, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A West Melbourne police officer was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday, according to the West Melbourne Police Department. The department stated in a Facebook post that Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez was arrested by the Orlando Police Department earlier Friday morning on charges of DUI with property damage.
Central Florida joggers on edge after woman reports being grabbed on trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Joggers in Central Florida are on edge after a woman said she had to fight off a man while out on a run earlier over the weekend. Deputies said Israel Pagan tried to attack her on the Econ Trail on Sunday. He was arrested on Wednesday and deputies said there may be additional victims.
click orlando
Woman attacked on Orange County trail took photo of suspect, leading to arrest, affidavit shows
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The female jogger who was attacked on an Orange County trail Sunday night managed to take a picture of her attacker, which helped deputies find the suspect, according to an arrest affidavit. The attack happened around 5 p.m. on the Little Econ Greenway Trail, deputies...
FDLE: 3 Pasco County teachers arrested in alleged fraudulent testing scam
Agents with the FDLE arrested three former Pasco County high school teachers that allegedly took part in a testing scam over four years.
click orlando
Kissimmee woman killed in Osceola County crash, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Kissimmee woman died from her injuries in an afternoon crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on Saturday, according to the FHP. According to troopers, the woman’s 2019 Toyota Camry was stopped at a stop...
WESH
'Nerve-racking': Neighbors react to Orlando carjacking, shooting leaving person injured
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday, WESH 2 learned that the carjacking and shooting that started in Baldin Park yesterday was not random. Orlando police tell WESH the two people knew each other. "There was a fire truck here. There was an ambulance. And there was probably five or six...
Lake Wales police name 21-year-old as gunman, victim in shooting
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A 21-year-old man was identified as the shooter and victim of the Aug. 28 shooting at the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor Apartments, according to police. Camron Salas reportedly shot an 18-year-old and 17-year-old with a handgun during an argument. Police in a statement...
click orlando
Orlando looks to connect security cameras city-wide to improve public safety
ORLANDO, Fla. – The City of Orlando is launching an initiative to connect security cameras city-wide to enhance safety. Orlando Connect is a program that aims to integrate city-owned cameras and privately-owned cameras to help police respond to, solve and deter crime. “As a future-ready city, we are always...
