wfxl.com
$40 million, new jobs coming to Thomas County with new business investment
Governor Brian P. Kemp today Thursday that Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County. In addition to the 88 new jobs that will be created, the company will also retain the 17 positions it currently supports. TAC engineers sound-wall systems used in highway noise barriers, broadcasting and film production facilities, animal shelters, shooting ranges, and for general industry purposes.
WALB 10
Georgia-based sound, engineering company investing $40M in Thomas Co. expansion
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia-based company is investing millions of dollars and almost 100 new jobs in Thomas County. Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County and create 88 new jobs. TAC creates sound wall systems that are used...
valdostatoday.com
IDP Properties helping economic growth in Downtown Valdosta
VALDOSTA – IDP Properties’ The Collective in Downtown Valdosta has spurred economic growth by housing 90 jobs. IDP Properties, a Valdosta, Ga based Real Estate Development Firm, has spurred economic growth in downtown Valdosta by housing 90 jobs at one of their renovated developments, The Collective. The process began in 2018 when IDP acquired the former Bank of America Building in downtown Valdosta. In.
Florida citrus acres getting squeezed
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As they prepare for the 2022-2023 season, Florida citrus growers are using 32,046 fewer acres than during the past season and about half of what was used two decades ago, according to a federal report. With the industry coming off perhaps its least-productive season in eight...
FDOT releases Big Bend Traffic advisory for week of Sept. 11
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
WALB 10
Female business owners thriving in downtown Cairo
The Lee County 911 center typically takes around 70,000 calls in just one year. For dispatchers to do their work, it’s important their equipment is in its best shape.
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Do we have to let it linger?
Even if businesses say having an arrest record doesn’t negatively affect a job candidate, the stats might say otherwise. Floridians’ arrest records might be costing the state $40 billion a year. The Alliance for Safety and Justice and Associated Industries of Florida joined forces to release a report...
Free dentistry day at Bradfordville dental care
For those who either don’t have insurance or can’t afford dental care there’s a free option for you this weekend.
thefamuanonline.com
Apartment hunting can be a challenge
Finding a reasonably priced apartment that you can call home is crucial for easing the stress of being a new adult. Finally taking the step to move off campus is huge and seems like a dream, but what measures must young people take to afford that move in today’s economy?
City Commissioners deliberate about Real Time Crime Center
The Crime Center will bring together various law enforcement agencies under a single roof where analysts can gather, process, and distribute information in real time.
WALB 10
Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 4,500 pounds of sausage from Sunset Farm Foods Inc. out of Valdosta have been recalled. According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services, there could be thin blue plastic in the meat. The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on...
WCTV
First Female Chief of Police sworn in for the City of Midway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - History was made Thursday night as the City of Midway honored their new police chief with a pinning, making her the first ever female chief for the city. The milestone also made Kristie Cobb the first female Chief in the Big Bend area and she say,...
WCTV
Gadsden County sets up sandbag sites ahead of wet weather
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Emergency Management is providing sandbags for residents in anticipation of potential localized flooding Friday through Sunday. Sandbags are available from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Post Plant Pit off Post Plant Road and at Clark Pit off Edwin Clark Road. The sandbags...
Florida A&M University's plan to fill seven athletic compliance roles
Florida A&M University's Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer said they identified the need back in April. Since then, she said they've been working to get more support for athletics.
wfxl.com
Law enforcement respond to Pine Grove Middle School threat
According to the Lowndes County School System Thursday morning, there was a threat discovered written on the bathroom wall at Pine Grove Middle School. Officials say that the situation was handled administratively and with consultation with Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. Out of an abundance of caution, the building was...
vsuspectator.com
Student Spotlight: Meet Shawna Small
Mashawna Small, or Shawna as her friends call her, is a senior mass media major at VSU. Small was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. She considers herself a creative thinker, kind and hardworking. Her hobbies include reading books, traveling, videography, photography and watching movies. Her favorite genres are suspenseful,...
WALB 10
Thomasville 9/11 memorial stair climb returns
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In Thomasville on Friday, South Georgians climbed more than 70 stories at the Jackets Nest Stadium. That number represents the flights climbed by first responders on 9/11. Last year, the event was delayed until November because of the pandemic but this year it made a strong return.
Lowndes County Schools and Sheriff's Department respond to school threat
Lowndes County School Administrators and the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office are currently on site at Pine Grove Middle School in reference to a reported threat.
WJHG-TV
UPDATE: All roads reopened, officials asking for help in finding vehicle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 5:06 P.M.: The northbound lane of State Road 69 has reopened. FHP officials are currently on the lookout for a black Peterbilt Tractor pulling a lowboy style trailer with a skid steer or other large piece of equipment. Officials believe that this tractor could be their suspect vehicle.
donalsonvillenews.com
Local drug bust results in five arrests
Pictured: Drugs confiscated in last weekend’s local drug bust included 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of marijuana, and more. Following up on a previous investigation, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, September 2nd, Seminole County Sheriff Officers, assisted by the GBI, executed a search warrant on Pugh Avenue in Donalsonville. Law enforcement officers recovered over 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of marijuana, other drugs, and a firearm.
