Harry Styles kisses secret male lover in ‘My Policeman’ trailer

Stop worrying, darling: Harry Styles is here with the steamy first trailer for “My Policeman.”

The former One Direction crooner has stripped his pop star past in the forthcoming Amazon Studios film, in which he plays closeted police officer Tom Burgess, who falls in love with a man named Patrick Hazlewood (David Dawson) while married to a woman named Marion Taylor (Emma Corrin) in 1950s England.

In the trailer released Wednesday, Styles’ character can be seen struggling with his homosexuality, as it was illegal at the time, while falling deeper in love with museum curator Tom, with whom he aggressively makes out in a fiery scene.

“This love is all-consuming. I pity people who don’t know what it feels like to be this in love,” Styles says in a voice-over. “Come with me, just you and I.”

Corrin’s character appears to find out the true nature of the two men’s relationship, as she says, “He’s trying to destroy our marriage.”

In another scene, Styles, 28, and Dawson, 40, lie naked with each other in bed.

The film also stars Emma Corrin. AP

The official plot for “My Policeman” reads, “The arrival of Patrick into Marion and Tom’s home triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previously.” It is based on a 2012 novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts.

The trailer drop comes as the “Watermelon Sugar” singer and his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, find themselves embroiled in drama surrounding their psychological thriller, “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Styles’ other movie “Don’t Worry Darling” recently premiered in Venice. Corbis via Getty Images

Fans were convinced Styles spat at his co-star Chris Pine at Monday’s premiere; however, the “Wonder Woman” star’s rep shot down the rumors . Styles has not commented.

“My Policeman” will be released Oct. 21 in select theaters and Nov. 4 on Prime Video.