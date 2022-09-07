ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Harry Styles kisses secret male lover in ‘My Policeman’ trailer

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ts8V_0hldYXXt00

Stop worrying, darling: Harry Styles is here with the steamy first trailer for “My Policeman.”

The former One Direction crooner has stripped his pop star past in the forthcoming Amazon Studios film, in which he plays closeted police officer Tom Burgess, who falls in love with a man named Patrick Hazlewood (David Dawson) while married to a woman named Marion Taylor (Emma Corrin) in 1950s England.

In the trailer released Wednesday, Styles’ character can be seen struggling with his homosexuality, as it was illegal at the time, while falling deeper in love with museum curator Tom, with whom he aggressively makes out in a fiery scene.

“This love is all-consuming. I pity people who don’t know what it feels like to be this in love,” Styles says in a voice-over. “Come with me, just you and I.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Poky_0hldYXXt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oYXh1_0hldYXXt00

Corrin’s character appears to find out the true nature of the two men’s relationship, as she says, “He’s trying to destroy our marriage.”

In another scene, Styles, 28, and Dawson, 40, lie naked with each other in bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUxaC_0hldYXXt00
The film also stars Emma Corrin.
AP

The official plot for “My Policeman” reads, “The arrival of Patrick into Marion and Tom’s home triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previously.” It is based on a 2012 novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts.

The trailer drop comes as the “Watermelon Sugar” singer and his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, find themselves embroiled in drama surrounding their psychological thriller, “Don’t Worry Darling.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Msc8g_0hldYXXt00
Styles’ other movie “Don’t Worry Darling” recently premiered in Venice.
Corbis via Getty Images

Fans were convinced Styles spat at his co-star Chris Pine at Monday’s premiere; however, the “Wonder Woman” star’s rep shot down the rumors . Styles has not commented.

“My Policeman” will be released Oct. 21 in select theaters and Nov. 4 on Prime Video.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Will Camilla Parker Bowles’ kids get titles now that she is queen consort?

Camilla Parker Bowles’ children will not get any royal titles — despite the fact their mother is now the queen consort, following Queen Elizabeth’s death on Thursday at age 96. The former Duchess of Cornwall, 75, has two grown children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, with her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, told Page Six: “Tom and Laura will remain exactly as they are, their names won’t change.” Asked if they will automatically get security from Scotland Yard royal protection officers, who look after senior members of the family, Little said: “If they haven’t needed security...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

The ‘behind-the-scenes drama’ that kept Meghan Markle from Balmoral after Queen’s death

Tensions were too high for Meghan Markle to join the royal family at Balmoral after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, insiders say. Members of the family, including Prince William, the new heir to the throne, dashed to the monarch’s bedside Thursday. But they were too late to say goodbye to the queen, who passed away at age 96. As Page Six reported, Markle was due to accompany her husband, Prince Harry, to the Scottish estate — but those plans were swiftly canceled. The Queen’s death came just days after Markle gave a bombshell interview to The Cut in which she said Harry had “lost” his father,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Why ‘RHOBH’ star Diana Jenkins is appearing at reunion virtually

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins is appearing virtually at the Season 12 reunion because she contracted COVID-19, multiple sources confirm to Page Six. “She’s quite disappointed not to be able to do her first-ever reunion in person, and she would have loved to have been there — and be healthy — with the rest of the ladies,” an insider close to the Bravo newcomer tells us exclusively. “But, of course, she doesn’t want to get anyone else sick.” We’re told Jenkins, 49, found out she had the coronavirus last week when she returned home to Los Angeles from a family trip...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay somber tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle subtly honored Queen Elizabeth II who died at age 96 on Thursday. Harry, 37, and Markle, 41, updated their Archewell Foundation website to show a black screen with a simple message written in white letters. “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the page read, adding the dates of her life, “1926-2022.” The British Monarchy also changed its website, which normally shares updates on the royal family, to a black interface while “appropriate changes are made.” “Queen Elizabeth II 1926 – 2022,” the page read, adding a photo of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953. The website also...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Olivia Wilde
Page Six

Queen Elizabeth’s wedding dress: five fascinating facts

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, died at her Balmoral home on Sept. 8, 2022. She was 96 years old. The ever-stylish royal married the dashing naval officer Prince Philip of Greece on November 20, 1947, in the wedding everyone was waiting for in post-World War II Britain. Ahead of the big day, speculation about what the 21-year-old princess would wear down the aisle hit a fever pitch; the windows of designer Norman Hartnell’s studio had to be covered up to prevent spying, and there’s even a historical novel about the making of the famous dress, titled “The Gown.” The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

The changes King Charles III has in mind for the royal family

King Charles III may have extended a public olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — but that doesn’t mean the new monarch will let the couple get away with whatever they want. In his first speech as King on Friday, he addressed the Commonwealth and indeed the world following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, one day before. Besides giving a moving tribute to her, Charles also named his son William as the new Prince of Wales and added: “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.” One...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

King Charles III allegedly told Harry not to bring Meghan Markle to Balmoral

King Charles reportedly told Prince Harry that “it wasn’t right” for Meghan Markle to come to Balmoral as Queen Elizabeth II was dying. Early Thursday, the Palace announced that doctors were “concerned” about the 96-year-old’s health and were putting her under “medical supervision.” In response, members of the royal family rushed to Scotland to be by the monarch’s bedside in her final moments. “Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time,” a source told The Sun. “It was pointed out to him that Kate [Middleton] was not going and that...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Why Meghan Markle didn’t go with Prince Harry to Balmoral, more

Today in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers: We know why Meghan Markle wasn’t at Balmoral with Prince Harry ahead of the Queen’s death.Olivia Wilde is finally reacting to rumors that she left Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles. And Larsa Pippen was spotted dining with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus. We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify-exclusive week-in-review five minute podcast from Page Six. Executive Editor Ian Mohr and Chief Reporter Francesca Bacardi break down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip. 
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Police#Homosexuality#My Policeman#Amazon Studios
Page Six

Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’ sweet reaction to Queen Elizabeth’s death

Prince Louis had a sweet response after his parents filled him in on the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Royal author Robert Jobson took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal a tender moment that Louis’ mom, Kate Middleton, shared with children during a walkabout outside Windsor Castle. Middleton, along with her husband Prince William, were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they inspected floral tributes and cards left outside Windsor Castle honoring the late monarch. “Banita Ranow, 28, among the crowd on the Long Walk, said she heard Kate tell children next to her about what her youngest son Louis...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Middleton seen for first time since Queen’s death after skipping goodbyes

Kate Middleton has been spotted for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday. Middleton, now known as the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, was seen driving and looking rather somber while leaving Windsor Castle on Friday afternoon. The mom of three, 40, wore large black sunglasses, dangle pearl earrings, a black mock turtleneck and had her hair back in a tight ponytail as she looked straight ahead at the road. Middleton did not join her husband, Prince William, also 40, when he rushed to Balmoral Castle, Scotland to be by the Queen’s side on Thursday....
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

King Charles III speaks out after Queen Elizabeth II’s death: ‘Greatest sadness’

Charles, who automatically became king of the UK and the Commonwealth upon his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s death Thursday, has issued a statement on the monarch’s passing. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” read a statement posted to the royal family’s social media accounts. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. “During this period of...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Why Kate Middleton isn’t traveling to Queen Elizabeth II’s bedside with William

Kate Middleton is putting her kids first. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, reportedly did not rush to Queen Elizabeth II’s bedside on Thursday alongside her husband, Prince William, in order to remain with their three children. Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, started school on Wednesday with a preview day, looking too cute in matching uniforms while holding their parents’ hands. The little ones, who previously attended Thomas’s Battersea in London, have their first official day of class at Lambrook School in Windsor, England, on Thursday. With the royal siblings at school, William headed to Balmoral, Scotland, solo to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Prince Harry will now have to bow to Camilla — despite their tensions

Prince Harry — who is said to have tensions with his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles — will have to bow to her now that she is queen consort, sources told Page Six. In fact, he likely would have been expected to do so on Thursday while the family was gathered at Balmoral following Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8 at age 96. One well-placed palace source said: “The personal impact is likely the protocol changes that roll into action almost immediately.  “The family will now have to bow or curtsy to King Charles and Queen [Consort] Camilla.” Harry, the Duke of Sussex, looked distraught as...
U.K.
Page Six

Camilla wears symbolic brooch to honor Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace

The ties that bind. Camilla Parker Bowles is making a statement with her first outfit as Queen Consort following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Bowles walked through the doors of Buckingham Palace for the first time with husband King Charles III wearing all black to mark the mourning period, but added a symbolic accessory. Bowles wore a diamond-covered brooch in the shape of a knot, a style she’s been spotted in several times before — including for Commonwealth Day in 2020 and during Christmas Day church service in 2019. While there could be many meanings behind the style, it’s thought to represent...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

King Charles III leaves Scotland in first photos since Queen Elizabeth II’s death

King Charles III left Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Friday, heading to London for his first public address since Queen Elizabeth II’s death. In the first photos of the new monarch, 73, leaving his late mother’s beloved summer home, he looked somber in the back seat of a car. Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles rode in the front seat. They were later spotted arriving at Aberdeen International Airport and boarding separate flights. The couple rushed to the Queen’s bedside on Thursday morning amid escalating health concerns, as did Charles’ brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. His sister, Princess Anne, was already at the castle...
U.K.
Page Six

Lisa Rinna: I’ve been ‘threatened’ ahead of the ‘RHOBH’ reunion

Lisa Rinna isn’t holding back. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is planning to speak her “truth” at the show’s reunion — and she isn’t afraid of ruffling some feathers. “I have been ‘threatened’ for the past 4 months by ‘people’ basically trying to scare me, trying to ruin my credibility, trying to call me a liar, creating things that aren’t true and don’t exist, but guess what? Today we’re going to sit down and we are going to talk about it all,” the former model, 59, wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday. She continued, “I will tell my...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Queen to be laid to rest next to her parents with Prince Philip moved to join her

Queen Elizabeth II will be interred at Windsor Castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel, with the body of her late husband, Prince Philip, being moved to join her.  The burial is expected to take place after Elizabeth’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey. Her parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002, have each been laid to rest at King George VI Memorial Chapel.  The remains of Prince Philip, who passed away at age 99 in April 2021, are still at...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Beloved singer Darius Campbell Danesh’s death ruled accident

Beloved singer Darius Campbell Danesh’s cause of death was revealed after he was found dead at his Minnesota apartment last month. The 41-year-old Scottish vocal sensation, who appeared on “Pop Idol,” died from “inhalation of chloroethane,” the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed. Autopsy results listed “toxic effects of chloroethane” and “suffocation” which led to his sudden death, ITV reports. The death was ruled an accident by the coroner. Chloroethane, often referred to as ethyl chloride, is used as an anesthetic for minor surgeries. It’s also used in other pharmaceuticals, plastics, and various dyes. Aside from its medical purposes, it has been used as...
MINNESOTA STATE
Page Six

Meghan Markle not joining royal family in Scotland to be at Queen’s bedside

Meghan Markle will not be joining Prince Harry and the royal family in Scotland to be at Queen Elizabeth II’s bedside, Page Six has confirmed. Page Six is told that Prince Harry is currently traveling to the UK from Germany, where he and Markle were promoting the Invictus Games, to join Prince Charles, Prince William and more as Elizabeth’s health deteriorates. Earlier Thursday, the royal family announced the monarch was “under medical supervision.” Should the Queen die, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will prepare to fly back to Britain for a funeral to be attended by the royal family, world leaders and...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

142K+
Followers
16K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy