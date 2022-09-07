Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Burglary suspect charged with killing family pet
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 43-year-old Killeen man was arrested after a family’s back door was kicked in and the family dog stabbed by the burglar. The dog died after being taken to a veterinarian. Tory Deshawn Hooker remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday charged with burglary...
CBS Austin
Police searching for SE Austin carjacking suspect who shot at victims during first attempt
Police are seeking the public's help in locating a violent carjacking suspect who shot at two victims when his first robbery attempt failed. The incident happened Friday, May 27, in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness at the intersection of South Pleasant Valley Road and East Riverside Drive. Investigators...
KSAT 12
Man, 20, arrested for supplying fentanyl pills in San Marcos, police say
SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos police arrested a 20-year-old man accused of supplying fentanyl pills in the community after finding hundreds of them during a search of a residence. Officers executed a search warrant after arriving at the apartment of Anthony Jean Perez Rios around 9:30 p.m. Friday,...
fox7austin.com
Driver killed in three-vehicle crash in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating its 71st deadly crash in Austin this year. Police said on Sept. 6 around 8:16 a.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 600 block of N IH 35 SB. A preliminary investigation shows a garbage compactor truck was...
CBS Austin
EMS: Vehicle struck North Austin home after traffic collision
EMS officials say a vehicle struck a North Austin home Friday morning after a traffic collision. It happened at the intersection of Northcrest Boulevard and St. Johns Avenue. Austin-Travis County EMS says it was a two-car crash, that resulted in one of the vehicles hitting the home. One adult was...
DPS trooper suspended after Austin traffic stop
The Texas Department of Public Safety has suspended a trooper pending the outcome of an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General.
Former detective charged in Austin triple murder could take plea deal next week
A former Travis County Sheriff's Office detective who allegedly shot and killed three people near the Arboretum Oak Apartments before leading police on a nearly 24-hour search could soon take a plea deal, according to court documents.
KWTX
Police in Central Texas need help identifying man accused of stealing grill from Walmart
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a case involving the theft of a grill and need the community’s assistance identifying the suspect seen in surveillance camera footage. The theft happened at the local Walmart on August 28, 2022. If you have information, you can contact the Copperas...
Man killed in downtown Austin stabbing identified; video released of suspects
The Austin Police Department on Wednesday identified a man who was killed in downtown Austin early Sunday morning from an apparent stabbing.
Williamson Co. Sheriff’s employee accused of assault
SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – An employee of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department is in the Bell County Jail – accused of assaulting his girlfriend. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 4:42 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a Domestic Disturbance in the area of Southshore Drive in Salado. When deputies arrived, […]
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Missing woman found safe, APD reports
A missing woman in her 20s last seen in central Austin was found safe Friday, the Austin Police Department said.
KVUE
Austin man takes 15-year plea deal for murder after fatal 2020 shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man took a 15-year plea deal on Wednesday for a first-degree murder charge relating to a fatal shooting in 2020, according to a report from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Andre Lashon Ross, 46, admitted to being guilty of killing Marc Allen...
Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested on family violence charge
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested for assault bodily injury and family violence on Sept. 6. Timothy Ramos, a WCSO deputy, was arrested in Salado, Texas, according to information gathered by our sister station KCEN. On Sept. 6 at 4:42 a.m., the Bell...
fox7austin.com
12-year-old girl arrested for threatening note found at Lockhart Junior High
LOCKHART, Texas - A 12-year-old girl has been arrested after a threatening note was found at Lockhart Junior High School. The note was found in a girls' restroom at the school, which led to an increased police presence at all Lockhart ISD campuses earlier this week, says the city of Lockhart.
It was ‘a parking lot.’ Who was responsible for managing SH 71 traffic after AUS outage?
Exits to the airport were closed, and passengers could be seen on traffic cameras leaving their rides on the highway and walking to the airport, suitcases in tow.
Man sentenced for 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed 2 teens in Kyle
Macario Hernandez was found guilty by a jury in March. He was sentenced in June for 10 charges, which will be served concurrently.
KXAN at 6: Queen Elizabeth remembered, Hays County fentanyl arrests
Will DuPree, KXAN's digital anchor, will host the online-only show that viewers can watch in this story and on the KXAN News Facebook page starting at 6 p.m.
South Austin school increases police presence Friday after social media threat
A south Austin high school is increasing police presence on campus Friday after a threat was reported on social media Thursday.
Threat reported in bathroom at Lockhart Junior High
The letter said two students found the note near the end of the school day Tuesday.
