Marble Falls, TX

fox44news.com

Burglary suspect charged with killing family pet

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 43-year-old Killeen man was arrested after a family’s back door was kicked in and the family dog stabbed by the burglar. The dog died after being taken to a veterinarian. Tory Deshawn Hooker remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday charged with burglary...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Driver killed in three-vehicle crash in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating its 71st deadly crash in Austin this year. Police said on Sept. 6 around 8:16 a.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 600 block of N IH 35 SB. A preliminary investigation shows a garbage compactor truck was...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

EMS: Vehicle struck North Austin home after traffic collision

EMS officials say a vehicle struck a North Austin home Friday morning after a traffic collision. It happened at the intersection of Northcrest Boulevard and St. Johns Avenue. Austin-Travis County EMS says it was a two-car crash, that resulted in one of the vehicles hitting the home. One adult was...
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Williamson Co. Sheriff’s employee accused of assault

SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – An employee of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department is in the Bell County Jail – accused of assaulting his girlfriend. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 4:42 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a Domestic Disturbance in the area of Southshore Drive in Salado. When deputies arrived, […]
SALADO, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Public Safety
