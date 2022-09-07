ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Kristen Zang slams ‘ageist’ remarks about his girlfriends

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NymY1_0hldYT0z00

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Kristen Zang clapped back at “ageist” comments about the actor’s young girlfriends after his breakup with Camila Morrone .

The model, 48, explained in a People essay published Wednesday that while she enjoys the “funny memes” that have emerged from the split, she does not believe that Morrone, 25, “aged out” or became “too old” for DiCaprio, 47.

“Puh-lease (insert dramatic eye roll),” Zang, who dated DiCaprio for four years in the mid-’90s, wrote of recent headlines. “I think we can and should do better.

“What kind of message is this sending to young people?” she continued.

Zang addressed her own relationship with the “Titanic” star, noting that they broke up four months after her 25th birthday.

“Ha, I know what you’re thinking,” the actress wrote. “It was a choice I made. I don’t how to explain it exactly, I just felt like I was ready for our relationship to be done.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plOxt_0hldYT0z00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c1aD4_0hldYT0z00

Zang felt she had “outgrown” their relationship, adding, “I wanted to figure out who I was and what I wanted.”

As for DiCaprio and Morrone, she wrote, “Who knows what happened. Maybe she really cared for him but was just ready for the next chapter, perhaps it’s temporary, or maybe it’s none of our business.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOdS0_0hldYT0z00
The former couple dated for four years in the mid-’90s.
John Sciulli

Zang concluded by writing that she is now married to a man named Shea, who is younger than her.

“Joke’s on you, Leo,” she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uvu4Z_0hldYT0z00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UqRqS_0hldYT0z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTf1f_0hldYT0z00

Although Zang is the first of DiCaprio’s exes to speak about his split, social media users have been busy trolling the Oscar winner’s pattern of dating younger women, including Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach and Toni Garrn.

“The girl Leonardo DiCaprio will dump when he’s 72 was born today,” one Twitter user wrote in August.

Another added, “3 things are certain in life: – death – taxes – leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girlfriend before her pre-frontal cortex has fully developed.”

3 things are certain in life:
– death
– taxes
– leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girlfriend before her pre-frontal cortex has fully developed https://t.co/5bw3uLWlQ3

— Erin Brockobić (@erinbrockobic) August 30, 2022

Since he and Morrone called it quits, the “Revenant” star has been partying “every night” with pals, sources told Page Six.

Morrone, for her part, was spotted dancing at Kaia Gerber’s 21st birthday party .

Comments / 0

